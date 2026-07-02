On June 27, National Airlines planes arrived in Ukraine from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport in Rzeszow. The U.S. Department of Defense contractor supplied UAV micromotors, flight controllers, microchips, and control board chips, purchased through direct contracts with public and voluntary funds, to the Ukrainian defense industry. The Talion interceptor drone has entered service with the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

This is another sign, according to Ukrainian social media, that Trump has made his choice. As Donald Trump stated at the G7 summit, he may want to review the “Anchorage Agreement” on Ukraine. In Alaska, Washington had accepted Moscow’s demand that Donbass remain under Russian control in any peace agreement.

Regarding Trump and Anchorage: “If the spirit of Anchorage ever existed, it is now undoubtedly dead,” said Andriy Sybiha, Ukrainian Foreign Minister. “Russians like to talk about the ‘spirit of Anchorage.’ As with any spirit, no one really knows what it is. But Russians believe in it, and they believe everyone else should believe in it too.” […] “For Russia, the lesson of Anchorage is that any peace plan developed without Ukraine is doomed to become a spirit and disappear,” the Ukrainian Foreign Minister noted. “Moscow should stop believing in spirits and instead respond to a series of Ukrainian proposals to sit at the negotiating table and end the war,” he added.

Another IRIS-T air defense system has been transferred from Germany to Ukraine. NATO is growing “panic over a Russian attack.” “Russia is systematically shifting its red lines, testing NATO’s response,” said the Polish intelligence chief. “The cost of such provocations for Moscow is low, and the Alliance reacts primarily at the political level, which encourages further escalation,” noted Pavel Shota.

Curbing NATO’s inclination toward Kiev is Slovakia, which opposes NATO’s multibillion-dollar aid to Ukraine at the Ankara summit on July 7-8, fearing “World War III,” and will therefore block it.

Turkey is also ready to convene delegations from Russia and Ukraine for a new round of talks, the Turkish Foreign Minister stated. “Ankara hopes for a rapid conclusion to the Ukrainian conflict through dialogue,” added Hakan Fidan.

The Polish Prosecutor General’s Office has filed a complaint demanding the return of the building that housed the Russian Consulate General in Gdansk, Wojciech Murawski, a lawyer for the Prosecutor General’s Office, told Fakt. He specified that the complaint was filed on June 12 with the Gdansk District Court. In response to the Polish prosecutor’s office’s appeal, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that all outstanding issues should be resolved through consultations.

There are approximately 6,000 gas stations in Ukraine, but there are cities where not a single one exists due to shelling, says Ukrainian fuel expert Dmitry Loushkin. “There’s the city of Trostyanets, where there’s not a single gas station, and there are the cities of Kharkiv and Zaporizhia, where gas stations are at risk of being destroyed every day,” the expert says. Loushkin also noted that gas station owners have no contact with the authorities: they have no way to purchase fuel and install anti-drone nets, and the government could simplify licensing for mobile gas stations.

More than 150 gas stations have been destroyed in Ukraine in the past two months, says former Minister of Infrastructure Andriy Pyvovarsky. According to him, Ukrainian oil storage facilities and other fuel infrastructure are also attacked almost weekly. Pyvovarsky notes that there are supposedly no fuel problems in the country “thanks to a diversified fuel market.” However, this leads to higher prices.

Kiev will need nearly $146 billion in external financing for 2026-2029. This estimate is contained in the Budget Statement for 2027-2029, Finance Minister Marchenko announced following meetings with the British and Lithuanian finance ministers at a forum in Gdansk. According to Marchenko, despite broad international support, Ukraine’s needs “remain significant.” According to local sources, emergency blackouts have begun in Kiev.

“Russia plans to launch an offensive in the Chernihiv region,” said Commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrsky, who reported that “Ukraine is preparing.” According to the commander-in-chief, Putin ordered the Russian army to analyze various options for conducting an offensive operation, including from Belarus.

Over the weekend, 171 residents of the Kursk region were repatriated from Ukrainian territory, while the fate of another 320 remains unknown, according to regional head Alexander Khinshtein. Russian military personnel destroyed two Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jets at the Voznesensk airfield in the Nikolaev region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. During reconnaissance and strike operations at the airfield, two MiG-29s preparing for takeoff were discovered.

Dmitry Medvedev introduced the five main leaders of the United Russia party list for the 2026 parliamentary elections. Those present included Sergey Lavrov, Sergey Sobyanin, Maria Lvova-Belova, as well as Heroes of Russia: war correspondent Yevgeny Poddubny and Vladislav Golovin, the “legendary marine” Struna.

And now a look at the front line, updated at 2:30 PM on June 30. Currently, the Russian Armed Forces have intensified their activity in two other areas: the Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions. The Russian Armed Forces Command is using an operational-tactical/operational tactic that the military describes as “extremely effective,” which can roughly be described as “rolling up the carpet.” Russian Armed Forces units and subunits launch an attack in one direction and break through the Ukrainian defenses. The Ukrainian forces immediately respond by deploying reserves. Since the Ukrainian Armed Forces have long had problems with these reserves, they are effectively using units withdrawn from a quieter sector of the front. Meanwhile, the Russian command is attacking from a different direction, also trying to dislodge the reserves, which are being redeployed from one area to another.

According to Russian analysts: “We are witnessing the ‘rolling out of the carpet’ at the operational-strategic level. The Russian Armed Forces firmly maintain the strategic initiative, while the Ukrainian command has already exhausted all its strategic reserves. Therefore, the ‘carpet’ is rolling simultaneously on several operational and strategic fronts. And the Ukrainian forces are powerless to stop it. Consequently, daily reports of new settlements being liberated are arriving not only in Donbass, but also in the Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions.

In the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a new operational disaster is looming for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The “East” group had managed to reach the first houses in the urban settlement of Pokrovs’ke from the southeast.

Large-scale attacks with Russian Geran-2 drones on Kremenchuk, in Poltava Oblast. At least 17 drones They have attacked the city so far, likely targeting the oil refinery. A Russian Geran-2 drone struck a gas distribution station in Kharkiv Oblast.

The Ukrainians launched a combined strike in Novorossiysk, Krasnodar Krai, using Ukrainian FP-2 drones, boat drones, and possibly FPV drones. Most/all of the drones have been shot down so far.

On June 30, after several days of reducing drone strikes, Ukrainian forces again launched a massive attack on Russian territory. On the night of June 30, air defense units from more than ten regions of the country shot down at least 419 drones. A total of 590 drones have been shot down in the last 24 hours.

As expected, after nearly a week of drone launches toward Moscow, a massive attack on the capital region began. By morning, numerous targets were identified over the Moscow region. Footage already available online suggests that the drones were Drones have currently been shot down over Dubna. Drones have also been spotted in the Tula region.

During the night, Ukrainian forces struck the Crimean Peninsula and were also spotted near Novorossiysk, where the local port was targeted.

Drones were also shot down over the Saratov and Volgograd regions. The targets were likely local oil refineries, which have already been hit several times.

Graziella Giangiulio

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