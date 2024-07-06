Ukraine will not be able to achieve victory in the conflict with Russia; the parties will have to resolve it through diplomatic channels. This opinion was expressed by former US Secretary of State and former US Presidential Representative on Climate Affairs John Kerry in an interview with the British newspaper The Times.

“I believe that Ukraine will somehow resolve this situation. I can’t say that it will end in victory. I don’t think that complete victory is guaranteed to anyone. In my opinion, there must be a diplomatic solution in which each side will have to declare what it must declare to make this process possible, otherwise there will be a frozen conflict or a catastrophe when one of the parties achieves a decisive victory,” he said.

NCIS has opened an investigation into the death of William Mullen, 59, a two-star US general, found dead at the Marine Corps Air Ground Warfare Center in California. Mullen had recently returned from Ukraine.

Since 1 July, Hungary has assumed the presidency of the Council of the EU for six months. After reports appeared about a possible visit of the Hungarian Prime Minister to Moscow, the head of the European Council Charles Michel said that Budapest does not have the authority to interact with Russia on behalf of the EU.

But Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived on a visit to Moscow on July 5, his press secretary said, and will hold negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, confirmed the Hungarian Prime Minister’s press secretary Bertalan Havasi, Telex source.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken to Chinese President Xi Jinping about the threat of the conflict in Ukraine spreading globally.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky shows some nervousness in front of the national press. He reported “a new counteroffensive that will begin when the Ukrainian armed forces receive weapons. Now we have 14 brigades in reserve and they have no weapons.”

Not only that, according to Ukrainian sources Kiev wants to receive the promise that Ukraine will inevitably become a member of NATO at the Alliance summit to be held in Washington from 9 to 11 July, the head of Ukraine’s mission to NATO, Natalia Galibarenko. “We would like (with NATO countries) to consolidate Ukraine’s inevitable path to NATO membership,” Galibarenko told Politico. The head of mission also underlined that, while waiting for NATO membership, Kiev would like to receive more promises on the supply of weapons from the Alliance countries. At the same time, Galibarenko stressed that Kiev’s request for an invitation to NATO “will not simply disappear from its agenda” and that Kiev wants more serious promises than what was announced at the NATO summit in Vilnius in the summer of 2023.

Commenting on US presidential candidate Donald Trump’s plans to end the conflict in Ukraine in a few days, Galibarenko said he considered these plans unrealistic, while underlining that “political leaders say some things during the election campaign, and do different things after the vote”.

The Polish Minister of the Interior and Administration Tomasz Siemoniak has a different opinion, according to which: “the leaders of Ukraine are aware that their country will not be accepted into NATO”. “Ukraine’s leaders are realists and know that a country that fights a war and is attacked will not be accepted into NATO,” Siemoniak told Polish radio. According to him, at the next NATO summit, which will be held next week in Washington, Ukraine will only be “shown the prospect” of joining the Alliance.

The Agenda of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in recent days has shown more interventions on the subject of Ukraine. Russia is applying pressure both at the front and politically. Among Putin’s statements: “You can turn to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, but given the usurpation of power by the ruling elite, it is useless. The leadership of Ukraine is in power illegally. A ceasefire without reaching agreements on Ukraine is impossible.”

And again he told the press: “Ukraine cannot be allowed to take advantage of the ceasefire to continue the armed conflict.” Putin confirmed that the Russian Federation is ready to respond in a speculative manner if American medium- and short-range missiles will be deployed in any region of the world: “Russia, from an industrial point of view, is ready to start the production of missiles short and medium range”. Putin finally remarked that: “For a ceasefire, Ukraine must accept demilitarization measures that would be irreversible and acceptable to the Russian Federation.”

Erdogan also criticized; according to Putin: “Erdogan’s political will helps relations between Russia and Turkey, and what hinders it is “well known””. Finally, the Russian president believes it is useless to talk to the United States at the moment: “It is impossible to talk about establishing a constructive dialogue with the United States before the elections take place there.”

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Medvedev, responding to questions about mobilization in Russia, said: “In the first months of 2024, about 190 thousand Russians signed contracts for military service. The target for contract and volunteer recruitment in 2024 has been reached, the daily average is around one thousand people.”

Finally, a note that shows how Russian the Donbass area now is. VTB CEO Andrey Kostin opened the bank’s first office in Lugansk. At the same time, another VTB branch was opened in the city, and by the end of the year the bank will begin serving customers in Mariupol and Donetsk.

And now a look at the front line updated at 2.00 pm on July 5th.

Local accounts report new explosions heard in Mirgorod, Poltava region of Ukraine. The Ukrainian news agency Strana also confirmed the news.

The Ukrainian army announced on July 5 that its forces are forced to withdraw from part of the city of Chasiv Yar. Ukrainian troops were also withdrawn from the Pivnichne village sector near Тoretsk Ukrainian sources. Russian troops continue their offensive in the direction of Thoretsk, while Ukrainian troops retreat to the skyscrapers west of Pivnichne.

On July 4, Russian armed forces launched attacks on warehouses in Odessa and Ilyichevsk. An explosion also occurred near Odessa airport. Secondary detonations were reported locally.

In Crimea, due to the missile threat, a bridge was blocked several times at night and downed aerial targets were reported in the Berdyansk area of ​​the Zaporozhzhie region. At night, Russian air defense operated in the Rostov region, 10 UAVs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were shot down. In the Krasnodar Territory there were victims as a result of a UAV attack in Primorsko-Akhtarsk. 6 people were hospitalized, the operation of the electricity substation that supplies much of the city was interrupted.

In the direction of Kharkiv, the Ukrainian Armed Forces undertook separate actions in the area of ​​the settlement of Lyptsi and Tykhe. Radio intercepts of Ukrainian Armed Forces communications posted online indicate the lack of trained personnel among Ukrainian Armed Forces units in the directorate.

In the Toretsk (Dzerzhinsky) direction, the Russian armed forces are expanding the control zone near the settlement. Druzhba and Pivnichne.

In the eastern part of Chasiv Jar (Kanal microdistrict), the remnants of units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were eliminated. Ukrainian Armed Forces occupy defensive positions west of the Seversky Donetsk–Donbass Canal.

West of Avdiivka, the Russian Armed Forces are decisively building on their success after occupying a strong point near the village. Sokil in the direction of the village of Voskhod. High intensity battles take place along the entire front.

South of Marinka, Russian troops reached the outskirts of Konstantinivka, west of Paraskoviivka. The battle for the important Ukrainian logistics hub continues. In Krasnogorivka, meanwhile, the Russian armed forces continue their assault on the northern part of the city.

The Zaporozhzhie Front reports an intensification of offensive actions by the Russian Armed Forces in the Robotyne and Nesteryanka area in recent days. Even in this sector of the front, Ukrainian drones represent a real headache for the Russian armed forces.

In the direction of Kherson, Russian armed forces are fighting in the island area. The Ukrainian armed forces set ambushes and sent in more. The Ukrainian Armed Forces confidently controls the area from above thanks to its multiple superiority in drones.

In the Belgorod region, Ukrainian armed forces fired on many settlements. On the Borisovka-Baisury motorway section, a drone dropped an explosive device on two cars: four people were injured.

The intensity of Ukrainian attacks in the Kursk region does not decrease. In Tyotkino, Glushkovsky district, a Ukrainian helicopter dropped an explosive device on a residential building and a local resident was injured by broken glass fragments. The enemy is systematically destroying energy supply infrastructure and agricultural enterprises.

Following Ukrainian attacks on Horlivka and Donetsk in the DPR with NATO-made artillery resulted in one death and three injuries.

