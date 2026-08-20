Russia’s position on the conflict in Ukraine rules out a freeze along the line of contact, Russian presidential advisor Yuri Ushakov stated. Meanwhile, a CNN report shows Patriot defense systems in Ukraine without missiles.

Ukraine is reminding the United States of the need to provide PAC-3 interceptor missiles, while the United States itself is requesting these systems to protect its bases in the Middle East, including Israel. In this ongoing attrition, things are no better on the front line, as we see the situation on the axes: Omelnyk, Zaporizhia/Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, and Pokrovske/Komrar, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast/Zaporizhia/Donetsk. We emphasize that the situation is constantly changing. This week, 24 km were regained from Kiev to Moscow, compared to the 16 km gained by the Russians from the Ukrainians.

Situation in the Omelnyk direction, Zaporizhia/Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: Over the past five days, Ukrainian forces have launched a series of counterattacks against intensified Russian assault operations, reclaiming large swathes of previously lost territory.

To the south, Russian forces have recaptured the village of Hirke and surrounding treeline positions and are now infiltrating further west through the nearby wooded ravines. Ukrainian forces have counterattacked west of Verkhnya Tersa, recapturing several treeline positions, while Russian forces continue their attack toward Kopani.

To the north, Ukrainian forces have cleared the eastern approaches to Dolynka and the fields south of Rivne from previous Russian infiltrations and have re-established control of positions in the northern part of Verkhnya Tersa. Russian forces continue their infiltration attempts towards Dolynka and Rivne.

Further north, the Ukrainians have recaptured the fields east and northeast of Rivne, freeing their forces entrenched in several fortified positions on the strategic heights south of Vozdvyzhivka, previously isolated from Russian infiltration. Other assault groups have cleared the wooded ravine west of Vozdyvzhivka and much of the village itself from previous Russian infiltrations, extending their zone of control towards the railway line. Russian forces continue assault operations west of the railway line in several areas, while small groups of propagandists periodically infiltrate Ukrainian tactical rear areas, reaching the villages of Lyubyts’ke, Novosoloshyne, Lisne, and Zirnytsya.

Situation in the Pokrovs’ke/Komrar direction, Dnipropetrovsk/Zaporizhia/Donetsk Oblast: Over the past week, both Russian and Ukrainian forces have continued their assault operations, advancing in several areas.

In the southwest, Ukrainian forces have continued counterattacks along both banks of the Yanchur River towards Uspenivka and have recaptured positions in the northern part of Krasnohirske. Fighting continues in the southern part of Rybne, where Russia is attempting to prevent Ukrainian soldiers from reaching Uspenivka and Pryvilne. Russian forces have strengthened their positions northwest of Novohryhorivka after weeks of fighting and have begun advancing north toward Verbove and northeast toward Kalynivske. Small groups of infiltrators have managed to penetrate further north and reach the fields northeast of Vyshneve. To the east, the Russians have continued their counterattacks in the Novomykolaivka area and have advanced further into the fields west of the village. Small groups of infiltrators are now attempting to bypass Kalynivske from the west, in coordination with attacks bypassing the village from the east. Other assault groups have extended their zone of control north of Novomykolaivka and continued attempts to re-enter Stepove.

Further east, Ukrainian forces have made marginal advances in Berezove, recapturing the village’s main road. Russian forces have cleared the wooded areas south, west, and east of Zaporizke of previous infiltrations, while fierce fighting continues for control of the village itself. Ukrainian forces have continued their attempts to enter Novoheorhiivka and expand their zone of control towards Temyrivka.

To the northeast, Ukrainian forces have continued assault operations from Ternove towards Komyshuvakha. Other assault groups are attempting to reach the village from the north, expanding their zone of control into the plains south of Sichneve. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces have advanced into the fields north of Shevchenko and are infiltrating the northern outskirts of the village. Heavy fighting continues for Maliivka and the fields east of Voskresenka, where Russian forces are putting up fierce resistance.

Graziella Giangiulio

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