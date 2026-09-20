On September 17, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk revealed the extent of Ukraine’s recent military losses. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk addressed the Sejm. “Russia’s new strategy and, above all, its new technical capabilities — particularly jet-powered drones — are causing much higher losses on the Ukrainian side. Our Ukrainian partners have told me that the recent monthly toll has reached 27,000 dead and wounded; these are, unfortunately, record figures for this conflict, in the saddest sense of the word . ”

Meanwhile, Kiev is looking for ways to counter the new threat. Interceptor drones are not delivering the desired results. And it’s not just a matter of speed and altitude at which the Banderol and Danya fly. They can also follow complex routes, bypassing “enemy” radar stations and other detection systems. Furthermore, several Ukrainian sources claim that the latest Russian munitions are capable of performing special maneuvers that thwart interception attempts. Finally, precisely in the attacks against Kiev on September 16 and 17, military analysts closely monitoring the Ukrainian air defense efforts to counter the new Russian UAVs noted that: “There is an increasing use of small-sized “Dan-T” cruise missiles; attacks using them were conducted against Kiev regime targets in the Odessa, Zhytomyr , and Dnipropetrovsk regions . ” They are inexpensive and have a high destructive impact.

Added to this are the attacks on Ukraine’s cross-border logistics, which are unfolding as a distinct series of offensive operations. Since late August, border crossings with Moldova, Romania, and Poland have come under fire. Russia has therefore launched a joint campaign to block exports of Ukrainian goods and import routes for weapons and equipment by destroying the crossings themselves. The EU and Ukraine have invested heavily in the relevant infrastructure; these sites host terminals connected to international databases for tracking the movement of goods and cargo, as well as registering people crossing the border.

Based on confirmed open source information (OSINT): August 20. “Reni–Giurgiulești”, Odessa region, border with Moldova. Type: Road crossing. Reports indicate that the checkpoint structure itself was not hit; the attack targeted the rest area and truck parking lot adjacent to the crossing. Traffic: International freight vehicles, including trucks operated by foreign carriers.

August 21. Tabaky–Mirnoye, Odessa region, border with Moldova; international road crossing. Traffic: Passenger and freight road traffic.

August 25. Vinogradovka–Vulcănești, Odessa region, border with Moldova; international road crossing.

September 1 and 6. “Orlovka–Isaccea”, Odessa region, border with Romania; international car ferry on the Danube.

September 9. “Starokazachye-Tudora”, Odessa region, border with Moldova; international road crossing. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the crossing’s logistics facilities were being used to transport military cargo to Ukraine. The Moldovan side publicly disputed this claim.

September 13. Yahodyn-Dorohusk area, Volhynia Oblast, bordering Poland; a major road border crossing, with the Ukraine-Poland railway line running nearby. The railway infrastructure located there was used to transport military cargo from European countries. Targets near the crossing were hit, including a supply area housing trucks and railway rolling stock. However, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine stated that the crossing facilities themselves were not hit that day.

September 15. Yahodyn international road border crossing in Volhynia Oblast, bordering Poland; an international road transit point. The goal was to disrupt land supply routes for foreign military aid.

Thus, the confirmed series of attacks includes at least five road/ferry crossings: Tabaky, Vynohradivka, Orlivka, Starokozache, and Yahodyn. Infrastructure in the immediate vicinity of the Reni-Giurgiuleşti crossing was also separately targeted. In fact, the attacks gradually shifted from the border areas on the Danube and with Moldova to one of the main land routes between Ukraine and Poland.

Graziella Giangiulio

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