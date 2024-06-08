Joe Biden, President of the United States, said he has known Russian President Vladimir Putin for “more than 40 years”, even when he was an undercover KGB agent. Putin has not yet responded on the matter. New military assistance package to Ukraine will include additional HIMARS MLRS launchers, mortars and projectiles, US officials say.

At the North Atlantic Alliance summit in Washington from July 9 to 11, it is expected to announce the creation of the NATO Mission in Ukraine. However, Germany objected to the word “mission”, the news agency Dpa reports. Berlin fears that this will be interpreted by Russia as sending Western troops to a neighboring country.

Germany requests that the mission be renamed PACT – Pledge Assistance Coordination and Training. According to Berlin, this better reflects the true objectives of the Alliance, which wants to coordinate military assistance and training of Ukrainian soldiers. NATO allies do not share Germany’s concerns and are calling for opposition to the word “mission” to be dropped.

On June 7th we learned that the European Commission has recommended starting negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova for EU membership, as reported by the Financial Times. The newspaper writes that Ukraine meets previously unmet criteria, including anti-corruption measures and language protection. According to FT, “They want to provide recommendations before Hungary becomes interim president of the EU Council.” Georgia, which has adopted a law on foreign agents, will not receive the green light for EU accession negotiations.

From Ukraine, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk said: “There is no reason or legal act on the possibility of mobilizing 18-year-old Ukrainian boys. “Until now, the Ukrainian Parliament has not received official statements, messages, appeals or proposals in the field of legislative initiative issues,” the President underlined.

The Ukrainian president, visiting France after the emotion of the Normandy landings, Volodomyr Zelenskyj thanked France in French, speaking before the country’s National Assembly.

On June 7, according to the Ukrainian armed forces, four Tu-95MS strategic bombers took off (with a salvo of 24 missiles), and in the Black Sea there are five missile frigates with Kalibr for a total of 32 missiles.

Ukrainian attack on Lugansk. The death toll rose to 35, including three children, authorities reported. Air defense systems shot down four of five ATACMS missiles launched over Lugansk, the fifth hit two residential buildings, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Gleb Bobrov, an observer at the Lugansk Information Center, was slightly injured during a missile attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Lugansk. In response: “The Russian Federation will use its entire arsenal if there is a threat to the existence of the country,” said Valentina Ivanovna Matvienko. And she added: “There is the possibility of negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, but under the conditions of the real situation and security of Russia,” Matvienko said.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces may deliver another blow to Lugansk, the out-of-office ambassador of the Russian Foreign Ministry Rodion Miroshnik said.

And now a look at the front line updated at 2.30pm on June 7th.

At night, a combined air strike was launched behind the Ukrainians. In the first half of the night, Geranium UAVs actively operated, after which missile weapons were used, including from Tu-95MS strategic bombers. Explosions were heard at Starokostyantyniv airport in the Khmel’nyts’kyi region, in Bila Tserkva in the Kiev region, in Chernomors’k (Ilyichevsk) and in the Odessa, Kharkiv, Chuhuiv and Poltava regions.

In the direction of Kharkiv, the battles are becoming positional in nature, there are many drones in the sky; Russian Armed Forces destroy Ukrainian personnel and equipment with Lancet UAVs, artillery and aviation. In Vovčans’k heavy battles take place for the territory of the aggregate plant. They report that as Russian attack planes occupied the dominant heights in the forest west of the Zelenyi Hai settlement, which is located not far from the border, the Ukrainian armed forces tried to counterattack. A social media source reports that “Ukrainian resources report the occupation of the village of Ivanivka in the Kharkiv region by the Russian armed forces.”

Indirection Kupjans’k, the Russian armed forces secured a foothold north of Ivanivka in an area up to 2 km wide and at a depth of up to 1 km. Thus, in recent weeks as a result of the taking of several settlements, bulges of the front have formed near Ivanivka, west of Kyslivka, in the area of ​​Tabaivka and Berestove.

In the direction of Chasiv Jar, the Ukrainians discovered that, to covertly move along the Sivers’kyi Donets’-Donbas canal, units of the Russian armed forces were using a huge aerial tube to exit the southern part of the forest towards the Kanal microdistrict.

West of Avdiivka, the Russian army is conducting attack operations in Novooleksandrivka, near the village Sokil, near Novopokrovs’ke and north of Umans’ke.

On the Zaporozhzhie front, the Russian Armed Forces continue to destroy Ukrainian positions north of Robotyne, west of Nesteryanka, as well as in P’yatykhatky, where our TOS operate. Robotyne has moved into the “gray zone”, but has not yet been captured, according to the deputy commander of the 65th mechanized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Taras Mikhalchuk.

In the direction of Kherson, the Ukrainian coast is under constant attack by Russian FABs with UMPCs and artillery. Ukrainians in response to the intensification of Russian actions in the island zone, are increasing the supply of FPV drones in the direction, the amount of recently received UAV data is in the hundreds; In turn, to protect themselves from Russian drones, the Ukrainian armed forces use portable electronic warfare systems on the islands.

In the Belgorod region, four civilians suffered terrorist attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces. In Prilesye and Repyakhovka, Krasnoyaruzhsky District, there are injuries due to shelling and FPV drone attacks, and a resident of Grayvoron was also injured. The administrative building of the Grayvoronsky urban district was attacked and an administration employee was injured. Gruzskoye, Borisov district, Ukrainian armed forces twice attacked a farm. Murom, Novaya Tavolzhanka and Bezymeno of the Shebekinsky urban district were affected.

In the Kursk region, the checkpoint “Sudzha”, Gornal and Plekhovo of the Sudzhansky district, the checkpoint “Tyotkino”, Politotdelsky, Volfino and Elizavetovka of the Glushkovsky district were bombed. Drone attacks were recorded near the village of Gorodishche in the Rylsky District, Gordeevka and Uspenovka in the Korenevsky District, Elizavetovka in the Glushkovsky District, Gornal and Plekhovo in the Sudzhansky District. 17 Ukrainian drones were suppressed by electronic warfare equipment in the border areas.

In Donetsk (DPR), two civilians were injured following Ukrainian artillery shelling. From pro-Ukrainian social media sources, Kiev announced the mandatory evacuation in some areas of the controlled part of the Donetsk region. The troops would occupy Novoselivs’ke in the Lugansk region. Ukrainian sources have now confirmed this, while Russian sources announced the control of the village a few days ago.

UAV raid in Crimea and the Rostov region. On the night after an attack by Ukrainian unmanned boats in Mezhvodnoye near the Black Sea, Ukrainian formations launched kamikaze drones in the direction of the Crimean Bridge and the Rostov region.

Eighteen drones were sent towards Kerch via the Kherson region and the Sea of ​​Azov. All targets were shot down in the east of the peninsula.

Additionally, ten UAVs were shot down by rifle squads, five were destroyed by fighters of the Russian Aerospace Forces, and another three were suppressed using electronic warfare. Seven more drones were shot down over the Russian mainland. According to various sources, the drones were shot down near Slavyansk on the Kuban and during the approach to Rostov on Don.

