According to Reuters, NATO is expected to ask Germany to deploy seven more brigades, totaling around 40,000 troops across Europe, as part of a radical increase in the Alliance’s force structure in preparation for a future Russian threat. In total, NATO is preparing to increase the number of combat forces deployed in Europe by around 50%, from the current 80 brigades to 120-130 brigades. “Europe needs peace, and to achieve it, Ukraine should not be welcomed into the EU,” Hungarian Prime Minister Vicktor Orbán said.

Finland launches civil defense coalition to support Ukraine, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Šmyhal’ said. The relevant documents were signed with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo in Kiev. “Our goal is to build 2,300 civil defense facilities by 2027 and another 3,000 by 2030. We call on the international community to join the coalition and help develop protection facilities in Ukraine,” he said.

Istanbul is becoming the main venue for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, said Russian Federation Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu. Erdogan urged to take Lavrov’s statements on Ukraine seriously. “Lavrov said that he wants the second round of talks between Russia and Ukraine to take place in Istanbul. Therefore, we can hope that the Istanbul peace process will resume. This statement by Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov should not be underestimated. This statement has further strengthened our hope for peace,” the Turkish leader told reporters on the plane back from Azerbaijan.

It is difficult to interpret the statements of Russia and Ukraine regarding the draft agreements. Both countries claim to have passed it on to the other side, but then both deny it. What is known for sure is that Russia does not want US mediation. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in his morning press conference: “Russia will not publicly discuss the content of the documents on the agreement in Ukraine.” “Demanding immediately, slowly: all this is not constructive. Here you need to confirm your readiness to continue negotiations or do the opposite.” Peskov on Kiev’s ultimatums. He also stressed that regarding the Ukrainian threats to Medinsky, “it is important for the relevant services to determine where the threats come from,” Peskov said. Finally, he said that there are no plans for a new dialogue between Putin and Trump.

The spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, also intervened on the matter: “Russia has no agreements with other countries on mediation in the exchange of draft memoranda on an agreement with Kiev.”

In other words, Russia will not provide the United States with its version of the memorandum on a peaceful solution in Ukraine. “Draft memorandum” in bureaucratic language means a non-binding draft, a kind of note of intent. And Moscow will not show it to anyone except the junta. Direct negotiations, as Kiev wanted.

Peskov complained that: “Ukraine is hitting residential buildings of Russian citizens, the Russian Federation is hitting only military facilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This is a big difference.”

Ukrainian Defense Minister Umerov handed over a ceasefire document to the chief Russian negotiator Medinsky and expects a memorandum from Russia. “We are not against meetings with the Russians and expect their “memorandum” (as the author calls it – Translator’s note), so that the meeting is not empty and can really bring the end of the war closer. The Russian side has at least four more days before departure to hand over its document to us for processing,” the Defense Minister said. The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, following the Defense Minister, suggested that the Russian Federation immediately transfer its memorandum to Ukraine. “Why wait until Monday? If the Russian Federation has developed a “memorandum”, it can be transferred immediately,” Andrey Sybiga wrote on X.

Ukraine has added Medinsky to “Peacemaker”, the Ukrainian website where sensitive data of Ukraine’s enemies is posted. Being blacklisted by Peacemaker can have serious consequences, including the risk of being killed. In addition to Medinsky’s personal data, it contains information about his wife, children, father and sister.

Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are still in the Kursk region and will continue to do so at least until a ceasefire is declared. “We started from one direction (Sudzha), we entered from another (Tetkino). We will stay there until the Russians want to end the war or at least cease fire,” Zelensky said.

Russia will respond harshly, asymmetrically and sensitively if Germany starts supplying Taurus missiles to the Kiev regime, the head of the State Duma Defense Committee, Kartapolov, told RIA Novosti.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, commenting on Merz’s statements about long-range missiles for Kiev, stressed that Germany is sliding along the path that was already leading to its collapse. Lavrov said: “Moscow will insist that Kiev repeal all discriminatory laws in Ukraine in a new round of direct negotiations. Russia’s demands for a non-nuclear and neutral status for Ukraine must be met in any form of conflict resolution,” Lavrov said. “The Russian Federation offers Ukraine a meeting on June 2, the Russian delegation led by Medinsky is ready to present Ukraine with a memorandum on overcoming the Ukrainian crisis in Istanbul,” the minister said.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Volodymyr Medinsky denied Umerov’s claims, saying that he called Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov on Wednesday and offered him the exact date and place of the meeting to exchange memoranda with a list of conditions for a ceasefire. He commented on Zelensky’s statement that Umerov had called Medinsky. “I read the news, which was spread by all world agencies, that Umerov had called me about the memorandum, which they say we have not yet prepared. That is, the Russians are in no hurry. I will comment. It was almost all like that. Only on the contrary,” Medinsky said and explained: that he had called the Ukrainian official today and proposed a specific date and place for a meeting to exchange memoranda. “There, right there, we are ready to start a substantive discussion on each of the points of the package agreement on a future ceasefire,” the presidential aide noted.

