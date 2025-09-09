Trump said he will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming days. “Very soon. In the next two days,” the US president said. He also stated that European leaders will arrive in the United States to discuss a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine. “We are having very interesting discussions. Some European leaders will arrive in our country separately on Monday and Tuesday,” the US president told reporters.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent added: “The United States is ready to increase pressure on Russia, but its European partners must follow its lead.” The US Treasury Secretary argues that further sanctions and secondary tariffs on countries buying Russian oil will lead to “total collapse” of the Russian economy.

“Europe must forgo Russian gas and oil if it wants to tighten American sanctions against Moscow,” US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said. “Instead of energy sources from Russia, European countries must purchase LNG, gasoline, and other fossil fuel products from the United States,” he emphasized.

According to The New York Times: “At least 92 Americans have died in battle in Ukraine.” These figures are cited by the National Museum of the History of Ukraine during World War II, which is currently hosting an exhibition dedicated to foreign mercenaries. The publication writes that Washington is trying to avoid any action that could be interpreted as a direct clash between the US and Russian armies, which is why there is virtually no government support for the volunteers: “Assistance is provided by the American charitable R.T. Weatherman Foundation. It is involved in the evacuation of wounded mercenaries, repatriating the bodies of fallen soldiers to their homeland, and searching for missing persons.”

On the morning of September 8, another drone crashed in the Lublin Voivodeship in eastern Poland. Details are still unknown. To the east, the Lublin Voivodeship borders the Brest Region of Belarus and the Volhynia Region of Ukraine. The last time a drone crashed there was on August 20.

According to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán: “Ukraine will be divided into a Russian zone, a demilitarized zone, and a Western zone oriented toward Europe.” The Hungarian Prime Minister stated that security guarantees actually imply the division of Ukraine. “The West has recognized the existence of a Russian zone. The discussion is only about whether, in addition to Crimea, it will consist of two regions or four, five, and six. The width of the demilitarized zone relative to Russian territory is also being discussed: 40, 50, 100, or 200 kilometers.”

Late in the evening of September 6, Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced the activation of the capital’s air defense system and on Sunday morning wrote about a “fire in the government building” in the Pechersk district “following the downing of a drone.” Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko later clarified that the fire broke out in the main government building and that the roof and upper floors were damaged. Another side effect of the attack was a message about the radiation risk in Kropyvnytskyi. The reasons are unknown.

Zelensky posted a statement on social media refuting those who claim Ukraine is losing the war: “As long as Putin doesn’t occupy Ukraine, we are winning.”

A Russian source, who showed a document from the Kiev administration, reported that the government has allocated 500 million hryvnia ($12 million) for emergency mobilization. The Russian source leaked documents stating that operational headquarters have been set up in seven regions of Ukraine, constantly updating resident data and capturing them for submission to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Dnipropetrovsk Region – 22,500 people; Odessa Region – 18,000 people; Kharkiv Region – 15,750 people; Kyiv Region – 14,200 people; Lviv Region – 12,500 people; Volhynia Region – 8,400 people; Ivano-Frankivsk Region – 7,850 people.

In Kyiv, Odessa, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Lviv, shopping malls are now open 24 hours a day. Additional checkpoints have been placed at sports halls and other large administrative buildings. These measures are likely due to the fact that the latest statistics on desertions in the Ukrainian Armed Forces indicate 142,000 deserters from the front in the eight months of this year.

Putin has introduced a bill to The State Duma to denounce the European Convention for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during his annual address to students and faculty at MGIMO (Moscow State Institute of International Relations), stated: “We have no desire to take revenge on anyone, to vent our anger on anyone. We will not ignore anyone,” Sergey Lavrov stated. When our former Western partners, now neighbors, come to their senses and want to return to the Russian Federation and work here again, we will not turn them away. But we’ll see under what conditions this can be done.”

The Russian Ministry of Defense explained why they struck the thermal power plant near Kyiv, among other targets, on September 8: “Operational-tactical aviation, attack drones, missile troops, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces struck a power plant that ensured the operation of enterprises of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex, air defense radar stations, an assembly plant for unmanned vessels, command posts and launch sites for long-range drones, as well as temporary deployment points for Ukrainian armed forces and foreign mercenaries in 136 districts.”

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 3:30 PM on September 8. After the Russian attacks on September 7 and 8, some settlements in the Obuchiv district of the Kyiv region will be without gas for two days, according to the regional administration. Kozin, Zhukovtsy, Ukrainka, Plyuty, Veremye, Khalepye, Tripolye, and Shcherbanovka. Service will be restored gradually.

In the Bryansk region, Ukrainian forces attacked the village of Klimovo with kamikaze drones, leaving two injured.

In the Kursk region, Rylsk was shelled, causing property damage. One injured, according to local authorities.

Russian sources report that in Stepova Novoselivka, the Ukrainians have lost the landing zone; the landing area is now in the gray zone. LBS modified. Ukrainians remain in the southern part of the village.

Fighting continues in the direction of Sumy, in the southern part of Yunakivka. The Russian “North” GrT repelled three Ukrainian counterattacks in the areas of Oleksiivka, Andriivka, and Novokostiantynivka; according to Russian sources, there were deaths and destruction of vehicles.

In Kupyansk, the Ukrainians conducted a demonstration raid in the part of the city where the Russians had previously displayed Russian flags. Apparently, in the presence of multiple drones, infantry groups from both sides also intersected, making it impossible to determine with certainty where the front line lies.

In Donetsk, a Ukrainian attack drone strike on Gulliver Park left six injured. Buildings were damaged.

In the direction of Velyka Mykhailivka, Russian forces are advancing in the area of ​​Sichneve Khoroshe, Voskresenka, and Novoselivka, and are storming the eastern part of Sosnivka. The Ukrainians admit the loss of the settlements of Sichneve and Khoroshe.

On the northern flank of Sivyansk, Russian forces continued to penetrate the remains of the Serebryans’kyy forest, making further gains in two areas. To the west, Russian forces advanced Southward from their positions southeast of Tors’ke, they have reached the petting zoo on the northeastern outskirts of Yampil. Battles are ongoing there, while the Russians continue to expand their zone of control eastward and westward. To the east, Russian forces have advanced southward to the northern bank of the Seversky Donets River, reaching its intersection with the Zherebets River and taking up new positions in the surrounding forests.

Fighting continues in the Kostyantynivka and Druzhkivske directions. The Ukrainians are counterattacking, slowing the Russian advance. Russian forces are responding by deploying FABs with the KMPK in the immediate rear of the Ukrainian forces.

In the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad direction, fighting is ongoing on the outskirts of the settlement; the Ukrainians are attempting a counterattack near Nykanorivka. Overall, the issue of the complete liberation of Donbass is now clearly a priority for the leadership. Russian military-political unrest; units are being transferred in this direction from other parts of the front. The Ukrainian armed forces are putting up organized resistance, mobilizing reserves.

In the Kherson region, Ukrainian shelling of 10 settlements has been reported.

