US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reports that the United States will announce a new military assistance package to Ukraine worth $2.3 billion. The new US aid package will include air defense missiles, anti-tank weapons and other strategic munitions from US stockpiles.”The US also changed the execution sequence of some orders from foreign countries. Patels, which made it possible to purchase more missiles for the Patriot and NASAMS systems, which will be supplied in an accelerated timeframe,” the Pentagon chief explained.

And again it is learned that a number of senior officials in the United States and European countries, including NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, have called for restrictions on attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces against Russia to be lifted, Defense News reported . According to the weekly, immediately after the US administration agreed in May to attack Russian regions near Kharkov with American weapons, several officials in the United States and Europe spoke out in favor of lifting the remaining restrictions. The publication notes that one of them was Stoltenberg, who was leaving the position of general secretary.

The US also said that Ukraine could receive “good news” on the air defense issue at the NATO summit in July. The Wall Street Journal says a senior NATO official will stay permanently in Kiev, to be announced at the NATO summit in Washington next week. The move was reportedly aimed at strengthening NATO’s long-term support for Ukraine, strengthening coordination in arms transfers and establishing the situation on the ground for a future plan for Ukraine’s membership of the alliance.

On that date, Ukraine’s membership of NATO will not be discussed. “But only this will guarantee long-term peace for the country,” President of the Munich Security Conference, Christophe Geusgen. “For Ukraine this is the only guarantee. The agreements with Russia are not worth the paper Putin signed on. From social media sources we learn that Ukrainian personnel trained in England have also been transferred to Ukraine ready to carry out their military task with Western weapons after training.

The President of Hungary, a country currently holding the EU presidency, arrived in Ukraine on 2 July. Viktor Orban met Volodymyr Zelensky. The Ukrainian president said: “Today’s discussions could form the basis for a future bilateral agreement between Ukraine and Hungary.” After the meeting Orban said: “We want to sign a cooperation agreement with Ukraine.” He asked Zelensky to consider the possibility of a ceasefire before peace talks. According to him, this could speed them up. Ukraine rejected Orban’s proposal for a ceasefire, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva clarified. “Hungary is not the first country to talk about a ceasefire. But Ukraine will not accept these proposals,” he added.

Dutch authorities have issued a license to export the first F-16s to Ukraine. The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation has issued a license for the export of 24 F-16 fighter planes and seven aircraft engines for this type of aircraft. In response Russia vocally Russian Ambassador to the Netherlands Tarabrin said: “F-16 aircraft supplied to Ukraine and its airfields will be considered by Russia as legitimate targets.”

The Russian permanent representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya is on the same wavelength but in reference to the transfer of Patriot from Israel to Ukraine: “The possible sending of Patriot air defense systems by Israel to Ukraine could have some political consequences,” he said.

The Russian Defense Ministry meanwhile said that the Russian military used the Iskander operational-tactical missile system to strike Ukraine’s Mirgorod airport. “As a result of the Russian Army attack, 5 operational Su-27 multirole fighters were destroyed and 2 under repair were damaged,” the department said in a statement.

And now a look at the front updated at 3:00 pm on July 2nd.

Deputy commander of the 2nd Army Corps of the Russian Armed Forces Apty Alaudinov said that elite units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, including foreign mercenaries, were transferred to Vovchans’k in the Kharkiv region.

Last night, Crimea again repelled an attack by the Ukrainians armed forces using air-launched missiles (“Storm Shadow” and “Scalp”).

Mass power outages were reported in the Belgorod region, which, according to official data, were due to “external influence” (the wording is typical for civilian departments during sabotage and terrorist attacks that are beyond their competence). Reports of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted in substations, which could indicate the action of saboteurs, including among ground combat officers.

The Russian Armed Forces launched a precise strike on the Mirgorod airfield, two enemy Su-27 aircraft were destroyed and 4 others were disabled.

In the direction of Kharkiv, the Ukrainian armed forces are accumulating reserves in the area of ​​the Hlyboke settlement. Heavy fighting continues in Vovčans’k. Fighters of the “North” group repelled a counterattack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. According to Russian local intelligence estimates, the 57th Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, previously withdrawn for replenishment, has been brought back to the front line battalion by battalion, and consolidated assault groups are being formed from their remnants.

In the direction of Seversky Donetsk, reconnaissance is underway with the force north of the Razdolovka recently taken by the Russians and battles are underway for Spirne.

Fighting continues in the eastern part of Časiv Jar. The Ukrainian armed forces solve the problem of slowing down the advance of the Russian army by saturating the western part of the city with personnel and build defenses along the Seversky Donets-Donbass water canal.

The assault operations of the Russian army continue east of Toretsk (Dzerzhinsk). There are battles in the Pivnichne, Druzhba and Shumy areas.

To the west of Avdiivka heavy battles take place in the area of ​​the Sokil settlement. From Netailove the Russian armed forces constantly attack in the Karlivka area, the Ukrainian armed forces offer fierce resistance and gather reserves.

Battles continue for Kostjantynivka west of Paraskoviivka.

On the Zaporozhzhie front, the Russian armed forces have significantly increased the intensity of attacks in the Kam’yane direction, the MLRS operates daily and “Sunlights” are used.

An assault on the island area is underway in difficult conditions in the direction of Kherson: the problem is represented by Ukrainian drones and, apparently, by the lack of centralized supplies of small boats. Russian troops travel on volunteer boats, as well as ownerless boats abandoned by civilians. They also once again reported a small supply of artillery shells, while orders are given in advance to hit identified targets that are impossible to execute: the number of targets to hit and artillery ammunition received each day is not comparable.

In the Belgorod region attacks against the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka, Shebekinsky urban district one dead and seven injured.

In the Kursk region, the checkpoint “Sudzha”, Zaoleshenka, Sverdlikovo, Guevo, Gornal, Oleshnya of the Sudzhansky district, Tetkino, Krasnooktyabrsky, Sergeevka, Vesyoloye, Elizavetovka of the Glushkovsky district, Gordeevka, Byakhovo and Viktorovka of the Korenevsky district were affected. Drone attacks were observed in the city of Sudzha and near the village of Kurilovka in the Sudzhansky district, near the village of Gorodishche and the village of Novaya Nikolaevka in the Rylsky district, in the village of Bogoslovki in the Khomutovsky district, in the village of Gordeevka and the village of Uspenovka in the Korenevsky District and the Otruba farm in the Glushkovsky District. 9 Ukrainian drones were destroyed and suppressed in the Russian border areas using small arms and electronic warfare equipment.

Graziella Giangiulio

