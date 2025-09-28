The growing reach of Russian drones is complicating the supply of Ukrainian troops: supply routes have become almost as dangerous as trenches, according to the Wall Street Journal. The Russian Armed Forces are turning stretches of road into traps: every vehicle in transit is exposed to attack. This causes delays in the delivery of ammunition and complicates the evacuation of the wounded, preventing full military action.

Anti-drone networks are unreliable: drones often knock down utility poles, turning them into obstacles. Furthermore, Kiev currently lacks the resources necessary to protect all supply lines. In recent months, Russia has changed the tactics of its attacks on Ukrainian logistics: previously secure roads 30 km from Russian positions are now regularly attacked to isolate Ukrainian fortified areas in the Donetsk region.

Russia uses “mother” drones, which launch smaller kamikaze drones far behind the front lines to attack vehicles. The “mother” drones also act as relays, maintaining communication with their operators. Drones are more accurate than artillery, especially against moving targets.

According to Russian social media sources, “the battle for Donbass 2.0” has begun. According to Russian military analysts, Kiev’s plans, supported by its allies, were to wear down Russian troops in heavy defensive battles for the remaining part of the Donetsk region. In this way, “the Ukrainian command hopes, if not to defeat them, at least to make Russia more accommodating in peace negotiations.”

According to Russian social media, “the Ukrainian armed forces did not enter this ‘battle’ in the best of conditions. A major counter-battle, which raged along almost the entire line of contact, recently concluded. The Ukrainian military-political leadership committed almost all of its reserves to the battle and, as is well known, was counting on a resounding media victory. These ‘attacks’ had no real military purpose, but merely to celebrate a major success for the Ukrainian armed forces ahead of the SCO summit and the meeting of the ‘coalition of the willing’ in Paris.

It must be acknowledged that they achieved successes, but they were small and tactical. However, Ukrainian units and subunits have suffered significant losses to date.

Graziella Giangiulio

