UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Moscow approves the new awards package. The race is on to procure and deploy Patriots for Kiev. The Russian advance in Vovchansk and Pokrovsk continues.

Trump’s mystery surrounding the supply of air defense systems to Kiev has been clarified: the cancelled Swiss order for Ukraine included exactly 17 M903 launchers, as well as five AN/MPQ-65 radar stations and five AN/MSQ-132 combat control stations, based on the number of batteries. The United States is rushing to deliver weapons to Ukraine in accordance with Trump’s plan, says US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker.

NATO is already preparing for the rapid deployment of the new Patriot air defense systems on Ukrainian soil. “The order is to act as quickly as possible,” said one of NATO’s highest-ranking military officials, Alexus Grinkevich, during a conference in Wiesbaden. Preparations are being carried out in close cooperation with Germany. European press sources also report that, as part of coordination with NATO, which includes Denmark, Norway, and Germany, the United States is ready to purchase drones capable of striking targets up to 1,500 km away in the heart of Russia.

The United States will impose tariffs and secondary sanctions against Russia within 50 days if Moscow does not accept a ceasefire or agreement on Ukraine, the White House reports. Retired Colonel Douglas MacGregor claims that US missile arsenals will only last for eight days of combat operations.

EU ambassadors finally approved the 18th package of sanctions against Russia. The EU today agreed to reduce the price of Russian oil per barrel from the $60 cap set by Biden to $47.50. The decision was made without the Trump administration’s consent and provides for a 15% price adjustment every six months below the average price per barrel of oil in Russia. The sanctions will also affect a Russian state-owned oil refinery in India. The Vadinar refinery, in which Rosneft holds a 49.13% stake, potentially also negatively impacts the Indian energy market.

According to Kaja Kallas: The EU has agreed “one of the toughest sanctions packages to date” against Russia, the EU’s foreign policy chief said. Another 105 tankers carrying Russian oil and 22 Russian banks will be subject to restrictions. The EU will ban all transactions with RDIF and its subsidiaries as part of the 18th sanctions package, according to Euronews. The EU decides to revoke the Czech Republic’s permission to import oil from Russia.

Starmer hinted at negotiations with the United States for arms purchases for Ukraine. Source: Bloomberg. “We are working with allies to provide the capabilities, as well as the necessary support, to ensure that any capabilities in Ukraine are effective,” said British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Previously, Chancellor Merz had said that Berlin intends to finance the purchase of two Patriot batteries for Kiev, as well as a Typhon medium-range missile system from the United States. From Germany: “It’s a matter of days, maybe weeks”: Merz sets deadlines for the systems Patriot air defense in Ukraine. “Our defense ministers are discussing how to organize the delivery of Patriots as quickly as possible. But the systems must not only be delivered, but also installed: it’s not a matter of hours, but of days and weeks,” the German Chancellor stated.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer signed a “historic” treaty of friendship and cooperation in the defense field between the United Kingdom and Germany in London. The very first paragraphs of the document mention the Russian Federation as the main reason for the strategic cooperation.

The Polish Foreign Ministry summoned a representative of the Russian Embassy due to the attack on the Polish plant in Vinnytsia, Ukraine. “They reported that the attack on the plant, which is dedicated exclusively to civilian production, constitutes a violation of international law.” The Polish Foreign Ministry advises its citizens against traveling to Russia.

Hungary has imposed sanctions on three Ukrainian military leaders responsible for forced conscription into the army. Source: Hungarian Foreign Ministry.

In Ukraine, the Verkhovna Rada has forced medical and pharmacy students to undergo officer training. “The return to mandatory training is due to the shortage of reserve medical officers who can be called upon to perform duties during martial law. Ensuring a sufficient number of specially trained military medical personnel is a crucial factor.”

“This is to reduce personnel losses, mortality and disability rates, and the time required to restore wounded servicemen to combat capability,” the Ukrainian Ministry of Health explained.

We hear of some cases of “businessification,” but the mobilization in Ukraine is proceeding according to plan, said the new Defense Minister, Shmygal. “Many people are joining the Ukrainian Armed Forces to defend the Homeland.” During his speech to the Rada, he also promised to provide for all soldiers, increase weapons production (up to 40-50% at the front), and improve the work of the Ministry of Defense.

