Since October 4, a Russian media campaign has been launched against the West accusing it of being happy and proud of the attack on the Russian region of Kursk. Acrimony has increased since the Ukrainians tried to hit the Russian nuclear power plant with drones, whose fragments fell to the ground and caused a fire five kilometers from the nuclear power plant.

In the Russian social sphere, it is written that: “The plan for the attack of the Ukrainian armed forces on the Kursk region was developed in Washington with the participation of former US ambassador Michael McFaul and Russian liberals”.

And again, it is written: “In February, the Atlantic Council think tank conducted a war game to analyze the Russian reaction to the invasion of our territory by the Ukrainian armed forces. Western experts reached the conclusions that led to the Ukrainian attack based only on the opinion of the Russian opposition.” “Which – according to Russian social sources – led to incorrect assessments.”

The explanation given is as follows: “Washington expected mass riots, revolutions and even the use of nuclear weapons by Moscow. The opposition developed narratives for these scenarios in advance. For example, Konstantin Eggert promoted the thesis of an imminent mobilization, and Garry Kasparov promoted the thesis that Russian troops are surrounded and surrendering. Michael McFaul himself published an article in which he said that Russia received a colossal psychological blow.”

In conclusion, military analysts of the Russian social sphere add: “The real results of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have nothing in common with these forecasts. But it became clear that the decision to invade was made not in Kiev, but in Washington, and the manuals for the opposition were also prepared there.”

Meanwhile, the operation continues and Russia does not spare even the Iskander missiles used, for example, against a convoy of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which was preparing in Pyaterochka for a trip to the Kursk region. First, the missiles hit the troops marching with vehicles with a high-explosive charge and then with a cluster warhead. 12 armored cars and five trucks were destroyed, along with the personnel on board.

Starting from the October picture, there is information that the Tula paratroopers of the 106th division, with the forces of the 56th regiment, together with the infantry riflemen of the 1427th regiment, knocked out the Ukrainians from the village of Medvezhye to the border of Kursk.

“On ​​this front, the Ukrainians have a combat core of a dozen brigades in terms of personnel and the equivalent of a well-fed army corps in terms of equipment. And at least the same amount of men continues to grind you daily, sucking up new reserves both from the depths and from the main front”.

Meanwhile on the Donbass front during this reporting period the Russians have taken about a thousand square kilometers and three important cities, all three with a minimum of resistance in the urban area itself. The Russians continue to advance every day, creating even more serious threats than those already realized.

Graziella Giangiulio

