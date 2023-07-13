UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. NATO: Ukraine is not ready. Shoigu: no goal achieved by Kiev. Ukrainian cluster bombs in Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia region

Sergei Shoigu, Minister of Defense of Russia, spoke about Ukraine’s counter-offensive: “In general, the enemy has not achieved its goals in any direction. The losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine since the beginning of the counteroffensive amounted to more than 26 thousand servicemen and 3 thousand units of various weapons. 21 Ukrainian aircraft, 5 helicopters, 1,244 tanks and other armored vehicles were destroyed, including 17 Leopard and 12 infantry fighting vehicles, Bradley”

At the press conference, the Russian Minister also said: “In the event that the United States supplies cluster munitions to the territory of Ukraine, the Russian armed forces will be forced to use similar weapons against the armed forces of Ukraine”.

Nothing done for Ukraine in NATO. Jens Stoltenberg said: “We will send an invitation to Ukraine to join NATO when the allies agree and the conditions are met.”

NATO allies have agreed to streamline the process of Ukraine joining the North Atlantic Alliance, Stoltenberg explained: “We reiterated that Ukraine will become a member of NATO and agreed to cancel the requirements for a plan of action to join the Alliance. This will change Ukraine’s path to NATO membership, instead of a two-step process, it will be a one-step process,” Stoltenberg continued at the press conference in Vilnius.

According to Stoltenberg, the NATO summit also agreed on the establishment of a Ukraine-NATO council, as well as a multi-year support program aimed at bringing the Ukrainian armed forces up to Alliance standards. All NATO allies agree that it is impossible to accept Ukraine into the alliance before the end of hostilities. NATO reaffirmed Georgia’s “right” to join the alliance, but subject to the implementation of the membership action plan.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said: “The armed confrontation in Ukraine will continue until the West abandons plans to maintain its dominance and inflict a strategic defeat on Russia.”

On the line of contact, 1,800 km long, Ukrainian and Russian formations clashed in different areas. Ukrainian formations continue to hit settlements in the Zaporozhzhia region. The Ukrainians again fired Storm Shadow cruise missiles at targets near the port of Berdyansk – Russian air defense systems intercepted some targets.

The Ukrainian armed forces attempted to bomb Tokmak: according to some reports, thanks to the work of the Russian anti-aircraft, there were no injuries or casualties. According to another source, the Ukrainians used cluster munitions on Tokmak in the Zaporozhzhia region: “shots fell in the area of \u200b\u200bthe poultry farm and on the outskirts of the city towards Vasilyevka”. We read online, social source R. G.: “The Ukrainian armed forces first threw a package of ammunition, then waited for people to clear the rubble and then strike again. There is currently no information on casualties and destruction. During the day of July 11, Ukrainians shelled a settlement from HIMARS MLRS”.

In the Antonov Bridge area, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to hold a bridgehead. On the night of July 10, from Antonov, two groups of 124 arr SRW were transferred to speedboats under the bridge. Cover is provided by artillery and mortar teams from Sadovo and Kherson.

At the same time, the Ukrainian DRG landed west of the railway bridge on Alekseevsky Island. To support the infantry, two Su-25 attack aircraft struck the positions of the RF Armed Forces near the Dnieper. And one of them was shot down by the crew of the Verba MANPADS near Tyaginka.

In addition, the visual observation units of the Territorial Defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, operating in Pridneprovsky, reported that an explosion of the railway bridge north of Aleshki was recorded in the early morning hours. However, there is no confirmation on this.

North of Novaya Kakhovka, the territorial defense units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are preparing for the arrival of the commander, General Tantsyura, on the front line. During his stay, the general will visit the Tyaginka-Red Mayak line.

There is also information that at least one other Ukrainian Air Force fighter plane was shot down over Osokorovka.

In the Kremensky section the situation at 18.00 on July 11, 2023 looked like this: In the Svatove area the assault detachments of the 21st motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Armed Forces went on the attack, with the support of the artillery and army aviation, occupied high ground in the area of Zhuravka Balka, after which they started to take possession of the area.

The Ukrainians tried to recapture an important position by initiating a massive bombardment of strongholds from Grad MLRS and Krab self-propelled howitzers, and then launched a counterattack with three tanks and six infantry fighting vehicles.

In the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the 21st Brigade artillery battalion fired more than 400 large-caliber shells. The Ukrainian formations were never able to get close to the height, losing two tanks and three infantry fighting vehicles.

In the south, in the area of \u200b\u200bthe Torsky ledge, footage of Ukrainian artillery shelling on the outskirts of the village appeared online. According to several channels, Russian fighters broke into the village, fighting is currently going on. At the moment the situation in the village is not known.

In the Serebryansky forestry, Ukrainian units launched five attacks on the positions of the motley forces of the Russian army southwest of Dibrov, but to no avail – the fighters of the Russian armed forces repulsed all attempts.

Ukrainians remain in the west, in the part of the forests controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, engineering formations are taking new positions. To this end, construction equipment has been deployed in this area and the strongholds will be equipped with concrete fortifications, which will complicate a further assault in this area by the Russian armed forces.

Soledar direction situation at 24:00 on July 11, 2023. The Russian military, after several days of active defense near Kleshcheevka, launched a counterattack. According to a VC account, in the south of the village, the Russian military took a Ukrainian detachment by surprise and captured at least seven people. To the west and northwest of Kleshcheevka, units of the Russian army forced the formations of the 3rd Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, to move away from the outskirts of the settlement, taking important Ukrainian tactical heights the strongholds are now under the control of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

On the northern flank of the Bakhmut direction, assault detachments of the 57th armored personnel carrier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine broke through to the outskirts of Berkhovka. A massive artillery strike was inflicted on the attackers, after which paratroopers of the 98th Airborne Division of the RF Armed Forces cleared the village. However, it is emphasized that the very fact that led the Armed Forces of Ukraine to attack at Berkhovka indicates an increase in the assault of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the defense of the Russian Armed Forces near the reservoir. If earlier the Ukrainians were stopped at the reservoir, now the shots are going to the settlement.

