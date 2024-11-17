The international press has turned off the spotlight on what is happening in Kursk but the fighting continues on the front. The Russians have learned to use medium-sized drones in small spaces by assembling them at the last minute and with them they destroy the communication towers of the Ukrainian armed forces.

On November 15, a post on the Russian military network reads: “The UAV crews of the Russian paratroopers have destroyed the communication repeaters of the Ukrainian armed forces and interrupted the command and control system of the Ukrainian troops in the border areas of the Kursk region”. It is difficult to understand whether the command has been destroyed but it is now known that the Russians learn quickly from their mistakes.

Meanwhile, Russian OSINT sources have learned that many of the soldiers on the Kursk front are actually volunteers: “Some have experience in the army, such as the commander of the Vodolaz assault group. He comes from the Altai region. He spent three years under his contract in the underwater special forces, hence his callsign. Or “Yasha” from Nizhny Novgorod: his only “combat” experience was working as a security guard in civilian life and raising four children. Maybe that’s why he’s already the commander of the group. Both decided to go to war after the enemy entered the territory of the Kursk region.”

The volunteers therefore ended up in a unit of the Airborne Forces, which since the first days of the Northern Military District has carried out missions in the most difficult sectors of the front and played a key role “in repelling the invasion.” The same source repeats. According to Russian war journalists, paratroopers have now arrived at the front and have switched to offensive operations. This means that soon the recruits, the volunteers, will face real assaults.

Meanwhile, the DRGs of the Russian Armed Forces entered the territory of the Chernihiv region through a poorly guarded border, entered the settlements of Hrem’yach and Murav’i and planted Russian flags there. The video shows Russian flags on the bridge over the Sudist River. Apparently the Ukrainians brought the border guards from the Chernihiv region to the Kursk ledge for assaults. The Russian command has not yet disclosed its plans for action in the Chernihiv region.

The villages of Hrem’yach and Murav’i are known as the evacuation point of the TikTokers of the Russian Volunteer Corps group, acronym RDK – a Ukrainian military unit formed by Russian oppositionists – who entered the territory of the Bryansk region to take photos and show the “apparent” conquest of part of the region, which later turned out to be a mere propaganda operation.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/