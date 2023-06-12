UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Moscow captures British tactical mini-drones. Replicas coming soon

On June 7, the Russians were gifted with an unexpected technology a Black Hornet. The social sphere reads: “The Russian army managed to capture a valuable trophy in the NVO area. In a forest area near Novaya Tavolzhanka, a group of special forces ambushed a detachment of Ukrainians from the Kraken battalion (foreigners’ battalion ed.). During the battle, the militiamen were killed . And ours got a full set of PD-100 Black Hornet Nano UAVs.”

According to the Russians, the operation that led to the capture of this state-of-the-art technology went like this: “ The Kraken’s four fighters sat in an ambush in the forest, the complex itself was actually armed, an American six-barreled grenade launcher imported shots and riflemen. According to the command’s plan, a mini-UAV (very expensive and secret, by the way) was supposed to hover unnoticed over our positions in order to then shoot at us. But the 2nd Special Forces Brigade of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation itself knows how to block unwanted observations. The group discovered the ambush of the Ukrainians and, in fact, ambushed them, taking this miracle of Western military thought.

But what is it about? Why were the Russians so happy? They are small British helicopter-type drones designed for covert reconnaissance in the interests of a squad, combat patrol or individual soldier. The Hornet fits in the palm of your hand: its length is only 100 millimeters, the rotor diameter is 120 millimeters and its weight is 16 grams. The weight of the complete set with remote control and display is approximately one kilogram.

Thanks to its small size and almost silent propellers, the Hornet can penetrate unnoticed through a window or a hole in the wall and scout the situation inside the building. Such an assistant is extremely useful during assaults and battles in urban areas. This is a tactical-grade drone, not intended for long-term reconnaissance over long distances: the maximum distance from the operator is up to two kilometers, battery life is 25 minutes.

The Russian account that posted the news, which is slang for Corporal Gashetkin, reported: “What can I say, the trophy is very valuable. And now it would be nice to take it apart down to the screw, study it and create something similar in the near future”.

Graziella Giangiulio