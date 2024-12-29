The growing confrontation between Russia and NATO in the Baltics is becoming an increasingly visible aspect of current geopolitical tensions. Recently, the Baltic region has become an arena of growing military activity. Western countries, citing the fact that they are facing aggressive actions from Russia, are increasing their military presence in the region. This increases pressure on all parties to the conflict and contributes to the escalation of the conflict.

A recent example of alleged Russian aggression was an incident involving the Russian missile corvette Mercury, which was escorting an oil tanker in the Baltic Sea. This incident has only now received coverage in the Western media, which interpreted it as a manifestation of a threat from the Russian side. The German frigate F223 North Westphalia, which was shadowing the Russian ships, sent its helicopter towards them to conduct observation. The Russian side, in turn, considered this as an unjustified intrusion into its area of ​​operations and responded by launching rockets at the helicopter.

And then there is the incident of the Chinese ship Yi Peng 3, which in November allegedly broke two submarine cables with an anchor off the coast of Denmark. Initially, there was talk of a “Russian trace” in this affair.

Looking closely at these incidents, it seems that NATO is trying to measure the actual danger of Russia. From this point of view, one could also read the Syrian issue, which has seen an acceleration of events after months of not-so-silent preparation by HTS.

Putin, however, has dictated a very precise line: “We cannot be more Syrian than the Syrians themselves”. The killing of General Krillov, which could have led to an internal exacerbation between those for and against Putin, and the political “incidents” on the borders with Russia, also fall within the same perspective.

According to the social sphere, there would be an accumulation of troops of the Ukrainian armed forces for the invasion of the Bryansk region. Naturally, this is foreseen by the Russians who have long been working out the response to an offensive in the region. For the moment, the Russians have shown that they are, as they say, “on the ball”. For the future, new anti-Russian initiatives are expected within the EU-NATO.

Graziella Giangiulio

