On the night of October 2, Russia launched a heavy attack on Ukraine’s rear areas, which were hit hard. Russian targets, in particular, targeted energy stations and drone manufacturing plants. It’s no secret that Moscow is putting pressure on Kiev by trying to leave the cities in the cold and dark, while simultaneously destroying drone-based weapons production facilities.

According to Russian social media: “Over 350 Geran-2 drones, 10 Kalibr cruise missiles, 26 Iskander tactical missiles, and eight Kh-35s struck the following targets: “The Design Bureau of the Yuzhnoye State Enterprise in Dnipropetrovsk (Yuzhnoye Design Bureau) was hit by 30 Geran-2 drones and two Kh-35s, with numerous fires at the impact site.” This is the Ukrainian enterprise that develops space and missile technology.

And again: “The Poltava Turbomechanical Plant (Poltavsʹkyy Turbomekhanichnyy Zavod) was hit by an attack by 60 Geran-2 drones and four Kh-35s. The attack caused the destruction of several workshops and equipment within the plant. The results are being clarified.” The turbines produced by the plant were in high demand, as were compressors for the braking systems of trolleybuses, electric trains, and diesel locomotives. It had been converted for weapons production before 2022, and was now used as a military industrial facility.

“An attack by 40 Geran-2 UAVs destroyed a UAV storage and assembly site, as well as a command post and an ammunition depot, in the village of Novoselivka, 38 km southwest of Kharkiv.”

Heavily under pressure: The Shebelinka–Izmail gas transport corridor is a pipeline system that transports natural gas from the Shebelinka gas pipeline hub southwest and supplies consumers in the Dnipro, Zaporizhia, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Odessa regions. Russian fuel transit to the Balkans reaches Moldova and Romania.

“Two Iskander missiles and 20 Geran-2s have The Shebelinka-1 booster compressor station in the village of P’yatyhirs’ke, 65 km southeast of Kharkiv, was hit. Two other booster compressor stations, Shebelinka-2 and Shebelinka-3, in the village of Glazunovka, were hit by six Iskander missiles, three Kalibrs, and 40 Geran-2s. The Shebelinka-4 booster compressor station in the village of Shebelinka was hit by two Iskander missiles and 15 Geran-2s. The Krestishchenskaya gas compressor station in the village of Pershetravneve, 70 km southwest of Kharkiv, was hit by two Iskander missiles, two Kalibrs, and 20 Geran-2s.

The Grebenka gas compressor station in the Poltava region was hit by two Iskander missiles, two Kalibrs, and 20 Geran-2s. The Popovka, Poltava Region, was hit by two Iskander missiles, 20 Geran-2s, and one Kh-35.

The Semerenki gas compressor station was knocked out using two Iskander missiles, 20 Geran-2 cruise missiles, and one Kh-35. The Gamalievsky gas processing plant, Poltava Oblast, was hit using two Iskander tactical missile launchers and 20 Geran-2 drones.

The Yablonovsky gas processing plant, Poltava Oblast, was attacked using two Iskander tactical missile launchers and 20 Geran-2 drones. The Yablonovskaya-1 gas processing plant, Poltava Oblast, was hit using four Iskander tactical missile launchers, three Kalibr cruise missiles, and 25 Geran-2 drones.

Graziella Giangiulio

