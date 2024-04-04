UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. NATO: 100 billion for Kiev. Mishustin: Moscow under pressure but GDP rises to 3.6%. Pervomais’kyi comes under Russian control

NATO has proposed creating a $100 billion fund to support Ukraine’s war against Russia. The fund will be applied regardless of possible political changes in the West, particularly if Donald Trump wins the US election, the Financial Times says.

According to the plan, the Alliance will have to jointly coordinate the use of approximately 100 billion dollars, which will be allocated by the 32 member countries of the alliance. If approved, the proposal would give NATO control of the US-led Contact Group on Ukraine and allow the Alliance to manage the supply of weapons to Kiev, the newspaper explains.

“The situation on the battlefield is very serious and difficult for Ukraine, Kiev needs urgent help,” said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg upon arriving in Brussels at the meeting of foreign affairs chiefs of the NATO countries. alliance.

“The situation on the battlefield is very serious,” he said, stressing that NATO “sees a steady increase in Russian forces.” He also reiterated that the Russian Federation would receive weapons from North Korea and Iran. Moscow, Pyongyang and Tehran have already repeatedly rejected these claims.

“Ukraine needs help as soon as possible,” Stoltenberg noted. “We see the situation on the battlefield, we see how complex it is and what demands it places on Ukraine. We appreciate everything that NATO countries have done, but this is not enough, we must do more,” the Secretary General said. The Ukrainians need not only more help, but also more predictable and long-term help to plan attacks.”

On April 3, the head of the Belgian Foreign Ministry confirmed that NATO is discussing the Secretary General’s proposal to create a fund of 100 billion dollars for Ukraine for 5 years.

Contradicting Stoltenberg’s words, the White House said: “The United States has no evidence that Iran allegedly transferred missiles to Russia for use during the special military operation in Ukraine.” John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, said this in a regular briefing for reporters. “I am not aware of any concrete confirmation that Iranian missiles are being supplied to Russia for use in Ukraine,” he said, citing a corresponding question from a journalist.

Although according to the White House, Iran continues to supply Russia with UAVs to attack Ukraine. Secretary of State Antony Blinken claims that Ukraine will become a member of NATO, the question is to develop a clear roadmap towards this goal. The United States does not support Ukrainian attacks inside the Russian Federation, US Secretary of State Blinken said in connection with Kiev’s attacks on Russian refineries and opposes sending ground troops to Ukraine; such a step would bring a direct conflict with Russia closer, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview with the LCI television channel.

The French Foreign Minister, speaking about Ukrainian attacks on oil facilities in Russia, said that Kiev was acting “in self-defense”.

British intelligence reports that Russian Aerospace Forces are carrying out camouflage measures at Kirovskoye Airport in Crimea and 12 other air bases to deceive the Ukrainian Armed Forces. In particular, silhouettes of fighter planes are drawn on the ground. However, helicopters regularly land on the drawings, which dulls the effect. The British newspaper The Guardian, citing representatives of Ukrainian military intelligence, writes that Kiev intends to attack the Crimean bridge again. The attack is expected to take place in the first half of 2024 and drones may be used, according to the publication.

Germany allocates 576 million euros to the Czech initiative to purchase artillery ammunition for Ukraine. This amount will cover the cost of 180,000 bullets, source the Ministry of Defense of the Federal Republic of Germany.

And while NATO decides what to do, Volodymyr Zelensky continues counting the missiles arriving in Ukraine: “Russia launched more than 400 missiles, more than 600 stray munitions and more than 3,000 guided bombs on Ukraine in March.” It is not known who the Ukrainian prime minister got the data from. However, according to the president’s data, the Russian aerospace forces drop up to 100 bombs of this type per day. A rather unlikely figure even for Moscow.

The number one of the intelligence direction also expressed his opinion on the missiles: the chief of the intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said : “Russia has accumulated “Kalibr” and will be able to use them in the near future”. ”The number of X-101s has decreased significantly… There are regulations, documents, decisions , etc. The first is to restore the fleet’s stocks of missiles, because at that time they were significantly reduced. They have completed this task. That is, they are now technically ready for their use. While the fleet accumulated its missiles, the aerospace forces used the X-101,” said the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate.

And again Budanov declared: “The Zircon missile is, first of all, an anti-ship missile. It has quite serious tactical and technical characteristics. By using Zircons, Russia hopes to be able to penetrate our air defense system – that is the whole logic, and there is nothing else there.” ”The technical capabilities for launching Zircon missiles across Ukraine in Russia are located in Crimea. There are at least several launchers there to launch these missiles – coastal missile systems that can use Zircon missiles,” Budanov said

The dismissals of the Ukrainian president continue: the latest victim of the Council of Ministers is Emine Japarova from the position of First Deputy Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. You have held this position since 2020. Previously, the President appointed you as the permanent representative of Ukraine to international organizations in Vienna.

