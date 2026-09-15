“Russia is ready to negotiate with Ukraine but will not suspend the Special Military Operation during that period,” stated Sergey Lavrov. Russian and Ukrainian media report that Moscow and Kyiv—following statements by Peskov and Budanov, respectively—are prepared to resume dialogue in October. Meanwhile, Robert Brovdi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, stated: “NATO countries are not ready for drone-based warfare. Period. The ‘Kyiv in three days’ scenario will never happen again. But I am not sure that a ‘Baltic states in three days’ scenario couldn’t occur.”

The United States has invited Russia to the G20 energy ministers’ meeting in Houston, scheduled for September 14–16—an event where, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, a meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin is ruled out. US Special Envoy for Ukraine Jared Kushner stated: “To end the war, the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) must withdraw to the line indicated by the Kremlin; in that case, the peace agreement is already ready.” He added, “If Ukraine were willing to withdraw to this line, we would obviously already have the rest of the agreement drafted and agreed upon.” US President Donald Trump urged Ukraine to halt attacks on Russian refineries, stating, “This is not linked to the Middle East. It concerns what is happening between Russia and Ukraine.” Furthermore, the US President announced that CIA Director John Ratcliffe—who visited Moscow in late August—is participating in all aspects of the negotiations to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. Meanwhile, on September 13, the United States sent Paul Houston to Ukraine as Chargé d’Affaires—a diplomat with an intelligence background who has previously led security-related operations and possesses experience in crisis zones. In the U.S., a bill imposing “severe” sanctions on Russia—including tariffs of up to 100%—is ready for action.

Libya has denied granting the Ukrainian Armed Forces use of one of its bases for attacks against Russian ships.

Shortages of certain medicines could occur in Ukraine within two or three weeks due to attacks on logistics infrastructure and rising demand, according to the Professional Association of Pharmacists of Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated: “If Russia subjects us to power outages, we will try to respond with dignity.” He added, “Ukrainians will not go hungry, but Russia could create an ‘Agro-Hormuz’ for the world; the food corridor from Ukraine is nearly blocked because of Russia.” In his remarks, the President revisited the issue of Patriot systems: “Ukraine needs 100–120 Patriot missiles per month to successfully get through the winter and defend against Russian ballistic missile attacks.”

The war is already costing Ukraine approximately $190 million per day, according to Reuters. In 2024, expenditures amounted to about $140 million daily. The rise in spending is linked to inflation, an increase in military personnel, payments to the families of fallen soldiers, and high ammunition consumption. Ukraine’s budget could suffer a loss of 70 billion hryvnias due to Russian attacks on businesses, stated Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi. According to the commander of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU), Prokopenko, Russia might attempt to create a “buffer zone” in the Sumy and Chernihiv regions this winter. He stated that Russia could deploy its mobilization reserves to advance toward Kyiv, intensify shelling of the capital, and draw Ukrainian Armed Forces reserves away from other sectors of the front.

Ukrainian social media circles are complaining that, during the first 50 days under the command of AFU Commander-in-Chief Mykhailo Drapatyi, there has been a “complete replacement of Syrskyi’s general staff and the transfer of specific assault regiments under his direct control.” The dismantling of the “old” bureaucracy—characterized by a Soviet approach to warfare—has begun, while at the same time, officers who previously failed to fulfill their duties are returning to high-level positions. Unsuccessful counterattacks—which turned into veritable “meat grinders”—were launched near Lyman and Kupiansk.

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced that he had served a formal notice of suspicion to NABU Director Kryvonos and called on both him and the head of the SAPO to resign. President Zelenskyy demanded the resignation of Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko. Zelenskyy’s statement came after Kravchenko signed a formal notice of suspicion against the Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), Semen Kryvonos.

According to Zelensky, he personally told Kravchenko to resign. “If he considers this political pressure, let him call it that,” Zelensky emphasized. The President of Ukraine urged the Verkhovna Rada to approve the Prosecutor General’s resignation as soon as possible.

From Russia, Arkady Gostev, Director of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN), announced that 16 US citizens are currently serving sentences in Russian penal colonies. Reportedly, the majority of these Americans are serving sentences in the Russian Federation for offenses related to drug trafficking, sex crimes, smuggling, illegal border crossing, and violent crimes. Gostev also reported that approximately 25,000 foreign citizens are currently detained in Russian FSIN correctional facilities.

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, reiterated: “There is no need for mobilization.” “Rumors that Russia intends to attack Europe are absurd.” “Russia must bring the Special Military Operation to a victorious conclusion and settle the matter once and for all, so that ‘no one dares to utter a word afterwards’ — Medvedev.” Furthermore: “Russia will have to respond to Lithuania’s plans to lift the ban on the deployment of nuclear weapons,” Medvedev concluded.

In a statement, Russian President Vladimir Putin said: “Europe is currently pushing its countries toward a war with Russia,” and “Moscow has no grounds for conflict with Europe; “…all issues had been resolved in the aftermath of the Second World War.” “Sending European troops to Ukraine would mean war with Russia.”

