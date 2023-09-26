UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Moscow: Russian naval command in Sevastopol attacked according to NATO hybrid warfare schemes

The US State Department has announced defense loans to Poland. The US government will provide up to $60 million under the FMF program to cover the cost of the loan, which will help accelerate Poland’s defense modernization by supporting emergency procurement of defense products and services from the United States United. The loan funds will support the further modernization of the Polish armed forces in a broad range of capabilities, making a significant contribution to strengthening the defense and deterrence of NATO’s eastern flank, the States announce.

But US military aid will not only concern Warsaw. Newsweek reports that Ukraine will receive the green light to supply American long-range cluster munitions this week. The long-awaited approval for the supply of Dpicm missiles appears inevitable as the White House moves closer to supplying Atacms systems to Kiev. “A decision on the Himars cluster missiles will probably be approved this week,” said Dan Rice, former adviser to General Valery Zaluzhny and president of the American University in Kiev, citing conversations with “American decision makers and the Americans who must ensure their delivery to Ukraine”. Rice believes that the Atacms M39 missile, with a range of just over 100 km, as well as the short-range M26 and M26A1 missiles equipped with cluster munitions, could become a powerful weapon for the Ukrainian army.”

After the resolution of the conflict over wheat between Ukraine and Poland, the commemoration of a Ukrainian-Canadian fighter from the Second World War accused of having participated in the pogroms against Poles and Jews in the Second World War has thrown new fuel on the fire of the tense relations between the two countries. conflict. “Warsaw expects an apology for having honored a member of the SS division in the Canadian parliament,” said the Polish ambassador to Canada. “Poland will never accept covering up such criminals,” he later observed.

Poland must also try to resolve the migrant issue with Germany. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has in fact threatened to strengthen border controls with Poland because the latter would have allowed thousands of migrants to enter the EU illegally. Speaking at an election event in Nuremberg, Scholz announced that he does not want Polish authorities to simply “greet” migrants.

Scholz’s remarks follow Polish media reports that over the past two and a half years more than 250,000 citizens from Asian and African countries have managed to enter Poland to work thanks to the bribery of Ukrainian officials.

Throughout the past week, the Ukrainian army continued to attack the territory of the Russian Federation; but while the intensity of bombing in the border area has decreased slightly, the number of attacks on Crimea has increased exponentially.

Between September 18 and 24 there were at least 120 attacks by drones, Neptune missiles and Storm Shadows on the Black Sea peninsula. The Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol and port infrastructure were damaged, which we will return to later . Only more than a hundred UAVs were shot down in a week.

Drones were also used in Russian internal areas: Russian air defense systems were activated in the Moscow, Voronezh, Tula, Kaluga and Oryol regions. The Krasnodar territory was also hit: a UAV hit an oil depot in Sochi, another was intercepted in Tuapse.

Moving then to the border area, most of the bombings occurred in Donetsk: over 800 bullets were fired at the cities of the Donetsk agglomeration. Four people were killed, 24 others were injured of varying severity. In the Belgorod region one person died and two were injured. The number of bullets fired in the region increased by almost 10%.

Border villages were attacked in the Kursk region and on Sunday 24 September the regional capital of the same name was attacked without causing any casualties; while Khalino airport was hit: the UAV exploded after the impact thanks to a delayed charge, killing those who approached.

In the Kherson region, the Ukrainian Armed Forces regularly struck Novaya Kakhovka, Kakhovka, Saga, Aleshki, Dniepryan and other settlements.

The dynamics of the missile attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, according to the Russian social sphere, falls within the NATO concept of multi-domain warfare. According to them, at the time of the attack, the Topaz satellite was operating above the General Staff of the Black Sea Fleet and an RQ-4B drone was circling in the air to the south; after the attack the Web was invaded by messages and stories of alleged victims, spreading panic. A cyber attack was subsequently carried out on Crimean infrastructure to disrupt the work of government agencies.

According to the Russian specialist social sphere, it would have been a test to test techniques, dynamics and coordination between the various parties.

For their part, on the night between 24 and 25 September the Russian Armed Forces attacked targets on Ukrainian territory, including the port infrastructure of the Odessa region.

Local social media sources indicated the operation of the air defense, explosions in the area of the Ilyichevsky port, in the Bolshevik district, in the village of Ilyinka and in the village of Kotovsky. According to some reports, secondary detonation sounds were heard from the warehouses of the Yuzhny port.

A series of posts then covered another combined Russian drone and cruise missile attack on Dolgintsevo airport near Krivoy Rog.

On the morning of September 25, the Ukrainian armed forces then launched massive attacks against border settlements in the Belgorod region; hit the villages of Novaya Tavolzhanka, Urazovo, Valuysky urban district, Murom, Shebekinsky urban district, in the Grayvoronsky urban district, the air defense shot down a drone of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. In the village of Batratskaya Dacha, Shebekinsky urban district, a UAV was shot down.

Wounded following shelling by Ukrainian armed forces on the outskirts of the city of Tokmak in the Zaporozhye region. Remaining in the area of the nuclear power plant, the IAEA would have a complete picture of the situation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and would share Russia’s assessment of the threats posed by Kiev’s armed formations, according to Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, then, in the direction of Donetsk, Russian units of the Yug Group repelled 7 attacks by assault groups near Spornoye, Berestovoye and Mayorsk; 445 Ukrainian soldiers were killed, a tank, 3 Ifvs and 11 Mvs were destroyed; one Gvozdika Sau and 2 D-30 howitzers destroyed. An ammunition depot of the Ukrainian 10th Mountain Assault Brigade was destroyed near Zvanovka.

In the Zaporozhya direction, units of the Russian Group repelled 2 attacks of the Ukrainian 71st Jaeger Brigade near Verbovoye. The Ukrainian 21st and 65th Mechanized Brigades were hit near Malaya Tokmachka, Novodanilovka and north of Rabotino: about 100 soldiers killed, 1 tank, 3 AFVs and 3 MVs destroyed; 1 American M777 howitzer, 1 D-20 cannon, 1 Gvozdika SAU and 4 D-30 howitzers were then destroyed.

In the direction of Krasny Liman, the Russian Tsentr Grouping repelled 2 attacks of assault groups of the Ukrainian 67th Mechanized Brigade north of Chervonaya Dibrova. A troop and equipment concentration area of the 12th Azov Special Brigade near the Serebryansky forest was then hit: 55 soldiers killed, 2 IFVs, 2 pickups, 1 Akatsiya SAU and 2 D-30 howitzers.

Heading south from Donetsk, aviation and artillery of the Russian Vostok Group hit the 56th Motorized Infantry and the 110th Ukrainian Territorial Defense Brigade near Urozhaynoye and Staromayorskoye.

In the direction of Kupyansk, aviation and artillery of the Zapad Grouping hit the 14th, 43rd and 66th Ukrainian Mechanized Brigades near Sinkovka, Peschanoye and Cherneshchyna, Kharkov region.

In the direction of Kherson, Ukrainian forces reportedly lost around 90 men, 2 tanks, 2 MVs and 2 D-30 howitzers in the destruction of the 126th Territorial Defense Brigade’s ammunition depot near Nikolayevka.

Russian aviation, artillery hit command and observation posts of the 105th, 122nd Territorial Defense Brigades near Krasnogorovka and Kherson.

Air defense shot down 7 Himars Mlrs; 33 UAVs were hit near Belogorovka, Lisichansk, Aleksandrovka, Berestovoye, Shevchenko, Novoye, Ilchenkovo and Tokmak.

Graziella Giangiulio e Antonio Albanese