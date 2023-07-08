The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in a meeting with journalists boasted that he had detailed information on the amount of military equipment in the warehouses of European armies, on the basis of which he asked them for weapons. Zelensky also said it was “too early” to talk about major battlefield achievements, according to the ABC TV channel, with which he gave an interview.

The Ukrainian president ended his visit to the Czech Republic on Thursday and Bulgaria and yesterday it was Turkey’s turn.

The Washington Post writes, the allies of the Alliance have not agreed on what to offer Ukraine. As expected, Kiev insists on being accepted into the bloc, but US and NATO representatives are more likely to consider concluding bilateral or multilateral mutual defense pacts or security memorandums.

“It seems that none of the NATO allies is willing to send their soldiers to fight in Ukraine. And the United States has repeatedly refused to send its most advanced weapons to Ukraine,” the article reads.

According to Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Patrushev: “Military threats to Russia from NATO are intensifying.”

Jens Stoltenberg on the eve of the NATO summit in Lithuania: said: “Zelensky will take part in the first meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council at the Vilnius summit. NATO as an alliance has no position on the cluster munitions convention, because a number of our members have signed the convention, a number of others have not. The decision on the supply of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine rests with individual members, this should be decided by governments and not by NATO as an alliance. We have shipped an unprecedented amount of different types of ammunition and continue to announce deliveries. This is properly coordinated. Ukraine needs to use thousands of shells every day. Therefore, you have to send them again. This is exactly what the allies are doing – they are supplying Ukraine with more and more ammunition and spare parts for various artillery systems, armored vehicles, tanks and air defense systems. NATO is preparing an additional 500 million euro assistance package for Ukraine, including fuel and medicines”.

The United States would be ready to supply cluster munitions to Ukraine there are still no official statements on the matter, said White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates. Germany through the voice of German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock said that she is against the transfer of such munitions, “Berlin is committed to the Oslo Convention which prohibits the use of cluster munitions”.

NATO countries will set 2% of GDP as the minimum amount of military spending. Defense spending of NATO countries in 2023 will increase by 8.3%, a record increase for decades.

Maria Zakharova spokeswoman for Russia’s foreign ministry said: “The allegations that former US officials held secret talks with Lavrov over Ukraine in April are false.”

In Russia, proceedings have been opened on the abduction and trafficking of children in the Rostov region: “Two residents of the city of Shakhty, as well as a resident of the Voronezh region, presented themselves to mothers of large families as employees of the guardianship authorities and asked that the children be handed over to them due to poor living conditions. The children were sold to gypsy families living in the Sverdlovsk, Samara and Ulyanovsk regions”

The main proposers of sanctions against the Russian federation, the United States, in May compared to April increased imports of goods from Moscow by 2.3 times, up to a cost of 504 million dollars according to the US Bureau of Statistics.

Regarding the attacks in Lviv on July 6, the Russian Defense Ministry specified that the purpose of the attack: “were Western equipment and militants on the territory of the Lviv military academy”. According to news published in the social sphere “with a high probability, there were British Challenger tanks on the territory of the Lviv academy”, a source of the Russian Defense Ministry added: “The barracks where about 800 Ukrainian servicemen were stationed and mercenaries from western training centers were hit by an attack on the Lviv academy”.

On the front line in the night between July 6 and 7, an air alert was sounded in the Ukrainian regions of Kiev, Cherkasy, Kirovograd, Mykolaiv and Odessa, local authorities sources. The Russian Air Force carried out 8 attacks with missiles and bombs on points of temporary deployment, military and military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kupyansk direction, and also destroyed US armored personnel carriers, the Ministry of Defense told RIA Novosti.

In the direction of Svatove-Kreminna. The Russian Army continues to storm the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Novoselovsky area, south of the village they are advancing. Further, Russian fighters are advancing in the Serebryansky forest on the Torsky ledge, as well as from Dibrova.

Direction Bachmut. Russian fighters have managed to drive the militants out of their recently occupied positions near Berkhovka. In the vicinity of Kleshcheevka the result is identical: at the moment the village is completely under Russian control.

Zaporozhzhia direction. The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to strike Russian positions in the Orekhov sector: militants are trying to storm fortified areas near Rabotino. On the Vremyevsky ledge, the Armed Forces of Ukraine unsuccessfully attacked in the Staromayorsky and Priyutny area. However, battles are going on in the area, especially in the forest plantations near Urozhayny. According to another source at 15:00 on July 7 in the Vremyevsky ledge area, Russian aviation and artillery carried out a massive bombardment of Ukrainian strongholds to block a landing northwest of Staromayorsky.

Soon after, assault detachments of the 1st Battalion of the 136th Brigade of the RF Armed Forces attacked the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, knocking down the Ukrainian formations and eliminating several people, including foreign mercenaries.

Subsequently, groups of engineers and sappers of the 1st brigade and the 35th detachment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are strengthening positions in the forest belt, and are also clearing the approaches to resume attacks on Staromayorskoye. At the same time, in the north near Bogatyr, the presence of the 38th Ukrainian Navy detachment was noted.

Units of the 31st Brigade and 36th Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are conducting a creeping attack against Balka Grushevaya from Levadny and Rivnopol, with the support of artillerymen of the 72nd Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, trying to capture the Russian military in a semicircle along a natural barrier.

