For two weeks, Germany, through Chancellor Olaf Scholz, has been trying to open a path in diplomacy and wants to bring Ukraine and Russia to the same table. Scholz stated in the Bundestag that a new conference with the participation of the Russian Federation is needed to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary David Lemmy arrived in Kiev, along with Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK Valeriy Zaluzhny. On September 11, a meeting of the Crimean Platform was held in Kiev. “Our support for the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine remains unchanged. “The return of Crimea to Ukraine is a requirement of international law,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said. CNN, meanwhile, reported that Ukraine has already used most of the ATACMS ballistic missiles it received.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said: “We see the steps that Moscow is planning, we will act accordingly, firmly.”

Russian forces repelled an operation by Ukrainian Navy special operations forces to seize one of the drilling platforms in the Black Sea, the Russian jack-up “Crimea-2.” During the battle, Russian forces sank eight vessels and killed up to 80 members of Ukrainian special forces, the Russian Defense Ministry reported: “Kiev’s attempt to seize a drilling platform in the Black Sea, essentially a media operation for the arrival of high-ranking representatives of Europe and the United States, is drowned in the blood of the Ukrainian military,” the Russian Defense Ministry wrote in a statement.

Moreover, sources close to the Ministry of Defense said that since September 10, late in the evening, Russian troops launched a counteroffensive in the Kursk region in the third direction: from Olgovka to the center of the territory occupied by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Russian troops occupied Gordeevka, Vnezapnoe, Byakhovo, Apanasovka, Oktyabr-10, Vishnevka and Komarovka.

Ukrainian troops were also driven out of most of Krasnooktyabrsky. On the 11th, it is claimed that Russian troops entered Uspenovka, Obukhovka and Snagost.

The total area of ​​the territory recaptured by the Russian Armed Forces currently reaches 111 square kilometers.

The first comments on the Russian offensive in the Kursk region came from NATO experts. They note that in this case, Russian troops managed to repeat the same technique that was used in the fall of 2022 during the Ukrainian offensive and achieve operational surprise. Russian units struck the most weakened areas of the Ukrainian defense, immediately forcing the Ukrainian Armed Forces to retreat, taking prisoners, equipment and warehouses. In addition, it is noted that the Ukrainian command failed to create an artillery and anti-aircraft group on the Kursk group, which led to such consequences.

Overnight, Russian social media sources reported: “Russian troops continue to crush the Ukrainian bridgehead in the Kursk region. Over the past 24 hours, the territory controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces has decreased by more than 10%. The Ukrainian group is reaping the fruits of the failure of the beginning of the August offensive, when the advancing troops did not fulfill the command’s task and were unable to quickly seize any large populated area.”

Also during the night after the attacks on Ukrainian-occupied settlements, Russian troops arrived and landed troops in Obukhovka, Kursk region. Units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces fled from this settlement. On September 11, clashes were reported in the village of Novy Put, on the border of the Kursk and Sumy regions. The village is located 25 km from the front line that existed two days ago.

A Russian army commander told Reuters: “We have liberated ten settlements in the Kursk region.”

Units of the “North” group, supported by army aviation and artillery fire, repelled an enemy counterattack in the direction of the village of Apanasovka on September 11. The Russian army also thwarted attempts by Ukrainians to attack the Cherkasy settlements of Konopelka, Borki and Fanaseevka. Russian aviation struck areas where foreign mercenaries and Ukrainian reserves were concentrated in the Sumy region.

Finally, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ka-52M military helicopters attacked personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk border region.

Soldiers of the Russian troops have liberated several settlements in the Kursk region, confirmed Apti Alaudinov, commander of the Akhmat special forces, who also reported that the soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces destroyed several pieces of enemy equipment: “The Ukrainian Armed Forces are suffering very heavy losses in the Kursk region and are beginning to understand that it is difficult for them to hold this territory,” Alaudinov noted.

And now a look at the front updated at 15:00 on September 11.

In Torets’k the Russian Armed Forces continue offensive operations in Torets’k itself and in the Pivnichne settlement

The offensive of the Russian army continues in the direction of Pokrovs’k in Hrodivka, Russian troops have planted the flag on the kindergarten and continue assault operations along Kazatskaya Street; Russian Armed Forces are bypassing Ukrainsk from the north, Ukrainian Armed Forces are forced to transfer elite units (1st Presidential Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine) in an attempt to stabilize the front.

In the direction of Yuzhnodonetsk, in honor of the capture of Krasnohorivka and Vodyanoe, the Russian Defense Minister sent congratulations to the 5th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade and the 7th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade, respectively.

In the Belgorod region, Ukrainian Armed Forces, using a UAV, attacked a private house in the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka, Shebekinsky urban district. One civilian was injured.

In the Kherson region, Alyoshki, Gola Pristan, Kakhovka, Novaya Kakhovka, Velikaya (Bolshaya) Lepetikha, Gornostaevka, Dnepryany, Cossack camps, Malokakhovka, Novaya Mayachka, Sagi were subjected to shelling and attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In Donetsk, Ukrainian artillery shelling is reported.

In the afternoon, the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported the take-off of five Tu-95MS strategic bombers (a combined salvo of up to 30 Kh-101 missiles) in the north of Russia. Russian troops, according to social media sources, lose some of the lost territory after Ukrainian troops launched a powerful counterattack south of Seversk in late August, capturing IIvano-Dar’ivka and Spirne. The Russian flag has been raised on 48,808, 38,24256: the city has already changed hands four times in the last seven weeks. Russian troops have been reported on social media to have advanced near Selidovo. The city is half-surrounded.

Graziella Giangiulio

Segui i nostri aggiornamenti su Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW e sul nostro blog Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/