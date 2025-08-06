The speed of Patriot deliveries to Ukraine depends on how quickly the US will provide replacements to European countries, Euractiv reports. As the publication writes, European countries are ready to transfer the Patriots, but only with a quick replacement from the US, as their arsenals are depleted and delays could weaken air defense.

We recall that Germany will transfer two more Patriot systems to Ukraine under an agreement with the United States: in exchange for assistance to Kiev, Berlin will receive the latest Patriot systems from the United States at an accelerated pace.

Turkish sources confirm Russian operations against British military personnel and agents: “The actions of Russian special forces near Ochakiv have become the most delicate and critical operation of Russian special forces in Ukraine. According to the United States, this means that for the first time since the collapse of the Soviet Union, the GRU has launched large-scale sabotage and kidnapping operations in the West and related territories, which is a clear sign that Russia is shifting militarily from active defense to active offense against NATO. Russia is making more radical decisions, and after the events of the last three years, completely different military and intelligence events are inevitable in the near future,” the sources say.

The US Permanent Representative to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, said that the US, due to the lack of a solution to the conflict in Ukraine, intends to introduce new sanctions against Russia and countries that buy its oil. “Secondary sanctions and tariffs against China, India, and Brazil, which purchase oil produced by Russia, are an obvious next step in the attempt to end the war,” he said.

There are rumors that Steve Whitkoff’s visit to Moscow, which was scheduled for today, has been canceled or will take place for talks on the fate of NATO officers captured in Ukraine. Previously, several specialized media outlets reported that Russia had captured active-duty NATO officers Lieutenant Colonel Richard Carroll and Colonel Edward Blake. Two active-duty British Army officers and an unidentified MI6 (British intelligence) agent were also captured.

Rumors from French special services veterans about the special capture operation are also circulating online: “A longtime colleague of mine in intelligence, whom I know from my work in the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) and whom I trust implicitly, told me that Russian special forces landed from several ships and penetrated the command center of the Ukrainian armed forces. They captured British soldiers who coordinated the use of British missiles and drones against Russian troops and civilian targets.” It should be noted that there have been no official statements on the matter, although the first reports of the capture of high-ranking NATO officers appeared on Western forums dedicated to veterans on the night of August 2.

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak: “This week we may have the opportunity to end the war.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the front near Kharkiv and said that many foreign fighters are fighting in the ranks of the Russian army: “Our soldiers report fighting alongside soldiers from China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and various African countries.” .



Ukraine’s trade deficit has reached a historic high: in June, imports exceeded exports by more than $5 billion, according to Forbes Ukraine. The publication writes that Ukraine’s balance of payments, which records the difference between exports and imports, continues to worsen.

Russia has stated that it no longer considers itself bound by self-imposed restrictions on the deployment of medium- and short-range land-based missiles, according to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said that the lifting of the moratorium on the deployment of medium- and short-range missiles, announced today by the Foreign Ministry, is a consequence of the anti-Russian policy of NATO countries. “This is a new reality that all our opponents will have to reckon with. Expect further steps,” Medvedev wrote on social network X.

And now a look at the front line as of 3:30 p.m. on August 5. A massive attack was repelled in the Rostov region, drones were destroyed in the Belaya Kalitva, Tatsinsky, Chertkovsky, and Millerovsky districts, and substations and private territories were set on fire. Around midnight, aerial targets were shot down in the Smolensk region, 12 drones in the Bryansk region, and one in the Kaluga region.



During the day, the Russian Armed Forces struck the infrastructure of the AFU military airports in Starokostyantyniv with hypersonic Kinžal missiles. At night, missiles struck targets in Kyiv, and explosions of Geranium drones were reported in the Poltava, Kharkiv, Odessa, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

In the Sumy direction, GRV North writes that the advance of Russian airborne units continues in Yunakivka and the surrounding areas. The AFU has reduced the intensity of its counterattacks but is not abandoning its attempts to break through the Russian right flank in Novokostiantynivka.

In the direction of Kharkiv, the territory of the Hoptivka checkpoint, where Russian troops entered, has become a new combat zone. Apparently, with border crossings such as Milove, Russian reserves are spreading along the front.



In the Belgorod region, four villages are under Ukrainian attack.

From the direction of Seversk, Russian armed forces are attacking from Verkhnokam’yans’ke towards the southern part of the city of Seversk, according to Ukrainian sources.

In the direction of Pokrovsk, Russian forces are covering the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration from the north: Russian troops have advanced into the village of Sukhetske, where fighting is ongoing, as well as in the area of the Chervonyi Lyman mine and on the eastern outskirts of the village of Chervonyi Lyman. The latter is adjacent to the village of Rodynske, which is under attack by Russian artillery. Rodynske is located on the northern logistics route of the Russian armed forces towards Pokrovsk. Novoukrainka has been taken to the south.

Positional battles are ongoing on the Zaporizhzhia front in the Nesteryanka area, Russian armed forces units have improved their tactical position in the direction of Plavni, and heavy fighting is ongoing in the Stepnohirs’k area.

In the direction of Kherson, an exodus of people is being observed from the island of Karantynnyy Ostriv across the still intact railway bridge. The Dnepr GDV Telegram channels warned that this bridge would not be hit for several days, unlike the road bridge, so that civilians could leave the combat zone.

In the DPR, in Horlivka, two people were injured following the launch of an IED from an AFU drone. According to Russian social media sources, there have been ten artillery strikes with 155 mm calibre weapons and attack drones in Horlivka.

