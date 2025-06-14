UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. NATO backtracks on Ukraine’s membership. EU appoints a representative for Kiev. Sumy: Russians have taken tactical positions

According to unconfirmed reports, in a statement at the upcoming summit, NATO will deny Ukraine’s NATO membership application, the promise of $40 billion in aid and any reference to China; if confirmed, this would be a reversal of last year’s hardline position. Russia has been called a “threat”, not an “aggressor”. Trump’s team plans to cut aid to Ukraine.

Donald Trump continues to say that: “I am very disappointed in Russia, but I am also disappointed in Ukraine, because I think that a deal could have been reached”.

The European Union also changes tactics: “The EU will have a special representative for the Ukrainians” source Politico. This post will be held by Ylva Johansson, the European Commissioner for Home Affairs from 2019 to 2024. Her role will be to “strengthen coordination, represent the interests of Ukrainians and implement practical tools to support them in the European Union. Among other things, Johansson has repeatedly visited Ukraine, in particular the refugee camp on the border with Romania, and in 2022 she was awarded the Order of Merit of Ukraine of the II degree.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has hinted that Ukraine is preparing further attacks against Russia. “Unfortunately, I cannot talk about everything. […] We are not talking about our next steps: how we want to protect our state, how we want to weaken Russia’s military power.” He is clearly satisfied with the work of the SBU: “Ukraine conducted a first-class operation. We are not talking about tens of kilometers, but thousands of kilometers from our border. The enemy is not able to defend its military objectives. This means that this war has entered a new stage.”

And he also said: “Our units in the Sumy region are gradually supplanting the Russian Armed Forces.” Earlier, the chairman of the State Border Service Demchenko reported that the Russian army is expanding its bridgehead in the Sumy region.

There are more than 70,000 missing people in Ukraine: the fate of most of them will be known after the war, – Commissioner for Missing Persons Artur Dobroserdov “When we receive information from Russia about all the people in captivity or held hostage. And when it will be possible to actually implement the work of search groups in the areas where military actions were carried out, in the gray zones and in the lost territories,” he added.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced that it confirmed its readiness to exchange Ukrainian prisoners of war with Russian servicemen according to the schedule agreed in Istanbul, on a daily basis. “Unfortunately, the Ukrainian side is not ready to exchange on the same operational basis,” the Russian department added.

Russia is creating troops with unmanned systems as a separate body of the armed forces, Putin said at a meeting on the new state armament program. The new state program should ensure the formation of a universal air defense system, the president noted. According to him, the air defense forces destroyed more than 80,000 air targets during the special operation. Valery Gerasimov, the head of the Russian defense staff, went to check the performance of the tasks by the Zapad group during the “special operation”, source: Defense Ministry.

And now a look at the front line updated to 15:30, June 13. Overnight, Russian forces struck targets in the Nikolaev, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv and Sumy regions.

Ukrainians staged a drone strike in Crimea, including in the central regions of the peninsula. Temporary restrictions have been introduced at Saratov and Tambov airports.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainians continue to attempt to infiltrate small infantry groups in the direction of Tetkino. Both sides have isolated the combat areas with drones, artillery and air strikes. For Russian forward units, Ukrainian strikes present complex logistics, while the Russian forces are using such actions to prevent attempts to break through the border. At the same time, clashes with small arms are periodically reported.

In the Belgorod region, eight villages were attacked with drones and at least 10 wounded.

In the direction of Sumy, Russian armed forces are completing the clearing of the eastern outskirts of the village of Yablunivka. Airborne units are engaged in fierce fighting in Yunakivka, where the Ukrainians are constantly moving reserves. The Ukrainians launched three unsuccessful counterattacks: two in the area of ​​Kindrativka and one near Novomykolaivka.

In the direction of Kupyansk, Russian forces intensified offensive actions near Dvorichna on the right bank of the Oskil River, advancing towards Kutkivka.

In the direction of Sjevjerodonetsk, Russian forces planted a flag in the western part of Hryhorivka and advanced north of Bilohorivka along the southern bank of the Seversky Donets River.

South of Pokrovsk, in the direction of Dnipropetrovsk, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the capture of the settlement of Pazeno.

In the direction of South Donetsk, the Eastern Group of Forces continues the battle for the settlement of Komar, Russian sources claim that half of it is in Russian hands. Ukrainian resistance pockets are fighting with light weapons. Fighting continues northwest of Vil’ne Pole, west of Zelene Pole and Novopil’.

In the Kherson region, two civilians were injured as a result of attacks by Ukrainian armed forces on Rivne and Aleshky. Ukrainian drones hit power substations.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/