The social media joked: “Former Ukrainian Defense Minister Umerov was denied the appointment as ambassador to the United States because he is a US citizen.” Umerov will serve as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

Volodymyr Zelensky said he spoke with Macron and discussed the supply of long-range missiles and the training of Ukrainian pilots to fly Mirage 2000 fighter jets. Furthermore, the Ukrainian president said he was discussing a “mega-deal” with Trump: the United States will purchase from Ukraine the drones used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the war, and will sell Ukraine its own weapons. The New York Post specifically mentions long-range drones and also writes that “Kiev Ukraine has offered to share everything it has learned about modern warfare during the three-year conflict with Russia. It notes that “American technology is significantly behind that of Russia and China, and American soldiers are poorly prepared to use drones or defend themselves from adversaries’ devices.”

Ukraine has offered Western companies the opportunity to use the line of contact to test weapons, Reuters reported. The statement refers to foreign companies sending their products to Ukraine, where they can first conduct short online training on their use and then wait for members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to test them and submit reports.

On July 18, British Chief of Staff Radakin arrived in Ukraine and met with Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Syrsky. “The operational situation at the front and the critical needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces are on the agenda,” Syrsky said.

From Russia, according to an FOM investigation: “The 78% of Russians trust Putin, 79% of citizens approve of the president’s actions. And Vladimir Putin himself sent a message to the West. He posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Russia to Alexei Berest, who stormed the Reichstag, Mikhail Yegorov, and Sergeant Minor Meliton Kantaria. Under his command, Sergeant Mikhail Yegorov and Sergeant Minor Meliton Kantaria raised the Victory Banner over the Reichstag in 1945.

Putin issued a series of instructions: “Strengthen control over public procurement and give priority to Russian products; Consider additional measures to support exporters of domestic software; Present proposals to support light industry, focusing on increasing the sector’s level of independence; Introduce further support for domestic manufacturers of ski infrastructure equipment; Consider an anti-dumping investigation into packaging imports; Recognize as invalid in the Russian Federation the certificates of goods issued by the EAEU countries in violation; Consider increasing financing for subsidized leasing in shipbuilding.

The Russian government is allocating approximately 4 billion rubles to support investment projects for small and medium-sized businesses in single-sector cities and special economic zones.

The order to this effect was signed by Chairman of the Council of Ministers Mikhail Mishustin.

A Russian military cargo plane has landed in Iran.

And now a look at the front line, updated at 3:30 PM on July 18. Four drones were destroyed at night while approaching Moscow. The Ministry of Defense reported the destruction of 22 Ukrainian drones between 9:00 PM and 11:00 PM in the Bryansk and Oryol regions, as well as in Crimea. Subsequently, the Crimean Bridge was closed for a couple of hours. In the Zaporizhia region, Power outages were reported due to a Ukrainian drone attack on high-voltage equipment. Air defense activity was reported in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

Russian “Geran” aircraft operated on targets in the Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions, and in the Ukrainian-controlled part of the DPR.

In Kursk region, in the village of Glushkovo, a Ukrainian Armed Forces FPV drone injured one person.

In the direction of Sumy, Ukrainians launched six counterattacks, all of which were reportedly repelled by Russian forces: in the areas of the villages of Oleksiivka and Yablunivka, as well as four near Kondratovka. Russian forces are attacking in the area of Andriivka and Yunakivka.

On the border between the Kharkiv and Belgorod regions, the Sever GRT reported the Russian capture of Dehtyarne. Russian attack aircraft also advanced into the forests near the village of Melovoye.

In the Belgorod region, Ukrainian forces attacked 11 villages with drones.

In the direction of Vovchansk, Russian forces have advanced into the western part of Vovchansk, as well as from the settlement of Ohirtseve to the southeast, after crossing the Seversky Donets, according to Ukrainian sources.

In the direction of Pokrovsk, Russian forces are attempting to encircle Myrnohrad from the northeast. Russian troops are expanding their control zone near Popiv Yar, gaining a foothold near the logistics hub of Rodyns’ke, and are storming Novoekonomichne. The enemy has admitted the loss of Popov Yar.

Toward the south of Donetsk, the Vostok Group of Forces continues offensive operations.

On the Zaporizhia front, the Russian capture of Kamyans’ke has been officially confirmed. Russian troops are continuing their offensive.

In the direction of Kherson, at least 11 Ukrainian drone attacks have been recorded. At least five civilians were reportedly injured.

In the DPR, in Horlivka, following the dropping of an explosive device by a Ukrainian drone on a fire engine, three Russian Emergencies Ministry employees were moderately injured and special equipment was damaged.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/