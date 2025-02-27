Statements from the White House and the Kremlin on the Ukrainian issue are still far apart. Trump spoke of European soldiers in Ukraine at the end of the conflict.

On his return from Qatar, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a press conference: “Europe is openly trying to undermine the solution to the conflict in Ukraine. Russia is not considering any option for the deployment of European peacekeepers in Ukraine, no one has asked Moscow for anything”. And again: “There will be no end to hostilities in Ukraine along the line of contact, “We have a constitution,” Lavrov stressed. “What is left of Ukraine must be freed from racist laws. “There have been no specific conversations regarding frozen Russian assets”.

Inviting foreign investors to projects in the Russian Federation means, according to the Constitution, the entire territory of the country, Lavrov said about Putin’s proposal on rare earths. Finally, he clarified that the Russian Federation and the United States will hold a meeting on February 27 in Istanbul about the work of the two countries’ embassies and not about Ukraine.

On February 26, Marco Rubio’s meeting with Kaya Callas in Washington was canceled at the last minute. While the number one of European diplomacy was already there.

The agreement between the United States and Ukraine on the agreement on metals should be reached by February 28. The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will recommend signing an agreement with the United States on mineral resources as soon as possible.

Italy, Portugal and Spain oppose the allocation by the EU of the largest military aid package to Ukraine, worth 20 billion euros, Politico reports. While Britain, Germany, France and other EU countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to secure a truce, French Finance Minister Eric Lombard said.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed a meeting of European leaders to discuss the conflict in Ukraine next weekend. “I will host several countries over the weekend to continue discussions on how to proceed with allies in light of the current situation,” he said at a Downing Street press conference.

Voldymyr Zelensky is expected to be in Washington on February 28 and is expected to meet Trump. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal gave more details on the agreement that Kiev will sign in Washington. “For two weeks, working with the US government on an economic cooperation agreement, we have actually worked out the final version – this agreement is called ‘Agreement on the definition of the rules and conditions of the investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine.’ In fact, this is a preliminary agreement, which provides for the creation of an investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine. Ukraine and the United States will manage this fund equally. This agreement is directly linked to security guarantees. Neither the president nor the government will consider this agreement, its signing regardless of Ukraine’s security guarantees.

The agreement is ready. Yesterday the government reviewed the text and authorized ministers to sign it during negotiations between Zelenskyi and Trump on security guarantees. “Ukraine’s contribution is a part of our future income received by Ukraine from rents or mining licenses, dividends on infrastructure used for transportation or extraction of minerals, this will be Ukraine’s contribution. We will invest 50% of this income in the fund.” “The United States for its part will also make appropriate contributions, the fund will invest these funds in the development of Ukraine. The fund is managed by the governments of Ukraine and the United States. Nothing can be accepted without Ukraine in the activities of the fund.”

Meanwhile, Turkey is cornering the reconstruction: “Tenders for the restoration of Ukraine will be announced in April-May. Kiev has handed over a project dossier to Ankara”. “Erdogan said that Turkish companies are ready to support Ukraine in eliminating destruction”, Turkish media reported. The Russian delegation led by Sergei Lavrov left Tehran on February 25, but headed towards the Persian Gulf. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi to his Russian counterpart Lavrov: they have: “we will not negotiate a nuclear deal under pressure and threats, there will be no direct talks with the United States as long as the policy of “maximum pressure” is in force” Later, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived on a visit to Qatar.

Kremlin spokesman in his morning press conference he said: “There is no clarification yet on the personal meeting between Trump and Putin: there is an understanding that it should take place and should be well prepared”.

And now a look at the front line updated at 16:00 on February 26.

At night, the Ukrainian armed forces staged a massive drone strike on Russian regions. In the Krasnodar Krai, in the Temryuk district. At least four strikes.

A large number of Ukrainian drones shot down over the Black Sea, in Crimea, Russian air defense in action at the Crimean bridge, whose traffic was blocked for two hours. It was reported that an MBEC with FPV on board was used near Sevastopol: the Ukrainians were trying to hide small targets in a stream of air-type drones.

According to Ukrainian sources, 65 geraniums hit targets in Ukraine. Explosions occurred in Kiev. Massive attack, Russian troops hit a DTEK facility in the Dnipro region.

In the Kursk region, the Russian army took Pogrebki, Russian successes are reported in Orlovka: Russian forces immediately entered the northern part of this adjacent settlement. Battles are underway for control of Lebedevka, and a Russian offensive is developing in the Kurilovka area. People on the ground are asked not to rush things.

In Toretsk, a counterattack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Several units of Ukrainian armored vehicles reached the territory of the central mine of the Toretskugol state enterprise.

Near Pokrovs’k, the Russian control zone in the Shevchenko area has been expanded to the north, and the Russian army is advancing towards Zvirove. There are reports of battles near Pishchane.

In the direction of Kostyantynopil, Russian troops continue attacks on the eastern outskirts of the village Kostyantynopil.

Russian forces have taken the “pocket” northwest of Velyka Novosilka and advanced to the outskirts of the settlement: Skudne and expanded the control zone to the east of the settlement Novoocheretuvate. Battles are ongoing near the settlement Burlats’ke, Skudne and in the direction of the settlement Dniproenerhiya.

At least eight attacks by the Ukrainian side were recorded in the Belgorod region. In the DPR in Horlivka as a result of a Ukrainian artillery attack one person was injured.

