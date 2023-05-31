UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Moscow under attack. Little damage and Kiev denies any accountability

Continued by the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, change at the top: by his decree, he dismissed Alisa Bezrodnaya from the post of Deputy Minister of Justice. The Justice Ministry reported that, Bezrodnaya is leaving the ministry in connection with a transfer to another job. It notes that “for a long time she headed one of the most labor-intensive and complex areas, overseeing the departments of economic legislation and registration of departmental legal regulations.”

From Ukraine, news all yet to be verified, Ukrainian media say that a Ukrainian court has decided to open criminal proceedings for treason against Volodymyr Zelensky because he allegedly appointed FSB employees of the Russian Federation to the staff of Ukraine’s security service, said Geo Leros, deputy of the Verkhovna Rada.

According to Leros, criminal proceedings were opened not only against Zelensky, but also against the head of his office Andriy Yermak, deputy head of the presidential office Roman Mashovets, former SBU chief Ivan Bakanov, and former deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Ruslan Demchenko.

Arrests and allegations of corruption continued in Ukraine din this period: many high-ranking politicians and military personnel were removed from their posts for corruption.

The most posted news on May 30 on the social sphere was the drone attack that tried to hit sensitive targets in Moscow. The attack occurred at 09:00 a.m. and as of 1:00 p.m. on May 30, Moscow continues to eliminate the aftermath of the morning “Ukrainian” drone attack on the capital. According to the Defense Ministry of the Russian Federation, “Eight aircraft-type UAVs were used by the enemy”: three were suppressed by electronic warfare, five were hit by the Pantsir-S air defense system.

In turn, the media report more UAVs. According to Shot, in Odintsovo district, up to ten UAVs fell, snagging on trees, 19 were shot down during the approach. At the same time, several channels announced 32 drones, although such a high figure could be due to the fact that the media counted all eyewitness reports and videos on the network.

Throughout the morning, local residents reported drone overflights and air defense work in several areas of the Moscow region, including Odintsovo, Krasnogorsk and Istra districts. According to the latest data, two casualties are known to have needed no hospitalization. About 300 previously evacuated residents have since returned to their homes.

In addition, the Moscow prosecutor’s office warned of the responsibility to spread falsehoods about the circumstances of the incident and recommended contacting the relevant departments for comment. The drones are thought to have originated from Sumy or Charnikiv.

Parallel to the attack on the Russian capital, Ukrainian formations continue shelling border areas in the Belgorod region. In the early afternoon, the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka fell under Ukrainian strikes. There were no casualties, but houses, a car were damaged and a power line was disrupted.

Ukraine has “no direct relations” with the drone attacks on Moscow, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the country’s presidential office, said during the Ukrainian telethon. “Of course, we do not have a direct relationship [with the attacks],” he said.

On the Moscow attack, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov issued statements, “On May 28, the Russian Federation struck one of the decision-making centers in Ukraine; The drone attack on Moscow is Kiev’s response to an attack on one of the decision-making centers in Ukraine; The Kremlin is convinced that the Kiev regime is behind the drone attack on the capital region.”

At the moment, the Spokesman reported, “there is no threat to the residents of Moscow and the Moscow region; There is no information from where the drones that attacked Moscow and the Moscow region were launched; All relevant Russian departments acted effectively during the drone attack in Moscow and the Moscow region, the air defense system also worked well; Putin received real-time information from the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Mayor of Moscow about the drone attack in Moscow.”

Peskov closed by saying, “Putin is working in the Kremlin today, during the day he will meet with representatives of creative industries. Putin has no plans to make a special speech after the UAV attack in Moscow and the Moscow region; The UAV attack in Moscow and the Moscow region confirms the need to continue the special operation and achieve the set goals; Putin and Erdogan did not discuss specific details on the creation of a gas hub and a grain deal in a phone conversation; Russia will participate in the BRICS (Russia, Brazil, India, China, South Africa) summit at the right level.

According to military analysts of Russian extraction in the statements the spokesman said one important thing: “According to Peskov’s explanation, the attack on the Kiev decision-making center occurred during a missile strike on Sunday, May 28. What exactly it was for the object, Peskov did not specify. Judging by the tantrums of Budanov and comrades, the object was important. However, it may be noted that this is the first official statement on the defeat of the decision-making center, which was threatened with attack as early as last year.”

Teleconference also for Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, in which he explained: “The Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost over 16 thousand military personnel, 16 aircraft, 466 UAVs, and more than 400 tanks in the last month; Western curators call for Kiev to go on the offensive, despite significant losses in the Ukrainian Armed Forces; Russian troops intercepted 29 long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles in a month; RF Armed Forces are improving the use of aviation during a special operation, mastering new equipment and weapons; Russian troops monitor Western weapons supply routes to Ukraine and strike them; Measures to ensure flight safety have enabled the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation to virtually eliminate accidents due to the human factor; The Central Military Clinical Hospital named after Vishnevsky was awarded the Order of Alexander Nevsky.

Air raid alarms also sounded in Kiev on the night of May 29-30: “Explosions sounded at night in the city of Kiev for several hours,” eyewitnesses wrote on Telegram.

Another eyewitness specified that loud explosions were heard in the Goloseevsky and Svyatoshinsky districts. Science Avenue, in the area where the fire broke out, was blocked. Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko and the city administration also reported that many explosions were heard in Ukraine’s capital and that fires broke out in three districts of the city.

Graziella Giangiulio