The Cabinet of Ministers has also allocated 5.6 billion hryvnia for the construction of fortifications, reports Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. On April 2, after much discussion, President Zelensky signed a law reducing the age of mobilization from 27 to 25 and also signed a law abolishing the “limited eligibility” category for military personnel

Now in Ukraine there will be only two categories: “pass” or “fail”. Those who are now “limitedly fit” must undergo a new medical examination within nine months to receive a new category, notes the Strana agency.

On the afternoon of April 2nd, Vladimir Putin spoke again about the attack on the Crocus City Hall. Putin has named ensuring public order, fighting extremism and repressing illegal immigration among the priorities of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. “It is important to establish all the links in the chain and the ultimate beneficiaries of the terrorist attack on Crocus. The defendants who will be sent to trial on May 22 are currently 10, plus another seven arrested in Tajikistan, other arrests were made in Dagestan”.

Putin on the Crocus attack: “We paid a very high price; the control authorities’ analysis of the situation must be extremely objective.” Putin called the use of the terrorist attack on Crocus to provoke national and other discord in the Russian Federation “unacceptable.”

The appointments for the Black Sea Fleet have also arrived: Vice Admiral Sergei Pinchuk has been appointed commander of the Black Sea Fleet. Shoigu announced the relevant presidential decree in a meeting with the leadership of the Ministry of Defense. Admiral Alexander Moiseev and Vice Admiral Konstantin Kabantsov, previously indicated in the messages of the Ministry of Defense, officially became commander-in-chief of the Navy and commander of the Northern Fleet, respectively, as follows from Shoigu’s words at the meeting with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

On the subject of conscription, the Ministry of Defense reported that since the beginning of the year, more than 100 thousand people have served in the military under contract in Russia. The department said that up to 1.7 thousand people go to the selection points every day, and in the last 10 days alone around 16 thousand people have signed contracts to participate in the military operation.

April 3, however, was the day of the report of the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mishustin to the State Duma: “External pressure on Russia increased last year, but despite the growing pressure, it successfully overcame the difficult initial adaptation period ”; “The country’s economy has all the prerequisites to enter the top 4 in the world, the GDP grew by 3.6% and the EU pays for anti-Russian policies with stagnation and recession”. “Unemployment in Russia has fallen to 3% by the end of 2023, in the EU this figure is twice as high; In 2023, the volume of investments in the Russian Federation increased by about 10%, a 12-year record; The execution of federal budget expenditure in 2023 was close to 100%, this is the best result in recent years,” writes TASS.

According to the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova already this month, about 1,500 French soldiers could appear in Ukraine. And rumors on the social network also speak of Romanian soldiers.

And now a look at the front line updated at 2.30pm on April 3.

The number of victims of a UAV attack in Tatarstan rises to 13. Citizens of nine countries involved who were injured following yesterday’s drone attack on the dormitory of the Alabuga Polytechnic in Tatarstan, source RIA Novosti, are citizens of: Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Congo , Kenya, Nigeria and South Sudan. Six injured remain in hospital. Kazakhstan’s Defense Ministry has denied reports that the drones that attacked targets in Tatarstan were launched from Kazakhstan

In the direction of Kup”jans’k -Lyman: positional battles east of Ternove and in the Serebryansʹkyy forest. Unusual changes were noted by the social sphere in the reserves of the Ukrainian side: the 115th mechanized brigade was withdrawn from near Syn’kivka and replaced by the 118th Territorial Defense Brigade, composed mainly of less trained contingents.

In Sivers’k: The Russian Armed Forces secured positions in the Ukrainian Armed Forces south of the chalk quarry in Bilohorivka.

On Bachmut: Russian Armed Forces attack Chasiv Jar from Bohdanivka and Lyman. Russian Aerospace Forces and artillery are actively working. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are preparing the city for defense.

On Avdiivska: In the area of Berdychi and Semenivka the high pace of military operations continues. Russian infantry attacked along the Durnaya River and managed to gain a foothold on the southern outskirts of Semenivka. The Ukrainian Armed Forces withdrew part of their forces to Novobakhmutivka.

Southwest of Umans’ke and north of Vodyane, Russian units are improving the tactical position along the forest belts. The village of Vodyane comes under the control of the Russian armed forces.

Donetsk: Vuhledar section: North of Novomikhailivka battles continue for the dacha village “Mashinostroitel”. Russian fighters managed to break through to the eastern part of the village. At the same time, the Russian Armed Forces outflank the Ukrainian forces from the southern and northern sides. Fierce fighting is taking place in Pervomais’kyi and recently the entire northern part of the village has been taken under Russian control. At the end of the collection, some social sources close to the Russian military spoke of taking the village. In the Tonen’ke area the Russian armed forces are trying to develop an offensive.

Zaporozhzhie direction: In this sector of the front, mainly positional battles take place along the entire front line, without significant changes.

Graziella Giangiulio

