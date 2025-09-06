UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Moscow does not rule out a new meeting between Putin and Trump. Merz says the EU is not up to the task: too tied to the US. Fierce fighting in the direction of Sumy.

“A new round of talks between Putin and Trump is possible in the near future and can be organized quickly,” Peskov said in an interview with Russian TV station AIF.

“Guarantees for Russia must be formalized in legally binding documents; you can’t take anyone’s word for it,” Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman, when asked if a second round of talks between Putin and Trump was possible in the near future, replied: “Of course it is possible.”

He added: “I have no doubt that, if the presidents deem it necessary, their meeting can be organized very quickly. Just as the meeting in Alaska was quickly organized.” Peskov clarified: “Contacts in this direction continue.”

“Kiev has changed its stance and declared itself ready for a meeting between Zelensky and Putin, in the context of the normalization of relations between Russia and the United States,” Leonid Slutsky, Chairman of the International Affairs Committee of the Russian State Duma, told TASS.

Bloomberg, on the other hand, citing a senior European diplomat, states that “diplomatic momentum between Russia and Ukraine has stalled, and negotiations have reached a deadlock.”

According to CNN, Putin and Trump share the view that the position of European countries represents the main obstacle to the Ukrainian resolution process.

On September 5, at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated Moscow’s peace commitments: “Foreign troops in Ukraine will now be legitimate targets for Russia; Russia will fully respect the peace agreements on Ukraine once they are reached. It makes no sense for foreign troops to be present on Ukrainian soil.” I am ready for contacts with Ukraine, but I don’t see much point in it; it will be impossible to reach an agreement with Ukraine. Russia provides Zelensky with a 100% security guarantee in Moscow.” Addressing the relationship between Moscow and Beijing, Putin stated: “Russia will not fall into the trap of China’s ‘raw materials partner’,” announcing a reciprocal visa-free regime for Chinese citizens as a countermeasure to the new Western measures that came to fruition at the September 4 meeting in Paris. Regarding the Russian economy, Putin added: “There is no stagnation in the Russian economy (…) The more people earn, the better.”

He then briefly reiterated the future of international relations: “The world will be multipolar in the coming decades.” This is the concept enshrined in the Tianjin Charter, signed days ago at the SCO meeting.

“Europe is currently unable to play the role it would like in world affairs,” admitted German Chancellor Friedrich Merz: “We are dependent on American aid. We see that China, Brazil, and other countries around the world feel free in their relations with Russia. A new partnership is emerging in the form of the so-called Shanghai format.”

Secretary General Mark Rutte disagrees: “Why should we care what Russia thinks about troops in Ukraine? That’s not for Russia to decide. Honestly, I’m surprised. I’m not criticizing them, but I hear this question a lot. Thank you for asking, but I’m really surprised. Russia has nothing to do with it.

It’s as if Finland had to get “permission” from Russia to join NATO. Of course not. And Sweden, too. When we created NATO in the past, we were sovereign countries. Ukraine is a sovereign country.

If Ukraine wants to have forces to ensure security on its territory in support of peace, that’s its decision. No one else can decide that.

And I think we really need to stop making Putin too powerful. He’s like the governor of Texas, nothing more. So we shouldn’t take him too seriously.”

Meanwhile, Japan, the Asian hub of US Indo-Pacific policy, said that, contrary to expectations, it would not consider sending troops to Ukraine after a ceasefire or peace has been reached in the country, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said.

Dan Jørgensen, EU Energy Commissioner, clarified that: “The US administration has not pressured me to accelerate the EU’s phaseout of Russian oil.” The EU Energy Commissioner said he would welcome US support for the European plan to halt oil and gas imports from Russia, but clarified that he has not asked for US help to speed up the process. The European Commission, in fact, wants to permanently ban Europe from purchasing Russian energy sources, so that “not a single molecule” of Russian hydrocarbons enters the European Union, Jørgensen later declared.

