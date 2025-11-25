Despite the optimism expressed by the United States regarding the peace agreements between Ukraine and Russia, listening to the voices of all parties, there has been no agreement to date that would bring Zelensky and Putin to the table to sign the agreements.

The United States is pushing for a reduction in Ukrainian territory and a reduction in the number of Ukrainian troops—as requested by Russia. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen rejected these assumptions: “First, borders cannot be changed by force. Second, there can be no restrictions on the armed forces,” she stated.

On November 23, a United States-Ukraine-European meeting was held in Geneva to discuss the Trump peace plan, but Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s words were cryptic. Rubio stated after the November 23 round of peace talks in Geneva that he considered the talks “the most productive and meaningful meeting to date.” Rubio stated that he had not seen any “counterplan” from Europe to resolve the Ukrainian conflict.

Among his statements, we read: “The settlement plan being developed contains 26 or 28 points, depending on the version; Over the past 10 months, the United States has gained a good understanding of the priorities and “red lines” of the parties to the conflict with Ukraine; The United States is working on agreements with the Ukrainian side, which will then be delivered to the Russian Federation; All disagreements regarding the settlement plan can be resolved; Further changes may be made to the plan being developed in the coming days.”

On November 24, Politico reported: “The United States has promised to consider EU and NATO security concerns in adopting a possible peace agreement on Ukraine.” Diplomats noted that Europe and Kiev believe their positions at the Geneva talks have been strengthened. Russia has consistently called for Ukraine not to join NATO.

The Ukrainian parliament also rejected the territorial transfer. “Ukraine should not be limited in the size of its armed forces, its ability to join alliances, or forced to admit territorial losses,” Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk said during a parliamentary conference in Sweden, according to Reuters. “Ukraine’s accession to NATO and the EU should be part of security guarantees and a peace plan,” he added. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the conference via video link. He stated that Kiev continues to work with its partners to reach compromises on the draft agreement in order to “strengthen Ukraine, not weaken it.”

An unspecified group of American generals is expected to arrive in Moscow at the end of next week, the Guardian reports. On November 24, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated: “Moscow has not received any information about the negotiations involving the United States, Ukraine, and European countries in Geneva,” Peskov said. He added that “Moscow does not know what plan was developed during these contacts.” He emphasized that “the Kremlin does not want to discuss the US plan for Ukraine in the media, considering it impossible and improper.”

Putin will make a state visit to Kyrgyzstan from November 25 to 27, according to the Kyrgyz leader’s administration. Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to a Kremlin report. The two discussed current bilateral cooperation issues, with a focus on further expanding trade and investment ties and the implementation of strategically important energy projects.

They exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine, including in the context of US proposals for a peaceful solution. Vladimir Putin noted that these proposals, as reviewed, are in line with the discussions at the Russian-American summit in Alaska and, in principle, could form the basis for a final peace agreement. Russia’s interest in a political and diplomatic resolution to the Ukrainian crisis was reaffirmed.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed his intention to provide every possible assistance to the negotiation process and his willingness to continue providing the Istanbul platform for this purpose. It was agreed to intensify Russian-Turkish contacts on the Ukrainian issue at various levels. The Turkish president also shared his impressions of his trip at the G20 summit in Johannesburg and on meetings with the heads of state of several member states. The presidents agreed to maintain regular contact.

Representatives of countries considered hostile to Russia proposed specific economic cooperation projects to Moscow during the G20 summit in Johannesburg. This was stated by Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration, Maxim Oreshkin, who led the Russian delegation to the meeting, which took place on November 22 and 23.

And now a look at the front line, updated at 3:30 PM on November 24. On the night of November 23, about 10 explosions were recorded that shook Kstovo, in the Nizhny Novgorod region, according to media reports. Sirens sounded in the Krasnodar region due to Ukrainian drones. During the day, a total of 40 drones were destroyed over the Black Sea, Crimea, and the Belgorod region.

Russian forces launched a massive drone attack on Kharkiv. Explosions were heard in Izmail, Odessa region, Druzhkivka and Kramatorsk in the DPR, under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and in the Chernihiv region.

In the Bryansk region, Ukrainian forces launched a targeted artillery strike on the village of Belaya Berezka, in the Trubchevsk district. One civilian was injured and a fire broke out in a residential building.

In the direction of Sumy, Russia’s Northern Group of Forces reports “fighting,” while Russian forces are attempting to advance deeper into the Sumy region. Ukrainian forces launched a counterattack towards Oleksiivka, destroying up to half of their assault infantry in a large-scale attack. Near Andriivka, Russian forces are attacking Ukrainian forces with missiles and Solntsepyok aircraft. In the Tetkino and Glushkovsky District sectors, Russian artillery is targeting Ukrainian forces near Pavlivka.

In the Belgorod region, Murom Belyanka, Bezlyudovka, Grafovka, Otradnoye, Maysky, Grayvoron, Dorogoshch, Grushevka, Dolgoye, and Zozuly are under attack, with at least two injured.

In the Kharkiv sector, the Northern Group of Forces is advancing into the private sector of Vovchansk. Near Synelnykove, Russian forces are advancing through the forests, while Ukrainian forces are bringing in reinforcements. In the Milovoye-Khatnje area, Russian Geran-2 attack aircraft and drones are harassing Ukrainian positions.

According to Ukrainian social media sources, the Ukrainian command has sent reinforcements to Vovchansk to save the city from falling. The immediate goal of the recent Russian advances in Vovchansk is to help stall Ukrainian units and divert attention from operations in Kupyansk.

According to Russian social media sources: “The long-term goal is to use their improved positions in the Vovchansk area to help collapse the huge Ukrainian salient behind the Siverskyi Donets River in northeastern Kharkiv Oblast.”

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces are advancing towards the cities and consolidating their gains near the village of Yampil. The advance towards Dibrova is ongoing, with Ukrainian forces counterattacking unsuccessfully. North of Lyman, the Russian army continues its offensive near the villages of Yarova, Drobysheve, and Stavky. Raiding operations are reported in the direction of the Seversky Donets River.

Pokrovsk is surrounded. The encirclement is over, and the logistics of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are no longer simply hampered by drones, but by physical control of the area. The fall of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration is now a matter of time. Russian forces continue their advance westward, with fighting underway near Hryshyne.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Russian Vostok Group of Forces has captured the villages of Tykhe and Otradne. Troops are advancing towards the villages of Pokrovsk, an important logistical and defensive hub for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Further south, in Zaporizhia Oblast, there are reports of advanced assault groups entering Hulyaipole, which the Ukrainian Armed Forces are preparing to defend against a 2023 “counteroffensive.”

On the Zaporizhia front, in the direction of Orichiv, Russian troops have advanced to Novodanylivka. Fighting is ongoing; it is too early to speak of a definitive success for the Russian Armed Forces. The attack logically continues the offensive plan through Malaya Tokmachka to Orichiv. Fighting is ongoing in Prymors’ke and Stepnohirs’k.