His spokesperson further reiterated: “Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s statement—that the presence of a European military contingent in Ukraine would amount to war with Russia—represents Moscow’s position, as communicated to the entire world.” “It is not a matter of a ‘red line,’ but rather Russia’s position, communicated to the whole world—and to Europeans in particular—in a very clear and understandable way,” Peskov emphasized. “Some still harbor the mistaken belief that Ukraine has the potential to withstand pressure from the Russian Federation,” stated Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

At the BRICS summit, Putin also called for the expansion of the UN Security Council to include countries from the Global South.

According to TASS: “The number of Cossacks recruited for public service and other activities serving Russia has surpassed 105,000. They participate in emergency operations and border protection, as well as conducting mounted patrols, maintaining public order, and performing other tasks,” stated Vitaly Kuznetsov, Ataman of the All-Russian Cossack Society (VsKO).

Regarding Zelensky’s statements about wanting to meet Putin, Peskov said: “If he really wants to meet the Russian President, he can come to Moscow; the invitation remains open.” “Russia is taking measures to ensure the security of the Kaliningrad region,” stated Dmitry Peskov, in response to calls from Poland to step up NATO exercises near the region.

China, India, and the United Arab Emirates—speaking at the BRICS summit in India—expressed their willingness to host Russian and Ukrainian delegations for peace negotiations. Vladimir Putin thanked the leaders of the three countries and explained that he has not yet “decided who will lead the Russian delegation at the trilateral talks to resolve the Ukrainian crisis,” according to presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, speaking to Channel One. “Russia has not hardened its position on resolving the conflict in Ukraine,” stated presidential aide Yuri Ushakov. “I would say the demands remain the same; there is no hardening of the position. We simply want these demands to be met sooner or later—preferably sooner.” “The agreements reached by Russia and the United States in Anchorage form the basis of the peace process regarding Ukraine—a process that is, in turn, long and complex,” stated Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Russian President.

Escorting Russian ships with military units helps protect them from seizure by hostile nations, stated Nikolai Patrushev, an aide to the President of the Russian Federation, in an interview with Russian media.

And now, a look at the front line as of 3:30 PM on September 14: 140 Ukrainian drones were shot down on September 13. In Nizhnekamsk, two deaths and 14 injuries were reported; residential buildings and industrial facilities were damaged. In Slavyansk-na-Kubani, three people were injured; a facility caught fire, and a gas pipeline in a residential area was damaged. In Oryol, windows in four apartment buildings and a kindergarten were shattered, though no injuries were reported. Overnight, UAV attacks targeted Krasnodar Krai and Crimea.

Throughout the day and night of September 13–14, Russia launched combined attacks against Ukrainian territory. Explosions were reported in the Lviv, Khmelnytskyi, Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne, Zhytomyr, and Ternopil regions. Near Starovoitove, a strike hit close to the “Yahodyn” border crossing on the Polish border. In the Odesa region, port infrastructure, the “Usatove” electrical substation, and a “Nova Poshta” logistics center in Nerubaiske were hit. Attacks on infrastructure were also reported… …railway facilities near Lutsk and Fastiv, and energy facilities in the Rivne region—including the area near Dubno, where power outages occurred. The Kyiv, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions were also hit.

In the Bryansk region, drone attacks resulted in injuries to three people.

In the Sumy sector, Russian forces report ongoing offensive operations. Near Kyyanytsya, the Russians claim to be advancing near Ulanove and to have made a 300-meter advance through tree lines in the Krasnopillia district. Aviation, artillery, and drones (UAVs) carried out strikes in the areas of Boyaro-Lezhachi, Barylivka, Radkivka, Lynove, Tovstodubove, and Kniazhychi.

In the Kursk region, residential buildings and vehicles were damaged by debris from anti-drone missiles. No casualties were reported.

In the Belgorod region, drone attacks continued throughout the day and night. Four injuries were recorded. Damage to private homes, vehicles, commercial properties, power lines, and infrastructure was also reported in the Belgorodsky, Valuysky, and Shebekinsky districts.

In the Kharkiv sector, fighting continues in several areas. Russian forces have expanded their zone of control in the northeast of the region. In the direction of Lyptsi, Russian artillery engaged Ukrainian positions near Shopyne and Vysoka Yaruha. In the direction of Vovchansk, small-arms combat is underway near Shevchenkove and Novooleksandrivka.

Donetsk: three civilians killed and two others wounded in drone attacks during a day of Ukrainian strikes.

The situation remains difficult in the Lyman sector. Ongoing attacks and infiltration attempts by small groups of Ukrainian armed forces are reported along a wide stretch of the front, north and northeast of Lyman. The situation is particularly critical near Zarichne, Ivanivka, and Kolodez, as well as along the Ridkodub–Nove line. Overall, Ukrainian actions have resulted in the formation of a significant “gray zone.”

In the Dobropillja sector, Russian units have been identified by OSINT sources along the Hryshyne–Serhiivka line.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Russian forces are attacking towards the approaches to Orikhiv. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant reported over ten drone attacks targeting the facility’s training center; initial reports indicate no casualties. Radiation levels remain within normal limits.

Graziella Giangiulio

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