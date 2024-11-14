UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. NATO and EU want to continue the war against Russia with or without the US. Russians in Kurachove. Kursk: Ukrainian counterattacks rejected

NATO Secretary General Marke Rutte said the EU and the US should jointly increase assistance to Kiev to “change the trajectory of the conflict” and supported the continuation of the Ukrainian conflict, Reuters source. The UK may send troops to Ukraine if Trump cuts funding to Kiev, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson said. NATO will provide military assistance to Ukraine on such a scale that the Ukrainian armed forces will be ready to continue fighting in 2025, Blinken after a meeting with Rutte.

US State Department spokesman Patel said on November 13 regarding the participation of North Koreans in the battles in the Kursk region: “Today I can confirm that over 10,000 North Korean soldiers have been sent to eastern Russia and most of them are being redeployed much further west, to the Kursk region, where they have begun to participate in combat operations alongside Russian forces trained in the North. The artillery of Korean soldiers, UAV operations and basic infantry skills, including trench clearing, which are essential skills for front-line operations.”

The EU says that North Korea has supplied the Russian Federation with more ammunition than the EU has sent to Ukraine since the beginning of the war. And in this regard, the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, promised Volodymyr Zelenskyy to complete the delivery of 1 million shells to Kiev by the end of the year.

Borrell believes that Europe is in danger and cannot depend on the opinions of US voters every four years: “Europe is in danger and Europeans must take their responsibilities,” the politician said in an interview with the Spanish newspaper El País “We cannot depend on the mood of American voters every four years.” “In recent years, I have sometimes felt like I was preaching in the desert,” the diplomat added. “It took the war in Ukraine (…) for people to start thinking that we should have more defensive capabilities.”

Borrell said that at the upcoming meetings of the heads of the European Union Foreign Ministry and Defence Ministry on November 18-19, he would raise with ministers the question of “what are the consequences of a future decision by the United States on whether or not to stop supporting Ukraine” and “how Europeans can respond to this situation.” “We cannot be in a situation where the United States acts and the Europeans simply react. We have to take our share of responsibility. We have to assure Ukraine that our support will continue,” Borrell said confidently.

The European Union Foreign Affairs Council will discuss the transfer of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine next week, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski told TVN. “We are witnessing a potentially dramatic meeting of the Council on Foreign Relations next week,” Sikorsky said. He said the discussion would be about financial support for Ukraine. “There are huge decisions to be made about whether we are ready to allocate real funds, for example, freezing Russian assets to support Ukraine, or whether we are ready to give Ukraine, for example, a year to strengthen its negotiating position,” Sikorsky said.

Yemen says one Houthi fighter was killed and two others were injured by a Ukrainian UAV while fighting with the Russian army.

Ukraine’s draft budget for 2025 includes allocating 4 billion hryvnia ($96.7 million) to compensate citizens for destroyed homes. With this funding, all victims will receive full payment within 1,575 years, said Elena Shulyak, chairwoman of the ruling Servant of the People party. The Financial Times reports that Ukraine plans to recall another 160,000 troops between November and February.

Former deputy head of the Ministry of Defense Pavel Popov is accused of embezzlement of more than 30 million rubles by a group of people, according to the case documents. The head of the Sudzhansky district of the Kursk region, Alexander Bogachev, was fired for silence and unwillingness to contact residents, a social media source said.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a press conference: “The Baltic Sea, no matter how much the West wants it, will never turn into an internal body of water for NATO.”

And now a look at the front line updated at 16:00 on November 13.

The Russians continue their advance in the Kursk region. The Sever group of troops continues to advance in the area of ​​the village of Novoivanovka with heavy fighting repelled counterattacks by elite units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The attempt of units of the 17th brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to break out of the encirclement in the Ol’govka forest was thwarted.

There are reports of successes near Dar’ino. The Russian Armed Forces have eliminated the Ukrainian Armed Forces from Plekhovo. The command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is increasing its forces in the border area. The combined attacks of the OTRK and Tordano-S destroyed large concentrations of reserves of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area of ​​the settlement Yunakovka, Yablunevka and Sudzha.

In the Bryansk region a Ukrainian UAV raid was repelled on the night of November 13. The governor reported the presence of 13 UAVs of the airborne type. Another 5 were destroyed in the morning. Smaller drones attacked the village of Voronok in the Starodubsky municipal district (one woman was injured), the village of Khinel in the Sevsky district, the Klimovsky district (one woman was injured). Artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was operating in the area near Suzemka.

