On April 15, voting on the assessment to select territories for improvement in 2024 began throughout Russia. The event is held within the framework of the national project “Housing and Urban Environment”. Seven cities of the Republic of Crimea participate in the vote : Armyansk, Bakhchisaray, Evpatoria, Kerch, Krasnoperekopsk, Simferopol and Yalta The invitation for the Russians is to choose the territories that, in their opinion, should be beautified, the vote will run until May 31st.

American journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested on spying charges, appeared in court on April 18 and his arrest status was confirmed. According to the Russian social sphere he is being exchanged for a Russian prisoner held in America.

Surprise visit of Vladimir Putin to Kherson and LPR; Putin visited the Dnieper troops, listened to reports from the commander of the Airborne Forces, General Teplinsky, and the group commander, General Makarevich. Then the Russian head of state went to the headquarters of the Vostok group of troops in the LPR, where he received a report from the group commander, General Lapin. The latter is chronologically the last chosen as commander for the V district which deals with Ukraine and according to what we read on the social sphere he is the one who is obtaining the most results with the least number of deaths.

Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman, confirmed from Moscow that Putin has visited the Kherson region and the LPR. And again he said: “The Kremlin has no information on Macron’s plan to prepare, together with China, negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine. The Russian Federation is ready to listen to any ideas for an agreement in Ukraine that takes into account the interests of Moscow.”

“Russia is interested in a quick end to the conflict in Ukraine,” Sergei Lavrov said as he continued his tour of Latin America.

From Kiev, on the other hand, they did not appreciate Brazil’s position on the situation in Ukraine. “Brazil’s position on the resolution of the conflict in Ukraine does not correspond to the real situation,” said a spokesman for the Ukrainian foreign ministry. Brazil’s president has previously said that the United States and Europe should be talking about a solution, not encouraging conflict. He also called for the creation of a G20-like format for discussing Ukraine.

Again via social media, we learn that the first three Su-35S fighters have arrived in Iran; part of an order that was originally intended for Egypt consisting of 24 Su-35S fighters.

The visit of Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu to Russia continues. Sergei Shoigu and Chinese Defense Minister agreed on the signing of a memorandum of cooperation between the Military Academy of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces and the National Defense Academy of the People’s Liberation Army and on the establishment of relations between cities twinned. Li Shangfu laid flowers at the Unknown Soldier near the walls of the Moscow Kremlin.

Shoigu in his press meeting spoke about the joint approach of the Russian Federation and China to reduce tensions in the world. The defense minister also stated that “our countries equally value the essence of the ongoing transformations of the global geopolitical landscape”. Shoigu was the first to congratulate Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu on his appointment to this post – the head of the Chinese military department himself announced this. He thanked the head of the Russian Defense Ministry for the congratulations and the invitation to visit Russia.

“The armed forces of the Russian Federation and China will promote military and military-technical cooperation, as well as military trade with each other,” Li Shangfu said at a meeting with Shoigu; the Chinese defense minister noted that all these relations between the two countries will be raised to a new level. Shoigu noted that the coordination of the two countries’ efforts in the global arena “has a stabilizing effect on the situation in the world.”

From the front we learn that “the main combat missions during the special operation on the territory of the former Ukraine are now being solved by ground troops. Tanks, large-caliber artillery and multiple launch rocket systems are actively used on the battlefield. At the same time, the assault and military aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces, in fact, play an auxiliary role, supporting the troops on the front lines. That is, they operate on fixed targets of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in tactical depth and operational tactics, using guided missiles and aerial bombs. But they don’t hit bridges, crossings, rail junctions and echelons with troops and equipment in their operational depth”.

The Wagner group reported that a six-strong assault detachment of the Central Military District captured a stronghold of the Ukrainian military. “The scouts found the opornik in the forest with the help of a drone. The detachment, under the cover of tanks, quietly approached the equipped positions of the Ukrainian military. Attack aircraft crawled over a minefield more than 500 meters, then broke through – it was a complete surprise for the enemy. It reads on the posts of the Wagner group.

Also via social media we learn that on April 18, the air force hits Avdiivka. Recently, the deployment of the Russian Aerospace Forces in the Avdiika direction has significantly increased by flying closer and closer to the city. Avdiika is important to the Russians because it would better protect Donetsk.

In Bakhmut, fighting continues day and night. Mud makes fighting difficult. Many videos posted online by Ukrainian militants show military equipment drowning in mud.

Artillerymen of the Air Defense Forces of the Russian Armed Forces on April 18 attacked Ukrainian positions in the Zaporozhzhia direction.

The Ukrainians blew up the Palace of Culture building in Bachmut to impede the advance of Wagner PMC fighters. The divisions of the PMC “Wagner”, according to initial information, allegedly took control of the northern districts of Bachmut.

At 3 pm on April 18, the situation at the front was as follows.

Vuhledar area. On 17 April, Ukrainian formations attempted to storm Russian positions south of Vuhledar. A sabotage group of the 72nd brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted reconnaissance in battle near the forest belt north of Nikolsky.

Another assault detachment in light armored vehicles up to a platoon of the 3rd battalion of the 68th Opern Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the positions of the Russian military near Pavlovka.

Before these crews of M777 howitzers, artillery preparation was carried out, and UAVs and reconnaissance helicopters were actively operating in the air, delivered in large numbers to the Donetsk direction as part of separate UAV companies.

Both Ukrainian attacks were repulsed by joint efforts of Russian army infantry and aviation units. Forces of 68 opebr and 72 obr of the Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew to their original positions.

Now the situation is stable. In the Novoukrainka area, the 68th Brigade is understaffed. And in Bogatyr, in the north-west of Vuhledar, a large number of people and equipment are concentrated at the training ground. At the moment, it is not clear what kind of unit arrived at the Bogatyr. More recently, the training of the 23rd brigade in Novomoskovsk has been completed, and the brigade itself, according to the plan, should be involved in the Zaporozhzhia or Donetsk directions.

Zaporozhzhia Directorate at 13.00 on April 18, 2023. In the Orekhovsky branch, units of the Center for Information and Psychological Operations of the SOF of Ukraine are spreading false information about the alleged offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Lobkove and Rabotino.

To date, there have been no attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. However, among members of the Ukrainian formations, there is talk of an imminent April 20 attack on Tokmok and Pologi at the same time as NATO exercises near the Russian borders.

Subdivisions of the 71st Jaeger Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, occupying positions on the second line of defense north of Hulyaipol, have arrived at the direction. In addition, the presence of paratroopers from the 46th detachment of the Airborne Troops of Ukraine was noted, deployed after being understaffed from the Soledar direction.

The command of the troop grouping “Zaporzhzhia” carries out regular checks of communications between the units of the 65th Ombr, 71st rifle brigade, 1st detachment, 102nd, 108th, 110th brigade of troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as the 46th detachment and 128th Airborne Detachment of Ukraine.

The transfer of additional military units and equipment to the front line continues. In the area of Kamyshevakhi, Tavriysky, Orekhov, firing positions of M777 howitzers and M109 self-propelled artillery guns are equipped.

In Zolotoy Balka and Maryanskoye near the Kakhovskoye reservoir, the training of assault teams to force water barriers is being completed. The high activity of Ukrainian intelligence centers and the concentration of significant reserves in the Zaporizhzhia region indicate an imminent escalation of hostilities, probably in the period from April 20 to 25.

With a high degree of probability, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will stage several local attempts to break through the defenses of the Russian Armed Forces in the Pologovsky and Orekhovsky sectors to assess the state of defense of the Russian army before a full-scale assault in early May.

Graziella Giangiulio