“Russia maintains the advantage in the war against Ukraine,” says US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. “Until an agreement is reached, the Kremlin will continue to wage a slow war of attrition until its objectives are achieved,” Gabbard stated. Gabbard’s proposal is to continue the dialogue, led by the United States: “It is observed that US efforts to achieve peace could change the situation and reduce the regional consequences of the conflict. It is also argued that the continuation of the war increases the risk of escalation, whether inadvertent or intentional, towards a direct conflict between Russia and NATO forces.

However, Russia has now decided to suspend the trilateral meetings, as reported by Dmitry Peskov, Presidential Spokesman: “Russia announces the suspension of the work of the Russia-US-Ukraine trilateral group.” It should be remembered that Russian discontent includes the United States’ failure to respond to the nuclear issue, the START agreements, and the construction of the Golden Dome, seen by Moscow as a direct threat.

The commander of the Madyar Unmanned Systems Force, Robert Brovdi, announced that: “The Russians launched a spring-summer offensive in the Zaporizhia sector: they even attacked on horseback.” According to the commander, the Russian armed forces tried to exploit the fog in the Rodyns’ke-Huljaypole sector (about 100 km from the front), but their reliance on “invisibility” failed. Russian forces have reportedly failed to break through anywhere on the front.

In an exclusive interview with the BBC, Zelensky said that Russian President Putin is interested in a “protracted war” between the United States, Israel, and Iran, as it would weaken Kiev and divert US resources elsewhere. He also noted that Ukraine and its partners cannot increase the number of anti-aircraft missiles purchased under the PURL program, as most of these missiles are destined for the Middle East.

In the defense sector, however, Ukraine is selling technology: “11 countries have asked Ukraine for help in protecting themselves from drones,” said Volodymyr Viktorovych Tykhyi, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry. He noted that over 200 Ukrainian military specialists are already operating in the Middle East, protecting their partners from Iranian drones. Tykhyi also stated that Ukraine has no information about the EU mission at the Druzhba pipeline. According to the Foreign Ministry spokesperson, he does not know the origin of the dates and details of these trips.

“70% of Russian drones over Kiev have already been shot down with the help of interceptor drones: this is significantly cheaper than traditional air defense systems and has become one of the main successes of the new defense industry,” Ukrainian media reported.

Zelenskyy says there are no other options for financing the Ukrainian armed forces other than a loan from the European Union, as reported by Euractiv. “We count on EU countries to find a way to solve this problem,” Zelenskyy said in Madrid after a meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

Korolev, the founder of the “We Are Together” foundation, was arrested in connection with the theft of funds from Special Forces soldiers at Sheremetyevo Airport, according to a document obtained by TASS. He has been charged with 14 counts of extortion, embezzlement, and organizing an organized criminal group.

Russian State Duma MP Andrei Svintsov has been expelled from the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR). The decision was made unanimously during a meeting of the Presidium of the Supreme Council of the party, Eleonora Kavshar, deputy head of the party’s headquarters, told Kommersant. “By decision of the Presidium of the Supreme Council of the LDPR dated March 18, 2026, MP A.N. Svintsov was expelled from the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia due to his actions that harm the reputation of the LDPR.”

Regarding defense, the State Duma approved in first reading a bill authorizing the construction of infrastructure in nature reserves for defense purposes. Muscovites have also begun receiving text messages regarding restrictions on mobile internet use for security reasons.

Russian-Western relations are at risk of escalation. Nikolai Platonovich Patrushev, Presidential Aide, reported that: “Russia is considering escorting its merchant ships with fire control groups, escorting them with convoys of military vessels, and installing special protective equipment on board.”, Kommersant. According to Patrushev, “this is due to the risk of terrorist attacks and sabotage against ships calling at Russian ports. If new maritime threats from European countries are identified, additional measures will be developed,” Patrushev concluded.

And now a look at the front line updated at 3:30 PM on March 19. While the Russians were celebrating the anniversary of the reunification of Crimea and Sevastopol with Russia, the Ukrainian armed forces launched a massive drone attack on the peninsula. In Sevastopol, 27 drones were shot down, killing one man and wounding two others. The Krasnodar Krai also suffered drone attacks for 24 hours, with air defense systems in Novorossiysk and Krasnodar operational. One person was killed and 11 residential buildings were damaged. The industrial area of ​​Nevinnomyssk in the Stavropol Krai was attacked, and another attack was carried out in Taganrog. In Rostov Oblast.

Russian forces attacked targets in Kharkiv, Sumy, Lviv (Russian forces hit the regional SBU headquarters), and Zaporizhia with Geranium missiles, and at least 20 explosions were heard in Odessa. In Volhynia Oblast, Russian drones attacked a power plant, causing power and water outages.

In the Sumy region, the Northern Group of Forces and the Ukrainian Armed Forces are engaged in fighting in eight areas of the Sumy district and two in Hlukhiv. The enemy is moving reserves to the area of ​​the liberated village of Sopych.

In Belgorod Oblast, near the village of Kupino, one person was injured by a drone explosion and a mine. Dorogoshch and Grayvoron were also hit.

In the Kharkiv region, fighting and mutual attacks are reported in the rear areas. Assault groups of the Northern Group of Forces After a firefight with Ukrainian forces, Russian forces advanced up to 200 meters near the village of Vovchans’ki Khutory.

No significant changes have been reported in Kupyansk. In the southern part of the Kupyansk sector, Russian forces are gradually advancing.

In the northern Lyman sector, the Ministry of Defense announced the capture of Oleksandrivka (near the border with the Kharkiv region).

In the Slovyansk sector, Russian forces are consolidating positions in the Kalenyky and Lypivka areas, in preparation for the upcoming battles for Rai-Oleksandrivka.

Kostyantynivka and Kramators’k are under attack by Russian FABs, UMPKs, and tactical drones. Russian forces are gradually advancing from the southeast of Kostyantynivka.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukrainian Armed Forces, using two assault groups on two off-road vehicles from the 95th Airborne Assault Brigade, attempted to break through the Dobropasove lines; both units, including equipment and personnel, were destroyed.

The Eastern Group of Forces continues to advance west and northwest of Hulyaypole, with fighting ongoing near Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhnya Tersa, and Krynychne.

On the Zaporizhia Front, positional battles are ongoing near Stepnohirsk, Prymorsk, and Mahdalynivka. Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled Enerhodar, and Ukrainian attacks on energy infrastructure have been recorded, causing further power outages.

In Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast, strikes by Ukrainian forces injured two people. In Gornostaevka, four were injured by drone strikes.

Graziella Giangiulio

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