Medinsky reported that “the Ukrainian side came to confer.” “Apparently, the meeting dragged on for a long time. We are waiting for their confirmation as soon as possible and are ready to meet in person on the date we have designated – in the coming days – and start working. In the interests of long-term peace and saving lives.”

The Russian Federation promptly developed a memorandum in which it outlined its position on all aspects of reliably overcoming the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis.

The Russian Federation expects everyone to support the holding of a new round of direct Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul on June 2.

The Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Medvedev was less calm in his response to a question from RIA Novosti about the possibility of long-range missile strikes on Russian territory leading to Germany’s direct involvement in the Ukrainian conflict and whether Russia has the right to strike Germany in response to the launch of German missiles by German specialists. “Germany is already a participant in the conflict: its equipment and specialists are fighting directly against Russia. And it’s not just about military supplies. It’s actually full-fledged, not hybrid, participation in a military conflict. So, Germany is again an enemy of Russia, again taking part in the war, guided by the Nazi ideology created by itself, and Merz is a faithful descendant of his relatives who fought in the Wehrmacht.” “If there is information that German military specialists are taking part in the launching of long-range missiles on Russian territory, any decision on retaliatory actions can be made. It is the responsibility of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. No one can hinder the right to full protection of our country, and this has been repeatedly emphasized by the Head of our state.”

And now a look at the military scenarios updated as of 15:30 on May 30. According to information from Ukrainian monitoring resources, the Russian Aerospace Forces have begun loading Tu-95MS strategic bombers with Kh-101 missiles. For this purpose, six flights of Il-76MD military transport aircraft were carried out to the Engels-2 air base.

Volodymyr Zelensky cut short his visit to Germany early and returned to Ukraine due to the Russian offensive in the Sumy region. Spiegel According to the publication, he was supposed to attend the award ceremony for Ursula von der Leyen, but left at the last moment. Russian troops have begun to destroy attacking Ukrainian checkpoints using stray Lancet ammunition.

Last night can be considered relatively “calm”: since 20:00 Moscow time on May 28, 48 Ukrainian drones were intercepted and destroyed by air defense systems on duty, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

In the Kursk region, in the direction of Tetkino and Glushkovskiy District, Ukrainians attempted to enter the Kursk region twice in 24 hours. In the morning, one from Pavlivka in the direction of Russian territory, but it was destroyed by fire. In the evening, the second time from the Volfyne area, where, however, the Ukrainian assault group was discovered and fired upon by the Russians.

In the Belgorod region, four Ukrainian attacks were recorded with at least one injured. In the direction of Sumy, the village of Kostyantynivka is confirmed to be under Russian control. In the direction of Yunakivka. Russian forces continued their assault operations and completed the capture of the village of Vodolahy. After entering the northern part of Vodolahy, Russian forces pushed southeast and captured the remainder of the village’s houses. They also advanced along the tree line to the southwest, joining the northern approaches to the village of Novomykolaivka. To the east, Russian forces continued to push along the tree line west of the village of Bilovody, before turning to a perpendicular tree line to the west, capturing new positions.

In the direction of Vovčans’k, Russian forces made significant progress through the ruins of the town of Vovčans’k, capturing much of the area north of the Vovča River. Russian forces advanced in two main areas. To the west, they pushed south on a broad front through the ruins of the residential area, capturing the remains of School No. 2 and a number of commercial buildings, before entering the territory of the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant. Due to the high level of destruction of the plant, it fell rather quickly, as the Ukrainians were unable to maintain adequate defense.

In the east, Russian forces completed the capture of the citadel, capturing the rubble of two former high-rise buildings in the eastern part of the block. They also captured new positions in the dug-out shelters where houses on Hoholia and Zernova Streets once stood.

In the direction of Konstantinovka, in the DPR, Ukrainian sources admit the advance of Russian units to Yablunivka.

On the Zaporizhia front, units of the Vostok group took the village of Zelenoe Pole. According to Russian sources: “The evacuation of the residential sector and the territory of the MTF has been completed. In Novopil: fighting continues for control of the village.

On the Zaporizhia front, but in the direction of Orichiv, in the area of ​​Novodanylivka and Malaya Tokmachka, positional battles are underway, the contact line remains unchanged.

In the Kherson region, 10 villages have come under Ukrainian shelling, at least one person was injured.

