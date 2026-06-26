“The EU will transfer the first tranche of €3.2 billion of a €90 billion loan to Ukraine today,” Ursula von der Leyen said. “A second tranche of budget assistance to Kyiv, amounting to €3.7 billion, is expected in September,” added European Commission spokesperson Balázs Ujváry.

Overall, the European Commission intends to allocate €8.5 billion of the financing program to Ukraine this year. Two-thirds will be allocated to direct military needs, the remaining third to budgetary and economic support.

Conflicting statements about who is winning the war between Ukraine and Russia continue. The Russians continue to deny Western statements, most recently by Russian Presidential Advisor Yuri Ushakov at the ASEAN summit, who claimed that Russia’s advance is visible from satellites. On June 25, US State Department spokesman Jeremy Levin stated, “Ukraine is currently winning the war.” Levin believes Ukraine has managed to reverse the dynamics of the war and now has the initiative. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte echoed this sentiment in an interview with Fox News: “Ukraine is performing well on the battlefield.” The Secretary also presented documents that allegedly demonstrate President Trump has caused a $1 trillion increase in NATO defense spending. “As president, you have consistently insisted that Europeans align their defense spending… Here’s the proof.”

Slovakia will not participate in NATO’s new financial aid package for Kyiv, stated Robert Fico: “I will do everything I can to ensure that Slovakia does not participate in military loans for Ukraine.” A provision allocating €70 billion per year to Ukraine for military needs could be included in the final document of the NATO summit in Ankara, according to ANSA previously reported. The summit will be held on July 7 and 8.

U.S. Secretary of State Rubio also stated that at the Trump-Putin summit in Alaska “there were only proposals, not agreements” to end the war. “In Alaska, only a proposal was made; there was never an agreement.” He added that the United States remains ready to play a constructive role in resolving the conflict.

The U.S. Treasury Department announced the removal of seven people and two vessels from the Russia-related sanctions list, including the son of businessman Vladimir Potanin. Restrictions are being lifted for the vessels “Vyacheslav Arshinov” and “Gennady Egorov.” The Department did not provide any explanation for this decision.



Denmark is transferring 15,000 “long-range projectiles” (apparently 155 mm caliber) to Ukraine, while the Russian Aerospace Forces “observed” NATO exercises in Finland by scrambling two reconnaissance aircraft. Latvia has transferred 14 CVRT armored vehicles to Ukraine, according to the Latvian Defense Minister. Kiev has received 10 new ALTO NG trainer aircraft thanks to the support of the Czech government and Czech citizens through the Dárek pro Putina Foundation. This will allow the creation of a training base in Ukraine to train future military pilots.

German Chancellor Merz called for an end to hostilities along the front lines in Ukraine and the start of negotiations with Russia. He made this statement during a conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine in Gdansk. The Poles canceled Olena Zelenska’s month-long conference, demonstrating the continuing tensions between the two countries.

Emmanuel Macron announced that the French Navy stopped an oil tanker in the Mediterranean Sea, near Sicily, which, according to Paris, is connected to Russia. The vessel is the Deliver. According to Marine Traffic, the Deliver, flying the Cameroonian flag, was en route from Primorsk to Singapore. The tanker is subject to sanctions by the EU, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Ukraine, and New Zealand for transporting Russian oil.

Regarding claims about who’s winning the war, data along the frontline tells a different story than what NATO and the US have said. Emergency power outages have begun across Kiev: the official cause is a technological failure in one of the power plants, according to Ukrenergo.

Authorities in the Chernihiv region have declared mandatory evacuations from 12 other border settlements. Mandatory evacuations have also continued in seven border villages, where they had been declared during the winter. Commander-in-Chief Syrsky says it’s necessary to form new brigades to repel a possible offensive from Belarus. According to him, Russia has changed its plans and intends to create new divisions and five more brigades this year. Ukraine is forced to react.

Alexander Lukashenko, Belarusian Prime Minister, has announced a meeting with representatives of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. According to BELTA, the Belarusian president stated that he had warned the Ukrainian side of the consequences of attempts to involve Minsk in the conflict. In that case, he said, “the quality of the war would change instantly” and become “completely different.” “By the way, we received an answer: the President and they understood this. So, guys, let’s negotiate. We must negotiate substantively,” the Belarusian leader emphasized.

Russia is preparing for the election round; the total cost of the State Duma elections in September 2026 could reach 27.4 billion rubles, according to Nikolai Bulaev, Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The highest authorities in the Federation have issued statements on relations or non-relations with the West at the St. Petersburg legal forum. Dmitry Medvedev, Vice President of the Security Council of the Russian Federation: “Western liberalism is pure function; the idea of freedom and equality was only for internal use.” “The relationship between sanctions and the European Convention on Human Rights has been forgotten forever.” He also said: “The IMF and the World Bank operate according to a neocolonial racketeering system.” “They provide loans with humiliating conditions, imposing structural reforms that make countries dependent and inefficient. The victims end up in a spiral of debt with no way out.”

