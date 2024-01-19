UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. New Russian fire direction: Belogorovka. Ukrainian attack against Moscow and St. Petersburg fails

The head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry has canceled his visit to France for security reasons, AFP reports. Meanwhile it is learned that Ukraine has received ammunition from India. They are starting to appear in videos of soldiers at the front.

The Bundestag on the 17th evening rejected the draft resolution on the delivery of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine. 485 people voted against, 178 in favor and 3 abstained.

Volodymyr Zelensky began preparing Western public opinion for total mobilization in Ukraine and the “extradition” of Ukrainian men from other countries: “This is a question of law and justice. If you are of mobilization age, according to Ukrainian law, you must be in Ukraine. It’s a fact. And then you will fight or you won’t fight. You will work. Without help from the US and the EU, Ukraine will struggle, it will be weaker and this will be an opportunity for Russia to gain the upper hand on us. And as soon as they catch us, believe me, it will be a war between NATO and Russia.”

And now a look at the front line.

On January 18, at around 1:30 am Moscow time, an attempted attack by Kiev using aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles against targets in the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped, Russian agencies reiterate. Air defense systems in service destroyed one unmanned aerial vehicle on the territory of the Moscow region and one intercepted on the territory of the Leningrad region.

Also on the 18th, at approximately 07.09 Italian time, the Ukrainian armed forces attempted to attack an oil terminal in St. Petersburg with a drone carrying approximately 3 kg of explosives, the news emerges from the social sphere. According to sources, debris from the UAV was found on the territory of the Petersburg Oil Terminal JSC. It was previously established that the drone was a type of aircraft with a 6-meter wingspan and a piston engine. The port infrastructure was not damaged and no one was injured.

On Ukrainian territory the situation at 16:00 on January 18 was as follows: in the direction of the north of Ukraine, the commander of the joint forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Sergei Naev, called on the residents of the border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions to evacuate due to the increasing frequency of Russian attacks. In addition, the authorities of the Kharkov region introduced mandatory evacuation of the population from the Kondrashevskaya and Kurilovskaya communities of the Kupyansk district.

Svatove-Kreminna direction. In the Kupyansk sector, the Russian army repels attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces against Russian positions Sinkovka and near Petropavlovka. Furthermore, Ukrainian attacks in the Yampolovka area were repelled. The Russian Armed Forces continue assault operations in the area of the Kruglaya range and the Serebryansky forest. No significant changes from a tactical point of view. However, combat operations have intensified in the direction of Liman, where in just 24 hours Russian troops claim to have killed 250 Ukrainian soldiers. In the Seversky direction, Russian units advanced east of Belogorovka (Lugansk region) in an area up to 1.42 km wide to a depth of 330 m. Small groups of infantry continue to improve the tactical position west of the railway in the direction of Vesyoly. According to a third account, Belogorovka (13 km south of Kremennaya) becomes the new attack direction of the Russian Armed Forces. After fighting in the Serebryansky Forest, Russian troops are trying to conquer the populated area in a pincer movement, striking with high-power 203 mm guns and conducting assault operations against the strongholds of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Bachmut Directorate (Artemovsk). Fighting continues in the Bogdanovka area. The Russians are trying to advance northwest of Kleshchiivka. No significant changes in the Artemovsk and AvdIivska directions.

Donetsk direction. In the Avdiivska sector the Russians attacked Stepove. Fighting continues in the private sector near the metallurgical industry with some success on the Russian side. The assault on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Novomikhailovka continues.

In the Kurakhovsky direction, active military operations continue in the eastern part of Georgievka and in the direction of Pobeda. No significant changes.

In the direction of Yuzhnodonetsk south of Marinka, fighting continues west of the pumping station (south of Novomikhailovka) in the Solonenka radius area and northeast of Novomikhailovka. The situation remains dynamic. Russian armed forces are encircling the settlement coming from the south, making its way through the forest plantations. In the direction of Kurakhovo Russian units move through Georgievka, while operating on the eastern outskirts of the village.

On the Zaporozhye front, Russian armed forces occupied several Ukrainian strongholds near the village Piatykhatky. Ukrainian counterattacks were repelled in Verbove and the Russian Air Force continues to drop high-explosive bombs against enemy concentrations near Orechiv. It is learned from social media that TOS “Solntsepek” hits the strong point of the 33rd infantry brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the direction of Zaporozhzhie in the area of ​​the Rabotino settlement.

Kherson direction. Lancets hit Ukrainian military vehicles. The Russians allegedly planted a Russian flag in Krynki. However, the Ukrainians control part of the village, direct artillery fire and strike with drones. “It’s hell in Krynki,” wrote experienced fighters from the front.

The Russian army carried out targeted attacks on Ukrainian positions in Kharkov. The Ashera private clinic was hit and transformed – according to social media sources – into a shelter for military personnel. Additionally, an attack on the Kharkov Technical University was reported. The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed the destruction of the building where the foreign mercenaries were located. Another account reports: “As night fell, Geranium UAVs struck enemy targets, which were recorded at the Starokonstantinov airfield in the Khmelnitsky region. Powerful explosions were heard in the logistics center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the direction of Kherson – in Snigirevka, as well as in Pavlograd, Dnepropetrovsk region. The missiles hit the Kharkov region.”

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings – Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS – Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/