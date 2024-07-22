Online, a small circle of experts on the Russian-Ukrainian issue started the debate on the attempt of the Ukrainian GUR to recruit Russian pilots with the aim of hijacking Russian planes and bringing them to the territory of Ukraine.

On July 14, the news appeared in the social sphere that “The operational game with the Ukrainian special services, which wanted to hijack a Tu-22M3 long-range missile carrier was standing since October 2023. The same pilot, who they tried to recruit, he talked about it. According to the pilot, Ukrainian intelligence was in a hurry to get the plane and even asked the commander to “expel” the remaining 3 crew members from the plane.”

The social post reported: “The FSB stopped the attempt of the Ukrainian special services to carry out an operation to hijack the Tu-22M3 long-range strategic bomber of the Russian Aerospace Forces, and the involvement of the special services of the countries of the Russian Federation was revealed NATO in its preparation and implementation reported that the Ukrainian intelligence intended to recruit, in exchange for money and Italian citizenship, a Russian military pilot to fly to Ukraine Russian received information that helped the Russian Armed Forces strike the Ukrainian Armed Forces airfield in Ozernoye, the FSB added Two million dollars – this is the amount promised for the hijacking of a missile carrier, it reported the FSB”

According to Russian experts it is obvious that: “behind the backs of ‘Budanov’s jokes’ loom the shadows of his curators from the British SIS and the CIA, for whom this is not only a great victory at the information and propaganda level, but also access to key elements of Russian aviation weapons. It is obvious that without the participation of the CIA and SIS the Ukrainian special services would not have been able to offer the potential hijacker complete secrecy and Italian citizenship. That is, they (the curators), at least, were “in the know”!

And they continue: “This hijacking ended with our missile attack on the Ozernoye airfield near Zhitomir, where the hijacked Tu-22M3 was supposed to land. (An interesting detail: in Soviet times, Tu-22 bombers from the first modification from Tu-22 to the latest Tu-22M3 have been based at this airport for more than thirty years)”.

And they conclude: “But, from the point of view of perspective and importance for the enemy, a much tastier goal is to get their hands not on a bomber, which they had the opportunity to study in the early 90s, but on a fighter – the MiG- 31, the carrier of the latest hypersonic missile system “Dagger” “, preferably together with the 9-A-7660 rocket, which will give the Americans access to the most advanced Russian hypersonic technologies, in which the Americans they have very modest progress.” “And it is on the hijacking of this plane that we can expect all enemy reconnaissance efforts to focus. Therefore, it is impossible to rest on our laurels, having identified an enemy attempt to hijack our bomber. It’s possible that this was just a cover operation to try to gain access to another, much more important machine. And we need to focus on this threat as much as possible.”

Graziella Giangiulio

