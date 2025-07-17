A new batch of US weapons is ready to be sent to Ukraine, The New York Times confirms. It notes that the new package includes Patriot systems, missiles, and ammunition. These weapons are from existing stockpiles or newly produced. The day before, NATO Secretary General Rutte had said that Europe “will find the funds” to purchase American weapons for Ukraine.

Trump on the war in Ukraine: “I’m not on anyone’s side, I just want the killing to stop.” He also stated that he has “no intention of supplying long-range missiles to Ukraine. Our weapons have already been sent to Ukraine, NATO is paying for everything.”

Europe is currently unable to produce the weapons Ukraine needs, says US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker. “So the United States is the main manufacturer of these weapons systems and will supply them to Europe. Europe will pay for them, and that’s a reasonable approach.” Italy, France, the Czech Republic, and Hungary are not expected to participate in the European agreement on US arms supplies to Ukraine.

At today’s EU Foreign Ministers meeting: “Slovakia blocks approval of the 18th package of sanctions against Russia.”

The Ukrainian Armed Forces report that Russian troops have begun using swarms of drones; several dozen “Geran” can be launched against a single target. Commenting on last night’s attacks, Volodymyr Zelenky: “One of the targets of the Russian night attack was, in particular, the energy infrastructure.” “Everything is being done to restore Kryvyi Rih; the electricity supply will be restored by today,” he noted.

Umerov is leaving, but Lyashko will remain: Ukrainian MP Zheleznyak has announced likely cabinet changes expected soon. Prime Minister Shmyhal will become the new Defense Minister, while Svyrydenko will take over the post of Prime Minister. Defense Minister Umerov will become Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United States. National Unity Minister Chernyshev will be dismissed. The department will be “reunited somewhere.” Labor and Social Policy Minister Zholnovych will also lose his post. He will be replaced by Denis Ulyutin. Health Ministry head Lyashko will remain in office.

President Biden has failed to end this war. I am confident that President Trump will be able to do so. I believe this will be the main difference, Zelensky said in an interview. Further statements by him: “Trump realizes that Putin is lying to him, and it’s important for him to understand this firsthand and not hear it from someone else. We supported all ceasefire initiatives, but Putin continued the bombing. This month, we achieved a breakthrough in defense systems. For Ukraine, the priority is the Patriot system. As for sanctions, you see, everyone is moving forward. Before Trump came to power, Ukraine had serious potential to contain ‘aggression.'” The Verkhovna Rada unanimously dismissed the Shmygal government. The SBU increased its staff by 10,000: amendments were made to the SBU law today. The number of SBU employees increased from 31,000 to 41,000 during the war. Military personnel will be allowed to use weapons and military equipment in defense missions.

At least 765 billion rubles will be allocated to support the federal project “Aircraft and Military Equipment Production.” “helicopters” over the next six years. The funds should be spent on creating competitive developments in the aviation sector at the national level, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin stated during a strategic session of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to the development of the sector. “To ensure the independence of Russian civil aviation, a specialized federal project ‘Aircraft and Helicopter Production’ has been established,” the Prime Minister noted. A total of 765 billion rubles is planned to be allocated from the federal budget for its implementation over six years, primarily for the creation of aircraft, competitive engines, electronic equipment, various technical systems, and the entire range of high-tech equipment. These are, Mishustin noted, “unique products that have no Russian analogues and whose production must be mastered.”

The State Duma approved in its first reading amendments to the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, toughening the liability of foreign agents. The bill eliminates the requirement that a foreign agent must commit two administrative offenses. Violations under the article on violation of the procedure for foreign agent activities (Article 19.34 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation) within one year, which were previously required for criminal liability. Now, a single violation of the Code of Administrative Offenses is sufficient.

And now a look at the front line, updated at 4:00 PM on July 16. Massive Russian drone strikes at night hit Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih, and Izmail in the Odessa region. Explosions were also heard in Vinnytsia and Uman in the Cherkasy region, and in the evening, images circulated from Odessa, where the Ukrainian air defense system was likely hit. It is noticeable that the “Geranium” images increasingly rarely show the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ air defense operations, which indicates the exhaustion of the enemy’s corresponding means. At the same time, the effectiveness of the simultaneous deployment of entire “flights” of attack drones to break through enemy anti-aircraft fire has increased.

In the Bryansk region, yesterday, Ukrainian forces attacked the village of Sluchevsk, in the Pogarsky District, with kamikaze drones, injuring one civilian.

On the Kursk border, Ukrainian forces are continuing their attempts to break through to Russia in the direction of Tetkino and Glushkovsky. The Ukrainians have again attempted to break through in the border village of Novyi Put. Meanwhile, near Tetkino, in Ryzhevka, the Sever Group reports that the Russians are pushing back Ukrainians. Additionally, Russian Airborne Forces units advanced into the forests near Bezsalivka during fierce fighting.

In the direction of Sumy, the Ukrainian Armed Forces command is introducing new special forces into the battle; a GUR special unit, which had never previously participated in hostilities, was located near Alekseevka. Four counterattacks were repelled in the areas of the villages of Sadky and Zapsillya, as well as near Yabonivka. The Russians are storming Yunakivka and Varachyne. Fighting is ongoing.

The border between the Kharkiv and Belgorod regions reports the advance of Russian troops in the direction of the recently liberated settlements of Ambarne and Khatnje from Milove.

Yesterday, the Belgorod region reported a sharp increase in Ukrainian attacks. Ukrainian forces struck a courthouse in Belgorod three times with drones. Ten attacks targeted 10 different villages.

Heading toward Kostyantynivka, Ukrainians acknowledge the advance at Novospaske, where the Russian flag was raised yesterday.

Heading toward Pokrovsk, Russian troops are attacking in the area of Novotorets’ke, Fedorivka, and west of Razine. Fighting is ongoing on the Novoserhiivka-Udachne line.

Heading toward South Donetsk, the Vostok Group of Forces has captured the settlement of Voskresenka in the DPR. This is already the sixth settlement captured by Far Eastern soldiers in July.

On the Zaporizhia front, active military operations are underway in the captured Kamyanske area. Frontline soldiers are asking for further details.

Heading toward Kherson, 11 villages have been attacked by drones.

Yesterday, flights by a U.S. Air Force RC-135V electronic reconnaissance aircraft and a U-2S reconnaissance aircraft were observed over neutral waters in the Black Sea, off Sevastopol and west of Crimea.

