UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Moscow is in full swing for Victory Day. Zelensky is at the front with the military. Ukrainian drones are hitting oil depots and storage facilities in Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelensky took advantage of the ceasefire: he arrived at the front, where Ukrainian fighters have retaken 12 settlements. The President visited the soldiers of the 31st Independent Mechanized Brigade named after General Leonid Stupnytsky, deployed in the Oleksandrivka direction, on the border between the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, and Donetsk regions. Ukrainian troops have conducted a series of counteroffensives in that area.

The SBU also confirmed the attack on the Perm refinery and oil pumping station. “In fulfillment of the tasks assigned by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, specialists from the SBU’s Alpha Special Operations Center operated at the Lukoil-Permnaftoorgsintez refinery and the linear production and distribution station (LVDS) in Perm last night,” the statement reads.

Following the SBU drone attack on the Permnaftoorgsintez refinery, according to Ukrainian officials, a fire broke out in one of the AVT units, a key node in primary oil processing. One of the oil pumping station’s tanks was hit.

In Russia, preparations continue for Victory Day, which today includes the usual parade in Moscow. Germany has authorized a flyover of Robert Fico’s plane bound for Moscow for Victory Day celebrations, according to air traffic controllers. Uzbek President Mirziyoyev is among the leaders attending. Medvedev, the leadership, and representatives of the United Russia party laid flowers at the Eternal Flame on Poklonnaya Hill ahead of Victory Day, according to the party’s press service.

Furthermore, Rospotrebnadzor reported that the radiation situation in Russia remains stable despite the fires near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. The Russians spotted a Swedish Air Force plane over the Black Sea, an EU air traffic control source told TASS. The plane had already flown over the area about three days ago. NATO military aircraft carrying out electronic reconnaissance missions have been spotted several times over the Black Sea in the past.

And now a look at the front line, updated as of 3:30 PM on May 8. A ceasefire along the frontline began at midnight on May 7. Yesterday alone, 405 enemy drones were shot down before midnight. Russian air defense operations continued overnight: Sevastopol, Crimea, and the Moscow sector repelled attacks, and drone threats remained active in several regions. Ukrainian forces are releasing footage from Rostov.

During the ceasefire, Moscow suspended missile and artillery strikes, long-range precision weapons launched from ships and aircraft, and drone strikes against Ukrainian Armed Forces deployment positions and infrastructure associated with the military-industrial complex and the Ukrainian Armed Forces deep inside Ukrainian territory.

On May 7, in the village of Voznesenovka, Belgorod Region, a Ukrainian drone struck a minibus, killing a woman and wounding two others. In the village of Cheremoshne, two men were injured when a drone struck a car. Civilians were also injured in Kosilovo, Novenkoye, Krasnaya Yaruga, and Gora-Podil.

In the Zaporizhia Region, several drones were shot down approaching and directly above the city. Ukrainian drones are increasingly attempting to reach the region’s main highway. Offensive operations by Russian forces over the past 24 hours, despite the ceasefire, have yielded no significant results. The contact zone remains unchanged.

Graziella Giangiulio

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