Dmitry Peskov, in a series of statements, explained the energy issue with Slovakia and Hungary: “Slovakia and Hungary, as buyers of Russian oil, are suffering blackmail from Kiev; in the context of the escalating situation in the Middle East, EU countries have not asked Russia to increase energy supplies; nuclear deterrence remains the cornerstone of global security.” Hungary has received assurances that it will receive gas at the current price. The European Union is considering providing Ukraine with financial assistance to repair the Druzhba pipeline, while Hungary and Slovakia are blocking a loan for Kiev and sanctions against Russia until oil supplies resume.

Volodymyr Zelensky threatened Orbán: “If he blocks aid to Ukraine, we will give this person’s address to our Armed Forces, allowing them to call him and communicate with him in their own language.” He also said: “I don’t remember asking to check partners’ warehouses for air defense missiles.” Zelensky responded sharply to Orbán’s idea of ​​controlling the Druzhba pipeline. The Ukrainian president also stated his position was that he would not resume work on the Druzhba pipeline, but the EU claims that €90 billion for Ukraine will be blocked.

In response, Orbán threatened to forcibly restore the Druzhba pipeline in Ukraine. “There will be no agreements, no compromises. We will break the Ukrainian oil blockade by force. Hungarian oil will soon flow again through the Druzhba pipeline,” the Hungarian Prime Minister declared.

Maria Zakharova ironically commented on the possible “nuclear collaboration” between European countries. She emphasized that the sentiments of neighboring states and others are important in this issue. The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman also said: “It’s both funny and sad.” She called Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s proposal to send Ukrainian “specialists” to the Middle East conflict zone revealing. She also noted that the conflict in the Middle East is not localized.

Russians remain highly focused on the Middle East issue, particularly bringing tourists home. Putin stated that he has already ordered the Ministry of Emergency Situations and other agencies to organize evacuation flights from the Middle East. On March 4, the first S7 evacuation flight departed from Dubai to Novosibirsk. Russian plane returned from Iran on March 4. The Russian Ministry of Transport: “Russian and foreign airlines carried nearly 6,000 passengers on 34 flights from the Middle East on March 2 and 3; another 7,100 passengers are expected on 34 flights on March 4; skies remain closed to six countries: Bahrain, Israel, Iraq, Iran, Qatar, and Kuwait; Rosaviatsia has recommended that Russian airlines suspend ticket sales to Middle Eastern countries until March 10; a preliminary schedule of flights from the Middle East has been drawn up until March 10; Russian and foreign airlines may take up to 10 days to complete the transport of Russian citizens from the Middle East. As of March 5, 259 Russians have left Iran across the border with Azerbaijan since February 28, according to APA news agency.

The prisoner exchange was completed on March 6, according to the Ukrainian Coordination Headquarters. During A two-day exchange between Ukraine and the Russian Federation was agreed upon at trilateral talks in Geneva. The oldest person released is 59, the youngest is 27, according to the Ombudsman. Many of the released individuals are in a difficult psychological state. Some are extremely low in weight, Dmitry Lubinets reported.

In Ukraine, oil prices have increased by 11% since February 27, while natural gas at the TTF gas hub has increased by 50%. Note that if the current price increase were to continue for a month, Ukraine’s oil and gas trade losses during this period would amount to approximately $140 million. Ukraine’s $1.5 billion in trade with the Gulf countries is also at risk.

And now a look at the front line, updated as of 3:30 PM on March 8. Russia has intensified attacks on railway infrastructure. In the first four days of March, 18 attacks with attack drones or FPVs were recorded. Rail depots and bridges were also targeted in March.

With the capture of Bobylevka, Russian forces have pushed Ukrainian forces back 1 km from the state border, military expert Andrei Marochko told TASS.

In the direction of Liman, the settlement of Yarova has been captured by the Russians, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, and confirmed by Ukrainian sources.

In the direction of Dobropillya, the Russians have consolidated their positions in the central part of Hryshyne. Fighting continues for the center of the village and in the area of ​​the Chasiv Yar ravine. Russian troops have also advanced near the village of Zaporizhzhya, according to DS.

Zaporizhzhya Oblast. Ukrainian forces have pushed back Russian troops in the western part of Stepnohirsk. Russian resources are publishing footage of attacks on residential areas previously captured by the Russians that have now been regained, signaling a complex situation. There is still no clear line of contact in the Hulyaipole sector. The situation resembles a “layer cake,” with Ukrainian and Russian positions intersecting at a depth of up to 6 kilometers. Active fighting is ongoing in Zaliznychne, while Ukrainian forces maintain positions in the western part of Hulyaipole, as reported by the military and confirmed by footage of the attacks published by the Russians. Russian forces control the eastern, southern, and northern parts of the city.

