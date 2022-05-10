UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. On Victory Day, the Ukrainian front has not stopped bleeding

On 6 May in the morning briefing, the spokesman of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, Igor Konashenkov said that during the night, fired missiles hit a large ammunition depot of the Ukrainian Forces (AFU) in the Energomashspets plant located near Kramatorsk. Ten facilities were hit, as well as military equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. On 8 May, a military cargo destined for the Ukrainian army was hit by high-precision missiles when it arrived at the railway station near Soledar. Kiev lost a corvette, a communications centre at Chervonoglinskoye airport and a command post of one of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ mechanised brigades in the Pyatikhatka area of Kharkiv region.

Following the news from the Russian briefing of 6-7-8 May interpolated with news from the social sphere we have the following situation at the front:

DPR: The DPR People’s Militia reported that on 5 May Ukrainian armed formations fired 210 bullets across the territory of the republic, shelling the territories of 9 settlements. Four civilians were victims of the Ukrainian aggression, seven others, including a child, were injured. On 6 May, attacks on the territory of the DPR continued. The representative office of the republic in the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire Regime (JCCC) reported that fire was opened in the direction of Donetsk, as well as the settlements of Yasinovataya, Staromikhaylovka, Gorlovka, Lozovoe, Zaitsevo (southern), Ozeryanovka, Lyubovka. In Gorlova the attacks continued until the morning of 9 May.

As a result of the shelling of Yasinovataya, one civilian was killed and at least two were wounded in Donetsk. Serious damage was caused to residential buildings. According to the same sources, DPR troops, in turn, killed 59 “Ukrainian nationalists”, destroyed an infantry fighting vehicle, a ZU-23, two armoured vehicles and a truck.

Clashes continued in the area of Avdelovka, in Novoselovka and on the outskirts of Rozovka. Clashes are also reported in the Torskoy and Shandrigolovo areas.

Russian units continue shelling Ukrainian positions in the Mariupol Azovstal settlement. At the same time, the RF Armed Forces managed to occupy the waste storage areas on the southern outskirts of the plant. UN Secretary General António Guterres said that about 500 people had been evacuated from Azovstal and nearby areas. The DPR territorial defence headquarters said that 518 people, including 67 children, had been taken out of the plant during the day.

The offensive of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and allied forces in the direction of Liman continues. Progress in this area is hampered by forest fires between Liman and Yampol, as well as under the village of Yarovaya from Svyatogorsk. Near the LPR border, shootings were reported in Serebryanka.

LPR: The LPR People’s Militia reported in its morning report that on 5 May the Ukrainian side had fired eight shells at the territory of the republic. The settlements of Golubovskoye and Pervomaisk were shelled. During the day of 6 May, the Ukrainian armed formations opened fire in the direction of Zolote-5. As a result of the attacks, one civilian was killed and two others were wounded. Damage was caused to residential buildings on the outskirts of Severodonetsk as of 8 May in Lisichansk and Severodonetsk the RF and Donbass militia counter-offensive began, a location the Ukrainians want to keep at all costs, first of all because here is the seat of the military-civilian administration and if this falls the entire LPR will be liberated, secondly if this advance succeeds for the Russian troops it will open the way to Bakhmut, the possibility of liberating Uglegorsk and access to the cutting of the ledge in the Svetlodarsk region. Local authorities said that Russian troops and the Russian LPR army were advancing from different directions, neighbourhoods were recorded in the eastern part of the city and in the Voevodovka forests. It was reported that control over this village had been transferred to Russian troops and LDNR forces. Debaltseve was shelled on 8 May by Ukrainian forces. Also on 8 May, Ukrainian shelling intensified in the direction of Donetsk, Golmovsky, Staromikhailovka, Yasinovataya, Shiroka Balka, Lugansk and Gorlovka, which, together with Zheleznaya Balka. Ukrainians are holding out in Zolote, Gorskoye (from where the Ukrainians are trying to stop the Russian advance towards Severodonetsk) and Vrubovka. According to some social sources between 2016 and 2017, Ukrainian forces set up a network of fortifications in this area was extended 17 km deep along a curve from Vrubovka to Zolote. These fortifications become a kind of “sleeves” of a large knot in Gorskoye – and their clearing will allow to proceed directly to the liberation of the southern suburbs of Lisichansk.

According to other social sources, there were firefights in Privolye and in the western part of Lysichansk, as well as clashes in Nizhny and Orekhovo. Since the 7th of May, online videos have shown that the city of Rubizhne in the Lugansk region has come under the control of the LPR People’s Militia. As well as Svetlichnoe which passed into the hands of the RF and allies on 8 May. There is information about intense content in the Kremennaya area. On the night of 6 May the Ukrainian Armed Forces 24th Brigade and Nationalist detachments left their positions in Popasna and retreated in the direction of Bakhmut. In the city at the time of the retreat, Chechen volunteers and Wagner’s men were present, who allegedly made an assault from the south of the city, facilitating the capture and prompting the Ukrainian retreat. During the retreat, the Ukrainians blew up the railway bridge in the village of Kalinovo-Popasna. Local authorities say the position of the Ukrainian formations in the city is deteriorating as the advancing forces surround it.

Kharkiv: In the direction of Kharkiv, battles were recorded in the area of Grushevakha, Pashkovo and Dolgenkiy. The Ukrainian armed forces remained and tried to force the Seversky Donets river. In the area of Protopopovka and Zavgorodny they managed to build two piers and organise their cover. According to a telegram account, several sabotage and reconnaissance groups have crossed the river and are trying to stay on the opposite bank.

Odessa: On May 6, a missile attack on an object in the Odessa region was reported. In addition, eyewitnesses reported an explosion in the Nikolaev area. The media of the Zaporozhye region announced the intensification of the offensive of the RF armed forces in the area of the settlements of Gulyaipol and Orekhovo. News to be verified by a social channel is that of losses in the ranks of the Ukrainian armed forces in terms of people and equipment.

The Russian Guard is completing demining work on the Black Sea coast in the Kherson region. It is reported that Russian fighters have completely searched the area, but there are still pockets of resistance.

The head of the DPR Denis Pushilin and the secretary of the General Council of the United Russia party Andrey Turchak visited Kherson, where they met with the leader of the military-civilian administration Vladimir Saldo. Turchak noted that the Russian Federation intends to develop this region together with the people of the Kherson region. “There will be no return to the past,” Turchak said.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk announced that a new round of prisoner exchanges took place on six May in the 41-41 format.

Graziella Giangiulio