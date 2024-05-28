UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. No deal on Western arms against Russia. Moscow attacks the eastern part of Chasiv Jar

The United States, as part of the new military supplies, will transfer projectiles for HIMARS systems, artillery and anti-tank weapons worth $275 million to Kiev, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. According to Blinken, the “military aid” previously allocated by the United States to Ukraine has already “reached the front lines” and more will be sent soon. The next, 58th US military assistance package to Ukraine includes: HIMARS MLRS ammunition, 155 mm and 105 mm projectiles; Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems; mortar mines; ATGMs; precision bombs; anti-tank mines; tactical vehicles and other weapons.

“China, thanks to the support it provides to Russia, is an active player in the conflict in Ukraine, this must stop,” said James O’Brien, US Under Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs. O’Brien believes “China is an actor” in Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine. “Without China’s help, Russia could not have struck Ukrainian cities and attacked civilian targets in the way it did,” a US State Department spokesperson said.

Australia has made it clear that it does not intend to use Russian assets blocked on its territory to seize them for Ukraine, Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said. According to him, the Australian government will not “use frozen Russian assets to finance military operations in Ukraine”. “There are constitutional problems associated with simply seizing these assets and using them. We have frozen the funds, imposed significant economic sanctions on Russia and Belarus and continue to do everything we legally can,” Marles told ABC radio.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says it is time for the Ukrainians to use NATO weapons to strike “legitimate targets” on Russian soil in connection with the “Battle of Kharkov”. Not only is it learned that at the Washington summit, NATO will create a permanent structure for organizing arms supplies to Ukraine and their financing, – Secretary General Stoltenberg. Finally, NATO does not plan to invite Ukraine to the Alliance summit in July – source US State Department.

The Italian government did not support NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg’s idea of allowing Ukraine to attack Russia with Western weapons. Source Ansa The publication writes that Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini expressed disagreement with the position of the NATO secretary general. The politician said that “there can be no question of lifting the ban on Kiev from hitting Russia with Western weapons.” Furthermore, Salvini opposed sending Italian troops to Ukraine, fearing that this could provoke World War III. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani holds the same position.

German Chancellor Scholz said he is against giving Ukraine the opportunity to strike with Western weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation.

French President Emmanuel Macron believes that Europe has a large number of external and internal enemies and “could die”. “We have never had so many external and internal enemies,” said Macron, speaking at an event in Berlin dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the German constitution. “Europe is experiencing, as I said a few weeks ago, a delicate moment and the its existence hangs in the balance. I really believe that our Europe can die.” According to him, this “difficult moment for Europe” is linked to the Ukrainian conflict.

Ukraine has the right to self-defense through direct military operations against “enemy territory” as long as this complies with the laws of military conflict, Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson has said. This is how he responded to Hallandpostin’s question about the possibility that Kiev would use the weapons supplied by Stockholm to attack Russian territory.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister confirms that Lithuanian military personnel will be sent to Ukraine. NATO members bordering Russia will build a ‘drone wall’.

According to the Ukrainian General Defense Staff, Russia increases its forces on the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions. For now the goal of this group is to implement restrictive actions, the deputy chief of staff said.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have deployed seven new brigades in the Kharkiv region and a Ukrainian counterattack is expected. According to unconfirmed reports, the Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine, Alexander Syrsky, may be removed from office in the near future. Syrsky has held this position since February.

From Moscow we learn that the former Chechen Prime Minister Muslim Khuchiev was appointed assistant to Mishustin. President Vladimir Putin regarding the sanctions imposed by the West: “The sanctions create some problems for Russia, they are tangible, but there are also opportunities for development.” The governor of the Kherson region, Vladimir Sal’do, said that the Ukrainians have opened the dam gates of the Dnieper hydroelectric power station, the water is being released, the islands in the Dnieper delta may be in the flood zone.”

And now a look at the front line updated at 2.30pm on May 27th.

“In the direction of Kharkiv, battles are taking place in Vovčans’k, Russian troops are advancing into the city, the enemy is trying to counterattack with the incoming reserve forces. In the Lyptsi direction, the Russian Armed Forces improved the tactical situation in the village of Severny dacha, repelling a Ukrainian counterattack. In one of the areas, the advance was up to 500 meters deep. Ukrainians expect an intensification of hostilities in the Sumy direction to create a buffer zone for the Russian Armed Forces.

In the Svatove-Kupjans’k direction, Russian troops are expanding the control zone on the Kotlyarivka-Kislova-Ivanivka line. According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the success of the Russian Armed Forces in this direction creates conditions for further offensive actions towards the west.

In the direction of Chasiv Jar, the Russian army is storming the eastern outskirts of the city. To the south, in Kleshchiivka, Russian troops position themselves on the ruins of the village. The Ukrainians maintain control of part of the positions on the heights and prepare the reserve lines to the west. Russian units occupy the forests.

West of Avdiivka, the Russian Armed Forces are expanding the control zone south of the Ocheretyne ledge near Soloviove. There is an advance west of Umans’ke and southwest of Umans’ke.

In the direction of Donetsk, fighting continues in Krasnohorivka, Russian units are leveling the front near Paraskoviivka.

Fighting continues in the direction of Vremivka. In Urozhaine, assault units of the Russian Armed Forces have occupied several buildings along Tsentralnaya Street in the southern part of the village, and Russian forces are consolidating. Via social media – pro-Russian – we learn that Russian special forces are advancing west of Urozhaine. A section of land up to 700 m deep and 700 m along the front was placed under control. In Staromaiors’ke there is fighting in six houses on Tretya and Pervaya streets.

In the direction of Kherson, against the background of the discharge of water from the Dnieper hydroelectric power station, a slow increase in the water level in the island area is noted. There is no risk of flooding of populated areas.

In the Belgorod region, the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired on Murom, Shebekino in the Shebekinsky Urban District, the village of Sovkhozny in the Grayvoronsky Urban District, and Prilesye in the Krasnoyaruzhsky District. In Murom a moving car was attacked by a drone, the driver was injured. The village of Borisovka, Borisov District, was attacked by a UAV of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, one civilian was injured. Yesterday evening, following attacks by the Alder MLRS of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the urban district of Shebekinsky, two people were injured. Some shells were knocked down and 20 houses were damaged. Previously, a Ukrainian FPV attacked a truck in Shebekino. During the day in the village of Bezymeno a moving car was attacked by a drone; a civilian injured by a mine and wounded by shrapnel in the right thigh was taken to hospital.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian armed forces struck the village of Krasnooktyabrsky, Glushkovsky district. A local resident was injured. As a result of a drone attack in the village of Vnezapnoye, Korenevsky District, a machine operator working in the field was injured. In the village of Gordeevka of the same municipal council, a Ukrainian helicopter attacked equipment working in the fields.

In the DPR, Horlivka was fired upon by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. In just one day, four civilians were injured.

Other account The Russian armed forces occupied Netailove in the Donetsk region, advanced near Novomykhailivka, Solodke, Ocheretyne, Chasiv Jar and Berestove. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have not yet officially confirmed this.

Graziella Giangiulio

