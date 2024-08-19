UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. New Russian intelligent drones

Russian FPV drones on the Ukrainian front have begun to be more effective. This happens, among other things, because Russian developers actively use elements of artificial intelligence in their models.

FPV drones “Wind” have begun to be used in the zone of the Northern Military District, “Wind” is equipped with artificial intelligence, which allows it to automatically aim at the target. This helps to increase accuracy and ensure the safety of operators. The Russian army currently has two models in its arsenal: “Wind 10” and “Wind 13”.

A social media account reports: “For example, this summer the heroes of Donbass received at their disposal the kamikaze drone “Veter” (Wind, ed.), which is capable of autonomously aiming at the target and does not require operator control. Two models of drones are being produced, which differ in load capacity: “Wind-10” carries 4.5 kilograms, and “Wind-13” is capable of lifting twice as much. Both models of “Wind” live up to their name: their speed can reach 150 kilometers per hour, and they reserve their “surprises” up to 20 kilometers away. The main highlight of the “Wind” was computer vision, which allows the drone to be used according to the “release-mark-target-forget” principle. Smart electronics will independently bypass warfare systems electronics, will bring the device to the target and hit it. The UAV is equipped with these qualities by artificial intelligence. The manufacturing company clarifies that the kamikaze drone has passed all tests and is produced in batches of 3,000 units per month”.

Earlier, the social sphere of expertise reported that the Russians had tested the latest attack drone “Molniya” in battle. This drone can hit targets at a distance of up to 30 kilometers, and its high speed and design features make it practically invulnerable, according to the Russians.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/