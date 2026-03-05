The United States continues to supply the Ukrainian Armed Forces. An Atlas Air Boeing 747-47UF cargo plane, call sign CMB342, tail number N499MC, flight Charleston (KCHS) – Rzeszow (EPRZ) under contract to the United States Transportation Command. Delivery of military cargo for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

US President Donald Trump noted that resolving the Ukrainian conflict is “very high” on his list of priorities.

The European Commission (EC) continues to seek a solution to the allocation of a €90 billion loan to Ukraine blocked by Hungary for 2026-2027, said EC spokesperson Paula Pinho. Furthermore, on March 4, several EU ambassadors expressed their objections to Ukraine’s accelerated accession in a meeting with the head of the European Commission, the Financial Times reports.

This confirms Reuters reports that many EU members, including key countries like France and Germany, oppose the idea of ​​streamlined membership. Ursula von der Leyen formally presented the EU membership proposal, but “the prevailing reaction has been negative, while in some capitals, irritation remains that discussions officially began so late.” EU capitals believe the Commission should have tempered Ukraine’s expectations and prevented hopes of “rapid” accession from growing.

A few days ago, a delegation from the American military-industrial company Anduril visited Kyiv. The company was founded by former Palantir employees and is funded by one of Trump’s major donors, Peter Thiel. Anduril was founded in 2017. The company is young, but since Trump came to power, it has rapidly begun receiving orders from the Pentagon and is now beginning to develop the Ukrainian arms market. The Barracuda missile, which has just begun serial production, was presented in Kiev.

In Ukraine, gasoline prices are still rising. People are actively rushing to buy it before it becomes even more expensive. Gasoline prices in Odessa from this morning: a liter of 95-octane gasoline will cost between 63.99 and 73.99 UAH. 100-octane gasoline will cost between 78.99 and 80.99 UAH per liter. Diesel fuel costs an average of 63.99-73.99 UAH. In Lviv, gasoline already costs 74 UAH per liter: the price at gas stations ranges from 65.99 to 73.99 UAH per liter. Diesel costs between 65.99 and 70.99 hryvnia per liter, while LPG costs between 39.99 and 40.99 hryvnia.

The military transport rail system in Mykolaiv was hit.

According to the Russians, Ukrainians used drones from Libya to strike the sanctions-ridden Russian oil tanker Arctic Metagaz in the Mediterranean Sea. Patrol planes, including those of the Turkish Navy, were spotted in the area of ​​the incident. Greek media reports say the tanker may have been attacked by Ukrainian drones around 4:00 a.m. local time, resulting in explosions.

In a statement, the Russian Ministry of Transport wrote: “On March 3, an attack was carried out on a Russian gas tanker, the Arctic Metagas, near the territorial waters of Malta, a member state of the European Union. The tanker was en route from the port of Murmansk, carrying a cargo cleared through customs in accordance with all international regulations. The attack was carried out from the coast of Libya by unmanned Ukrainian vessels. Thanks to the coordinated actions of the Maltese and Russian rescue services, all 30 crew members, all Russian citizens, were rescued. We classify this incident as an act of international terrorism and maritime piracy, a serious violation of the fundamental norms of international maritime law. Such criminal acts, committed with the connivance of the authorities of EU member states, must not go unnoticed by the international community.”

The Russian Ministry of Justice announced that the University of California, Berkeley, and the Russian-American Scientific Association have been added to the list of undesirable organizations.

Concerns remain high over the evacuation of Russian tourists stranded in the Persian Gulf. “The evacuation of Russian tourists from the region closed to air traffic due to the military conflict in the Middle East could take up to two weeks,” Kommersant reported. 3,900 Russian tourists left the Persian Gulf countries in the two days following the start of repatriation flights, the Association of Tour Operators reported. There are approximately 50,000 tourists from Russia in the Middle East and between 6,000 and 8,000 tourists are unable to leave Asian countries due to flight closures, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Vladimir Putin received Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto in the Kremlin today, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Putin and Szijjarto will discuss Kiev’s blockade of supplies via the Druzhba pipeline today, Peskov added.

And now a look at the front line, updated as of 3:30 PM on March 4. In the Volgograd region, a drone strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces hit three private homes in the Sredneakhtubinsky district. In the Voroshilovsky district, a drone crashed into a non-residential area. Five people were injured. There are isolated reports from the Rostov region of a Ukrainian attack helicopter crashing while repelling an air strike. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported a total of 45 Ukrainian drones shot down during the day.

Russian forces carried out strikes in the Odessa and Kharkiv regions, as well as in Sumy and Poltava.

In the Bryansk region, Ukrainian drone activity was intense. Residential buildings were damaged.

After capturing the village of Bobylevka, units of the Northern Group continued to expand the buffer zone in the border areas of Sumy and Kharkiv Oblasts, advancing and pushing Ukrainian troops back from the state border.

In the Belgorod region, a woman suffered barotrauma following a drone explosion in Grayvoron. Ziborovka, Novaya Tavolzhanka, Grafovka, Malomikhailovka, Solokhi, Otradnoye, Smorodino, Zamostye, Gora-Podol, and Verny are under attack.

In the Kharkiv sector, Ukrainian forces are moving reserves to the Vovchansk district. The Northern Group of Forces has repelled two Ukrainian counterattacks. Russian forces have captured the village of Starytsya, in the direction of Ternova, in Kharkiv Oblast.

Regarding Kupyansk, observers on both sides note a reduction in the activity of Russian and Ukrainian armed forces, while the Ukrainians report the arrival of Russian reserves on the front line for further action.

In the Slovyansk sector, Russian forces are encircling Fedorivka Druha, while fighting continues in Kryva Luka and Nykyforivka.

West of Pokrovsk, there are reports of fighting for Hryshyne. Ukrainian forces consider this settlement an important defensive line.

In eastern Zaporizhia Oblast, the Vostok Group of Forces notes a decrease in the intensity of attacks by Ukrainian forces from Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Russian troops in the Far East continue to advance further south, in the areas of Rizdvyanka, Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhnya Tersae, and Hulyaijpole.

On the Zaporizhia front, there have been no significant changes; fighting is static and characterized by numerous drone strikes from both sides. The shelling of Energodar continues, with one civilian killed. Injured.

In Kherson Oblast, a Ukrainian Armed Forces drone killed one man and wounded another in Velyki Kopani. A civilian was injured in the Hornostaivka district. More than 20 settlements were attacked, damaging buildings and vehicles.

