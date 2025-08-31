Peace agreements are slow to reach. The positions of Ukraine and the Russian Federation are far apart. And while everyone is talking and Europe is trying to reach a compromise on security guarantees, without consulting Moscow, the front line is shifting in favor of the Russians, who have accelerated their offensive in recent weeks.

During the last ten days of August, Russian units expanded their control zone east of Myrnohrad. Attack aircraft drove the Ukrainians out of Mayak and also captured the sewage treatment plants in the area of ​​the Oksamyt mine zone No. 1.

The Ukrainians, in turn, have carried out a series of counterattacks against Russian positions in Novoekonomichne, and individual groups of Ukrainian forces have reached the outskirts of Malynivka.

On the right flank of the Myrnohrad direction, by August 23, Russian attack aircraft attacked north along Kazenyi Torets, effectively clearing the Ukrainian stronghold in the Mayak area.

Russian advance groups established a stronghold on the outskirts of Pankivka and reached almost the center of the settlement. At the same time, in the central sector, Russian troops overcame the Ukrainian defenses near the Myrnohrad mine sludge basin. They then pushed the Ukrainians away from the processing plants and gradually advanced toward the Oksamyt No. 1 mine.

In the difficult situation north of Myrnohrad, Ukrainian formations launched a counterattack at the intersection of Russian positions between Novoekonomichne and Myrolyubivka.

Ukrainian infantry units, including troops and special forces, have infiltrated the front line. Individual groups managed to advance past the outskirts of Malynivka, but were unable to establish a foothold in the area.

Ukrainian forces were unable to consolidate their gains and establish a foothold on the outskirts of Malynivka. Between the Russian positions of Novoekonomichne and Myrolyubivka, the adjacent forest strips are being combed by the Russians.

Ukrainian units are currently retreating westward under drone and artillery fire, attempting to maintain control of the southern part of Novoekonomichne.

Graziella Giangiulio

