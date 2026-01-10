The European Union has not yet accepted the end of the US alliance and has raised a possible scenario in which European countries would accept a larger US role in Greenland in exchange for greater security guarantees for Ukraine from US President Donald Trump’s administration, European publication Politico reported, citing an unnamed EU diplomat.

The diplomat called this scenario a “security-for-security package.” Politico calls this option a “bitter pill to swallow,” but rejecting such potential agreements could complicate relations with Trump, who could respond with sanctions, withdraw from peace talks, or take a more favorable stance toward Russia in negotiations on Ukraine.

Merz was more cautious: “The formation and deployment of a multinational force as part of security guarantees for Ukraine is impossible without Russia’s consent.” “The order of action (in the formation and deployment of a multinational force) should be as follows: first a ceasefire, then security guarantees for Ukraine, then a long-term (peace) agreement with Russia.” “All this is impossible without Russia’s consent, and apparently we are still a long way from that,” Merz stated at a press conference after the final meeting of the regional Christian Social Union (CSU) group at the Zeon Monastery.

“It’s time for Europe to talk to Russia,” said Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinky arrived in Kyiv for his first official visit. He arrived late at the train station due to the shelling. The minister was accompanied to Ukraine by Filip Turek, MP and vice-chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee.

Zelenskyy stated that the document on US security guarantees is already “practically ready for finalization” during his meeting with Trump. Furthermore, “Ukraine is transferring part of its drone production capacity to Poland,” Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said in an interview with TVP World.

“We are currently transferring the 48th tranche of military aid to Ukraine, and Ukraine, in return, is transferring part of its drone production to Poland,” Sikorski said. He also added that Warsaw will allocate part of its European arms loans to joint projects with Kiev.

The European Commission has also proposed that EU countries decide independently whether to follow the US example regarding Russian tankers, said European Commission spokesperson Anita Hipper. The basketball player was arrested on June 21 at Roissy-Charles de Gaulle Airport. He is suspected of participating in a hacking group from 2020 to 2022. The athlete denies all charges.

Russian basketball player Daniil Kasatkin has been released from a French prison, his lawyer told RT. According to Frédéric Belo, the athlete has already returned to Moscow. The FSB specified that Kasatkin was exchanged for Frenchman Vinatier, who was convicted in Russia and pardoned by presidential decree, the FSB reports.

Trump released two Russian citizens from the crew of the Mariner oil tanker, previously held by the US military in the North Atlantic, in response to an appeal from the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova reported: “We welcome this decision and express our gratitude to the US leadership. We are urgently starting work on all issues related to the rapid return of our compatriots to their homeland.”

“In response to Kiev’s attack on Putin’s residence, Russian troops launched a massive strike against critical facilities in Ukraine on Friday evening,” the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Oreshnik missiles were used in the attack. They struck the production facilities for the drones used by Kiev to attack Putin’s residence on December 29, as well as energy infrastructure supporting the Ukrainian military-industrial complex.

According to Ukrainian monitoring resources, the Oreshnik missile traveled from Astrakhan to Lviv (2,264 km, land distance) in about 10-15 minutes, covering approximately 1,800 km at a speed of 10,000 km/h. The Oreshnik missile was initially launched at the Bilche-Volytsko-Uhersky underground gas storage facility, which has a design capacity of 17.05 billion cubic meters, equivalent to more than 50% of the total storage capacity of all Ukrainian storage facilities.

The preliminary target was a large gas storage facility or its land-based infrastructure (available images do not yet show the expected explosion). Although the Russian Ministry of Defense is expected to announce the traditional “in response,” this cannot be characterized as an attack on the decision-making center. It is likely a long-range combat test (Astrakhan-Lviv) and a demonstration of capabilities (just 150 km from Rzeszow, Poland, a NATO air logistics hub for Ukraine). Furthermore, if the damage to a gas storage facility used by numerous foreign companies is confirmed, it could indicate ongoing efforts to turn war into an economically unviable venture for the West.

Ukraine is initiating an urgent United Nations meeting following the Russian Oreshnik missile attack on Lviv, Foreign Minister Sybyga announced. “An attack of this kind near the EU-NATO border poses a serious threat to the security of the European continent and is a test for the transatlantic community. We demand decisive action in response to Russia’s reckless actions. We are informing the United States, European partners, and all countries and international organizations through diplomatic channels about the details of this dangerous attack. We are initiating international action: an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council, a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council, as well as retaliatory measures within the EU, the Council of Europe, and the OSCE,” Sybiga said.

And now, a look at the frontline, updated at 3:30 PM on January 9. Nighttime attacks on Kyiv and the surrounding region have also become significant: weather conditions and the cumulative effect have already forced the Ukrainian Armed Forces to cut off power to the capital for 6-10 hours; following new attacks on the thermal power plant, the situation will worsen.

Ukrainian Armed Forces damaged a utility facility in the city of Oryol overnight; restoration work is underway.

Toward Sumy, the Northern Group of Forces reports tactical advances in nine front sectors in the Sumy District and four in Krasnopil’s’kyi District.

Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a missile attack on Belgorod. No casualties were reported, but infrastructure was severely damaged and power outages were reported. The head of the Graivoron district was injured in a Ukrainian military drone strike this afternoon, and two others were injured in another Ukrainian drone strike in the same area.

On the Kharkiv front, the Northern Group of Forces and Ukrainian forces are fighting near Starytsya and Vovchans’ki Khutory, in the forest near Lyman, and in the Khatnie sector of the front.

On the Kupyansk front, reports are emerging that the successes at Podoly have not been confirmed. According to Russian military accounts, “Flag-waving activities should be stopped entirely; they are being conducted at too high a cost in this area.”

The Russian military is attempting to expand its operations in Kostyantynivka. Ukrainian forces are reporting attacks north of Yablunivka and from the area north of Chasiv Yar, moving westward, aiming to form salients to attack the logistics hub of Kostyantynivka.

The Vostok Group of Forces has captured the village of Brats’ke in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Further south, Russian forces are repelling further counterattacks in Hulyaipole.

On the Zaporizhia Front, Russian paratroopers are in the northern part of Prymors’ke, and Ukrainian forces are sending assault groups daily to counterattack. Stepnohirsk has been almost completely cleared of Ukrainian presence. Near Luk’yanivs’ke, Ukrainian positions are being assaulted in open terrain, with bloody fighting ongoing.

