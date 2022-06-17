UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Moscow controls the seas and Kiev seizes Russian and Belarusian assets

The Russian army continues to fortify Snake Island. The latest satellite image from 13.06.2022 shows significant progress in the accumulation of troops on Serpent Island and its fortification. Thus, the number of various vehicles on the island has increased to 20, and various shelters and fortifications have been built along its perimeter, covering landings on all sides.

The issue of sea and port control for Putin is of crucial importance. Whoever controls the ports and seas will control Ukraine’s economic resources.

In the meantime, according to local sources, after the ports of Berdyansk and Mariupol, the port of Kherson has also resumed operations. ‘Russia,’ reads the post of a resident of Kherston, ‘is restoring the functioning of the transport and logistics infrastructure in the liberated territories’.

And again in terms of logistics, it is reported that passenger trains between Crimea and the liberated territories of southern Ukraine will be launched in test mode as of 1 July, said Sergei Aksyonov, head of the Republic of Crimea.

And still in terms of soft power and economic recovery, Berdyansk residents wrote online that the new authorities have written off all debts on water bills amounting to 27,000,000 hryvnia. It is also planned to write off debts and loans in Ukrainian banks, as previously stated by the CAA representatives of the Zaporozhye region. And again, the authorities of the liberated Zaporozhye region claimed to have already accepted more than 100,000 applications for Russian citizenship. The first passports started to be issued under a simplified procedure only a few days ago.

Similar events are expected in the Kherson region, which will certainly increase the involvement of the population in building a new life in the liberated territories.

In Ukraine, the seizure of other people’s property by the state continues: the assets of a Belarusian fuel company worth hundreds of thousands of dollars were seized. The SBU, the Kiev security services, does not reveal its name, but specifies that this ‘network specialises in the wholesale sale of various fuels’. It also allegedly financed ‘Russian aggression in Ukraine’. The company’s assets and bank accounts worth almost 20 million hryvnia, or about $660,000, were seized. “The company had among its founders Belarusian state companies, bought raw materials in Russia and paid taxes to the budgets of both countries,” the SBU said. The company involved could be BNK-Ukraine.

Graziella Giangiulio