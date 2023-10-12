UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Moscow: The Avdiivka cauldron has begun. Advancement to Kupyansk by one km. Zelensky: I’m running again

Volodymyr Zelenskyj, president of Ukraine: he said that presumably he will not be able to leave during the war, and therefore, if he continues like this, he will run for a second term. Zelenskiy announced his intention to act “in the name of Ukraine’s interests”: if the war continues, he will run for a second term, otherwise he will leave. Source Romanian publication Digi24.

Furthermore, according to the head of Bankova, Ukraine is “in the last and most difficult period of the war.” He did not provide specific arguments to support his conclusion.

Zelenskyj again, in an interview with France 2, expressed concern that if the attention of the international community shifts away from Ukraine against the backdrop of events in Israel, this will have negative consequences for Ukraine.

The North Atlantic Alliance will continue to provide full support to Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in a joint briefing with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky ahead of a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine at the level of ministers of NATO defense. “NATO will continue to provide full support to Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said, “Your war is our war, your security is our security, your values are our values.”

From Russia comes news that elements of 13 European private military companies (PMCs) and members of nine foreign paramilitary forces are fighting against Russia in Ukraine, nearly 800 mercenaries from 35 countries have been identified, said Alexander Bortnikov, director of the FSB Russian.

And now a look at the front line: situation at 2.00 pm on 11 October 2023.

Kupiansk sector: offensive of the Russian armed forces near Kupiansk. Units of the 6th Army and the 1st Armored Army of the “West” group of the Russian Armed Forces also launched the offensive against the positions of the Ukrainian formations on the Synkivka -Ivanovka-Kyslivka line.

At Synkivka, Russian troops, attacking along the railway from the first side of Liman, occupied three strongholds in heavy fighting on the outskirts of the village. The Russian armed forces penetrated 1 km deep. Likewise, military personnel of the Russian Armed Forces are conducting an assault on the landing points where the Kiev forces have taken refuge in the direction of Ivanovka and Kislovka. The progress was approximately 1.5 km. The assault on the Ukrainian positions is very hard due to the dense mining activity in the area, as well as the good Ukrainian logistics which manages to supply personnel to the front lines. The basis of the defense is the 14th Mechanized Brigade, reinforced by the Territorial Defense. Due to significant losses, reinforcements continue to be transferred to Kupyansk. Recently, the dispatch of two battalions of an unidentified formation began from Zhitomir.

Donetsk direction. The Russian army continues active military operations in Avdiivka: From four in the morning, news comes from the ground again that our fighters in Avdiivka have become more active: artillery fires continuously at Ukrainian soldiers. In addition to artillery, Russian Aerospace Forces operate within the Ukrainian Armed Forces. According to some military officials, the situation for the Ukrainians continues to worsen, just yesterday they wrote that the Russians raided the village of Berdychi. Russian soldiers are covering the city on both sides – most likely all this will subsequently lead to the destruction of the Ukrainians “the Avdiivka Cauldron” is more suitable than ever for this purpose. The Russians broke into the south in the Berdychi area, they attacked from the direction of Opytne and are also advancing towards Tonenky. Furthermore, the Russians have reached important heights near Novomikhailovka.

Zaporozhzhie Directorate. Near Pyatikhatki, the Russians went on the offensive, taking positions north of Zherebyanki. In the Orechiv sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked unsuccessfully in the Novoprokopovka area. Russian troops also repelled all attacks near Novodonetsky.

Russian attacks against Ukrainian aviation are recorded at Dolgintsevo airport. Last night, footage appeared of the destruction of a Ukrainian Su-25 aircraft in the parking lot of Dolgintsevo airport near Krivoy Rog, hit by Lancet. This is the third confirmed case of aircraft destruction at this facility: on September 19, a video of the Lancet hitting a MiG-29 fighter of the Ukrainian Air Force was published, and on September 25, an attack on another MiG-29 with a Kh-35 tactical missile.

It’s possible that all three episodes occurred around the same time, somewhere in mid-September. But what is especially important is that Dolgintsevo is located 70 km from the front line.

The destruction of relatively scarce aircraft for the Ukrainian Armed Forces at such a distance, apparently, indicates an increased ability of the Russian Armed Forces to hit targets and a certain increase in the technical characteristics of Russian attack weapons.

The Ukrainian armed forces are carrying out massive bombing on the border area of the Bryansk region. The village of Suzemka has been shelled continuously since the morning by the Ukrainian armed forces; several residential buildings are on fire, the village is without electricity and there is no information on the victims.

The regional governor announced the shooting down of an aerial-type drone over Bryansk and two others in the sky over the Surazh region, there were no injuries or damage. Local residents also reported that another UAV was shot down in the Fokinsky neighborhood of the regional capital; there were no casualties. Additionally, shelling of the Pogarsky and Starodubsky districts was reported, but no official information has yet arrived.