He continued: “Let’s be frank, they directly provoke international and regional tensions. Countries that allow Western military bases to be established on their territories should be aware that making their territory available for acts of aggression falls within the definition of aggression.” “Colonialism should be a crime against humanity in its own right.” “We can do this within the framework of the preparatory work for the UN Convention.” “In this way, those Western countries can be held accountable for their entire domination,” Medvedev concluded.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, addressing the main problem now in Russian-US relations, said: “You won’t believe this, but the main problem we currently have in relations with the United States is […] that from now on, all children of consular officials born on US soil will be considered American citizens and will receive the appropriate certificates. They will be able to cross the US border in both directions only with American documents, as American citizens,” he said. “Forcing the families of Russian diplomats to make their children American citizens and subject to American laws is ‘impossible,'” Lavrov noted.

“Western countries are exploiting a loophole in the UN convention to create the illusion of legality in the seizure of Russian goods by sea in the interests of Ukraine,” said Alexander Pastukhov, representative of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, from St. Petersburg. “The West is mistaking Russia’s restraint for weakness; Amendments to federal law are needed to distinguish between hostile and unfriendly actions by foreign states; The complex hostile actions of Western countries against Russia can be characterized as a new march eastward”; “The West is not yet ready to engage in open confrontation with Russia and is therefore fighting through its allies; Western countries and their satellites realize that their sanctions are incapable of achieving their stated goals against Russia,” “these same sanctions are hitting their economies.”

Responding to Ukrainian and domestic criticism, the head of the Ministry of Transport announced, “The situation with aviation fuel in the Russian Federation is under control; there are no critical risks.”

And again: “The era of a single global international payment system is coming to an end, replaced by a network of independent regional and subregional payment institutions,” said Mikhail Dorofeev, Vice President of the Bank of St. Petersburg, at the 14th St. Petersburg International Law Forum. According to Mikhail Dorofeev, the goal is to create a non-dollar-based Russian payment infrastructure, based on fintech developments, that can easily integrate into the current, disintegrating, unified payment system. Cryptocurrency regulation should play a key role in this context: domestic legislation on the matter is still being developed, and the market expects the draft law to make cryptocurrencies an unrestricted means of payment.

Vladislav Maslennikov, Director of the Department for European Affairs of the Russian Foreign Ministry, commented on the matter during negotiations: “The European Union and NATO are demonstrating no willingness to discuss a mutual non-aggression treaty with Russia,” Izvestia reported. “We’ve only heard what was said virtually through a megaphone in the media. I haven’t seen any signs of the West’s willingness to discuss these issues with Russia,” he said.

In response to Romania’s actions, the Russian Federation will close its consulate in St. Petersburg, the Foreign Ministry said. The Romanian Consul General has been declared persona non grata.

A critical situation persists in Crimea following the Ukrainian bombing: “The Crimean task force has decided to reduce the number of Grand Service Express Tavria trains running to and from the peninsula. The decision was made jointly with the Republic’s Ministry of Transport and the management of the Crimean Federal State Railway Company, as reported by the company’s press office. Krymenergo has temporarily cut off electricity supplies throughout Crimea. “This is necessary to avoid overloading the power grid and preventing a collapse of the entire power system,” the company explained.

And now a look at the front line, updated at 3:30 PM on June 25. Several drones heading towards Moscow were shot down during the night. Combat operations against Ukrainian drones have been conducted in Crimea and Sevastopol; the peninsula is the primary target of the Ukrainian armed forces, as emphasized. Zelensky commented on the operation to disrupt logistics with attack drones. In the Krasnodar Krai, a raid caused a fire at an oil depot.

Russian forces conducted separate strikes in the regions of Sumy, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Poltava. In the Poltava region, an industrial facility was hit by Geranium missiles: something is brewing near the Pokrovs’ke oil depot. Near Zaporizhia, Russian forces struck a gas distribution substation.

In the Sumy region, the Northern Group of Forces confirmed the capture of Ivolzhans’ke. In the Shostka district, small-arms firefights were engaged in in Bakhivs’k and surrounding areas.

In the Belgorod region, two more people were injured in several FPV attacks. Several districts in the region are under attack.

In the Kharkiv region, the Northern Group of Forces continued offensive operations in the village of Kozakha Lopan’ and the surrounding wooded areas. In the Vovchansk district, Russian assault units are engaged in firefights in the villages of Losivka, Ukrains’ke, and Zemlyanyi Yar. In the Velykyi Burluk sector, Russian assault groups are fighting in Petro-Ivanivka and the surrounding area.

In the Kupyansk district, fighting continues east of Oskil, with Russian forces making tactical advances. Photographic evidence has emerged of advances in buildings in Glushkovka, Kurilovka, and Kurylivka-1.

In the Slovyansk sector, Russian forces are advancing south of the captured Rai-Oleksandrivka and on the flanks. The front has expanded.

The large-scale assault on Kostyantynivka is nearing a conclusion in favor of the Russians. Ukrainian forces are launching multiple attacks on the city. According to Ukrainian estimates, only a few neighborhoods at the northwestern entrance to the city remain under Ukrainian control or in the gray zone. Online, I would imagine Ukrainian prisoners.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, units of the Vostok Group of Forces have taken strongholds along the Velyka Oleksandrivka line.

In the eastern Zaporizhia region, assault groups of the Vostok Group of Forces have continued to penetrate enemy defenses west of Vozdvyzhivka.

In the Kherson region, damage to infrastructure and property was recorded in 14 populated areas of the region following attacks.

Graziella Giangiulio

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