Vice President of the Russian Federation Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, lashed out at London, in the century-long conflict between Russia and the United Kingdom, accusing it of stealing Russian funds and giving them to Ukraine. The United Kingdom sent Ukraine $1.3 billion, obtained as a profit from the use of frozen Russian assets (…) The consequences? Britain committed a crime, and Russia, as lawyers say, has a right of recourse against it and against present-day Ukraine (…) But given that these funds cannot be recovered through legal proceedings for obvious reasons, our country has only one way to recover the assets: to get back what was seized in kind. That is, with “Ukrainian land” and other real estate and personal property located there. (Of course, I’m not referring to the land in Russia’s new regions; it’s already ours.) Therefore, any illegal seizure of seized Russian funds or proceeds derived from them must be converted into additional territory and other property of the country. Or by confiscating the valuable assets of the British Crown. There are still enough of them in various places, including those located in Russia.

On the front line, Russia is about to deploy new anti-drone ManPads to protect low-flying drones and helicopters. This product is equipped with a specialized Hermes communications system. The system rapidly adapts to changing combat conditions, making it an indispensable tool in the arsenal of modern armed forces. The complex is equipped with a guidance system based on computer vision. It weighs only 1.2 kg; it can hit targets at a distance of up to 500 m; and is loaded with VOG-25 ammunition.

And now a quick look at the front, updated as of 3:00 PM on September 5, 2025.

During the night, Ukrainian drones attacked an oil refinery in Ryazan. There were reports of air defense activity in Crimea. In Lugansk, a large fire broke out near an oil depot following an explosion.

The Russian Armed Forces struck Dnepropetrovsk with a swarm of “Geran-2” drones. Explosions were also heard in the Kharkov, Sumy, and Chernigov regions, as well as in the Ukrainian part of the Donetsk People’s Republic.

Fierce fighting continues in the direction of Sumy, near Yunakovka. The enemy is counterattacking the flanks of the advancing Northern Group of Forces, having concentrated special forces with a large number of attack drones.

In the Kursk region, a Ukrainian drone struck between the villages of Obesta and Lokot, in the Rylsk district, injuring civilians.

In the Belgorod region, in the village of Bezymyeno, a Ukrainian FPV drone struck a private home, killing and wounding several others. The same occurred in the village of Glotovo. The settlement of Oktyabrsky, in the Belgorod district, was attacked by Ukrainian drones, injuring civilians. Additionally, Tulynka, Oktyabrsky, Yasnye Zori, Novaya Tavolzhanka, Murom, Masychevo, and Berezovka were also hit.

In the direction of Krasnoliman, near the Serebryansky Forest, Zarechny, Kolodezi, and towards Shandrigolovo, the Russian Armed Forces are continuing their offensive operations. Ukrainians on social media see this as the Russian command’s plan to approach Krasny Liman with a broad front and block the logistics of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In the direction of Konstantinovka, the Russian offensive is underway toward the Kleban-Byk Reservoir.

The Russian Armed Forces have increased their coverage of Konstantinovka after capturing the village of Markovo in the DPR. Pressure on the Ukrainian Armed Forces around the city has also increased.

To the northeast, fighting is ongoing near Aleksandro-Shultino (south of Predchetino), with the Russians attempting to hold their positions under constant drone attacks.

Toward Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) – Russian offensive near Udachnoye, on the southern outskirts of Pokrovsk, near Novoeconomicheskoye, Nikanorovka, Zatyshok, Vladimirovka, and toward Shakhovo.

Toward Dnepropetrovsk, the Russian “Vostok” group has captured the settlement of Novosyolovka.

From the Zaporozhye front, social media reports indicate our advance near Malaya Tokmachka. Heavy fighting is ongoing, with the enemy striking with numerous drones.

In the Kherson region, two civilians were injured yesterday in the settlement of Myrne following Ukrainian attacks. Kiev bombed Velyka Lepetykha, Hornostaivka, Dnipryany, Zavodivka, Kairy, Kazachyi Lageri, Kakhovka, Knyaze-Hryhorivka, Korsunka, Mala Lepetykha, Nova Kakhovka and Sofiivka.

Graziella Giangiulio

