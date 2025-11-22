A section of a document on the peace plan has been leaked. The frozen funds will be used as follows: $100 billion in frozen Russian assets will be invested by the United States in reconstruction and investment activities in Ukraine. The United States will receive 50% of the profits from this initiative. Europe will add $100 billion to increase the volume of investments available for Ukraine’s reconstruction. Russia is promised a return to the G8 and reintegration into the global economy.

At 12:00 on November 21, however, the Kremlin stated regarding the peace plan: “The Kremlin is unaware of the basis for media reports that the United States expects Kiev to sign Donald Trump’s peace plan by November 27,” said Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov. And again: “Moscow has not received anything official, and there has been no substantive discussion on the points,” Peskov said, referring to reports of the US plan for Ukraine.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs added: “Officially, Russia has not received any plans for a settlement in Ukraine from the United States,” said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. “There are many leaks in the media right now: discussions, points, plans. Some articles mention a certain number of points, others a different number of points… Officially, the Russian side, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which is the established channel of communication with the United States, has not received any proposals, plans, or anything else on this issue. We are open to dialogue,” she said.

According to News Nation’s White House correspondent Kelly Meyer, “Special Envoy Steve Witkoff has been quietly working on this plan for a month.” He has received information from both Kiev and Moscow about what conditions were “acceptable to them,” the reporter states. Witkoff and Rubio met with Ukrainian officials last week to discuss a new peace plan, the White House announced, calling the interpretation of the Ukrainian peace agreements as unilateral territorial concessions incorrect. The White House stated that the United States is equally engaged with Russia and Ukraine in developing the new peace plan. The November 20 meeting between the improvident Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. Army Secretary Driscoll was nevertheless considered very positive.

President Trump’s peace plan for Ukraine includes a NATO-style security guarantee requiring U.S. and European allies to treat any attack on Ukraine as an attack on the entire transatlantic community. Among other things, on November 21, November marks the anniversary of the Maidan Revolution. According to Bloomberg, “The US plan for Ukraine includes lifting sanctions against Russia.” Reuters also states: “The plan to end the war in Ukraine was developed in coordination with Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, who accepted most of the details after making his own adjustments.”

However, it appears that the United States is not the only player working to end the Russian-Ukrainian conflict: “The European Commission does not confirm reports that the EU is working on an alternative plan for a solution in Ukraine,” said European Commission spokesperson Anita Hipper.

On November 21, it was learned that “a telephone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss new US proposals for resolving the Ukrainian conflict is scheduled for next week,” Sky News reported. According to their information, Zelenskyy will first hold consultations on this issue with the leaders of Great Britain, France, Italy, and Germany.

On November 21, the United States threatened to halt arms supplies and intelligence sharing with Ukraine unless a framework agreement is signed by next Thursday, November 27, Reuters reports, citing sources. Washington is exerting greater pressure on Kiev than in the past, the agency notes. Trump could also block all corruption cases in Ukraine if Kiev accepted the peace plan, the Ukrainian publication “Strana” reports. The US president is able to exert American influence over NABU and SAPO, and Zelenskyy, in exchange for accepting the plan, could receive security guarantees from Trump if he decides to leave office.

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Minister Kaja Kallas: “We have two goals: to weaken Russia and to support Ukraine.” Following the meeting of EU foreign ministers, European diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas confirmed that no EU representative worked on the US peace plan for Ukraine. “No one reported being involved in this plan. So the answer is no,” she responded to the question of whether any EU representatives were involved in developing the plan.

Politico: Ukraine and the European Union reject Trump’s plan to end the war. Several European capitals have expressed deep concern about the plan, particularly the lack of information on its development process. An official source claimed it was little more than “Putin’s wish list.” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, in a private conversation with his European counterparts, said that “it is clear that Russia dictated the terms of the new proposal.” The bottom line is that no plan will be viable if it only seeks to reconcile the aggressor.

German Chancellor Merz urgently canceled scheduled meetings to hold telephone conversations with Trump and Zelensky regarding the “peace plan,” BILD reported. Key provisions of the plan for Ukraine were sent to Merz on November 4, but there was no response, according to the Berliner Zeitung newspaper. Zelensky met with Macron, Starmer, and Merz on November 21 to discuss a draft “peace plan” to end the war.

Vladimir Putin visited one of the Zapad group’s command posts on November 20, Peskov reported. At the command post, the president held a meeting and listened to detailed reports on the situation in various areas, including the Kupyansk region. Putin noted that all tasks assigned in the previous meeting with military personnel had been completed.

“Fighting is ongoing inside Kostyantynivka,” Putin added, adding: “Former commander of the “South” group has been appointed Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation.” According to Putin, “About 15 battalions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been blocked near Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi.” Regarding Ukraine, he said: “This is no longer a political leadership in Ukraine, it is a criminal group.” “It is clear to everyone that these people (the Ukrainian authorities), sitting on pots of gold, do not give the slightest thought to the fate of their country; they have no time for this.” “The objectives of the SVO must be achieved without fail,” Putin concluded.

Putin’s words were echoed by those of Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the Russian General Staff: “The conditions have been created for the surrender of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kupyansk and Pokrovsk; many of them, under the threat of shelling from their own forces, cannot surrender.” Russian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Gerasimov reported to Vladimir Putin that Russian forces have taken Kupyansk. Group Chief of Staff Sergei Medvedev has been appointed Commander of the Southern Group of Russian Forces.

And now a look at the front line, updated at 3:30 PM on November 21. Ukrainian drones have struck the Belgorod and Bryansk regions. Damage has been caused to homes and public buildings.

In the direction of Kharkiv, the Northern Group of Forces is pushing Ukrainian forces out of Kupyansk. The control zone is expanding near Dvorichna and in the Synelnykove area. The Ukrainian Armed Forces view these actions as an attempt to dislodge Ukrainian Armed Forces reserves from Kupyansk.

South of Kupyansk, Group of Forces West reports an advance along the Bohuslavka road toward Novoplatonivka.

Toward Lyman. The flags of the Russian Federation are raised in Novoselivka. The residential development in the village has come under the control of the Russian Armed Forces. Russian forces are advancing more than 2 kilometers along the northern border of Lyman.

According to local Ukrainian sources: “Group of Forces ‘Vostok’ has captured the village of Radisne in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.” The Russians claim that “assault units of the 64th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of Group of Forces ‘Vostok’ have launched a decisive and selfless offensive into Ukrainian defenses 8 kilometers west of Pryvillya and captured the village of Radisne in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.” If this is true, a large defensive area of ​​more than 30 square kilometers has come under the control of the Vostok group of forces.” The capture of Radisne is an important step in pushing the Ukrainians westward, beyond the Yanchur River, and also represents a threat to the defensive line of the forces in Ukrainian armies along the river from the north. Furthermore, Far Eastern soldiers managed to expand their control zone on the Hulyaijpole-Pokrovsk highway along a broad front extending over 4 km.

On the Zaporizhia front, fighting continues in Stepnohirsk and Kamyanske. Positional battles and counterattacks by Ukrainian forces have been reported by Mala Tokmachka.

Graziella Giangiulio