In the Belgorod region, at night, the city of Shebekino and the village of Oktyabrsky, Belgorod district, were attacked by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. During the day the village was attacked by drones. New village Plotvyanka, settlement Repyakhovka

The Russian army significantly advanced near Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, from the north and south, as evidenced by Ukrainian OSINT accounts. From the south, the Russians managed to advance 3.5 km to the city along the Oskil River, Kolisnykivka was occupied: it is all under the control of the Russian Federation. From the north, there is an advance in two places along the flanks of Syn’kivka. Apparently it is again a tick, trying to bypass it from both sides.

House-to-house combing by Russian troops from Illinka is underway north of the Kurakhovsky reservoir. Novoselydivka also confirmed by the Ukrainian side under Russian control. On the eastern outskirts of Kurachove, fighting is ongoing. In the south, the Russian army has taken a large part of Dal’nje, which practically cuts off the road from Kurachove to the south and creates critical conditions for the Ukrainian armed forces in the villages along the Sukhi Yaly River. They write about heavy fighting in Yelyzavetivka and in the formerly Ukrainian-controlled part of Antonivka. According to OSINT sources, the Russian army broke through the last line of defense east of Kurachove and advanced more than 1,200 meters into the city. Now the Russian military controls about 15% of Kurachove.

The Vremivka direction has begun to move, there are battles near the Novodarivka settlement. The Russian Defense Ministry says that the Russian military has liberated the village of Rivnopil in the south of the DPR.

Ukrainian intelligence publicly reports on the preparation of an offensive by Russian troops on the Zaporozhye front. Indeed, on November 13, attacks on the facilities of the military-industrial complex in Zaporozhye were recorded.

On the night of November 12-13, 2024, Russian tactical aviation attacked the facilities of the military-industrial complex in the city of Zaporozhye, severely destroying Ukrainian production facilities. Coordinates: 47.8119998, 35.0233462 shutdown at the Vesna Household Appliances Plant, where, according to the Russians, automation and control systems for unmanned aerial vehicles were currently being produced. “The electronics assembly shop, where control systems for reconnaissance and attack UAVs were produced, was destroyed. DMG MORI DMU 50 high-precision CNC machines, designed for processing aluminum and composite materials, were destroyed. Damaged PCB assembly and soldering equipment, including ERSA i-CON VARIO 4 units and Koh Young Zenith automatic optical inspection systems. The navigation equipment test laboratory, where GPS/GLONASS systems for drones were tested, was completely disabled. The Rohde & Schwarz SMB100A and Keysight N9010B test systems used to configure radio electronic systems were destroyed. The premises of the plant’s warehouse, where the components for the assembly of new systems were stored, burned down as a result of the impact”. Confirmation is expected from the Ukrainian side.

Another attack at Coordinates: 47.8175944, 35.0222804, PJSC “Pluto” hit the production facilities of the enterprise, which, after modernization, was engaged in the production of components for military equipment. According to the Russians: “The main production facility was severely damaged. The load-bearing structures of the building collapsed, making restoration impossible without a complete reconstruction. Schuler PSM hydraulic presses and Mazak VCN-530C machines, used to produce housings and parts of military equipment, were destroyed. TRUMPF TruLaser 3030 laser machines used for metal cutting were damaged. The electrical department, which produced elements for fire protection systems, was destroyed. Among the destroyed equipment: Omicron CMC 356 test benches. NI PXIe-1085 automated quality control systems. The fire covered an area of ​​more than 500 square meters. Elimination of the consequences will take at least two weeks, which will completely paralyze the operation of the facility.”

Also according to Russian sources not confirmed by Ukrainian ones: “During the attack on the Vesna plant, a nearby clothing factory, which produced ammunition for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, was damaged. Among the destroyed items: tactical load-bearing systems and bulletproof vests with integrated plates. Helmets and equipment for units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Uniform suits and covers for military equipment”.

The Dnipropetrovsk region is less than 9 km away from the Russian troops according to the source “Lieutenant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine “Alex” who posted the news in the social sphere. “While everyone is drinking the news that 11 km to the Dnipropetrovsk region, meanwhile the Russians are already less than 9 km away,” the military man said. He also confirmed the information about the start of the assault on Hulyaipole. According to the military man, the Russian Armed Forces have made significant progress and managed to advance several kilometers.

In the DPR in Horlivka, six people were injured by fire from the Armed Forces of Ukraine using cluster bombs. In Ukrainsk, in the municipal district of Pokrovs’k, three wounded by Ukrainian cannon fire.

Air raids on November 13 within the outskirts of Kiev.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/