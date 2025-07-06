UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. More than 80% of Russians trust Putin, latest poll finds

Fifty-seven percent of respondents said they approve of the Russian government’s management of the country, while 58 percent approved of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. The level of trust in President Vladimir Putin among Russian citizens stands at 82 percent, while 83 percent of respondents approve of his actions, according to a poll conducted by the Foundation for Public Opinion (FOM), Tass reports.

The poll, conducted between June 27 and 29, involved 1,500 people. “When asked directly whether they trusted Putin, 82 percent of participants answered in the affirmative (an increase of 1 percent). The majority also approved of the president’s actions (83 percent, an increase of 1 percent),” the report said.

Fifty-seven percent of respondents approved of the Russian government’s management of the country (a 1% decrease), while 58% approved of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin (a 2% decrease).

Support for the Communist Party of the Russian Federation remained stable at 8%. Support for the ruling United Russia party fell 5% to 42%, while support for the Russian Liberal Democratic Party increased 2% to 11%. Support for the A Just Russia – For the Truth party remained at 3%, while support for the New People party remained stable at 3%.

According to Statista, as of June 2025, 86% of Russians approved of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s activities. This is a nine-point increase from September 2022, when support fell following the announcement of a partial mobilization in the country. After the Russian invasion of Ukraine in late February 2022, approval ratings increased. During the COVID-19 lockdown in spring 2020, approval ratings decreased.

Since the start of his first presidential term in 2000, Vladimir Putin’s highest approval rating was 88%, when he was Prime Minister. In 2008, following the war with Georgia, Russia recognized the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia. In 2014, Russia annexed the Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, considering it a historic reunification. Despite Western sanctions imposed on the country in response to the violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, approval ratings remained high in the following years. In February and March 2019, reasons for the decline in approval ratings included pension reform and raising the retirement age.

During his State of the Nation address in January 2020, Vladimir Putin proposed amendments to the Russian Constitution, some of which aimed to restructure the executive branch of the country’s administration. Regarding the amendments, 47% of Russians believed that they were designed to prepare the political system for the post-2024 period, allowing Putin to remain in power in a non-presidential role. In March 2020, an amendment to the Constitution was proposed to restore Putin’s previous presidential terms, allowing him to remain president until 2036. The amendments were passed by an absolute majority vote, with nearly 78% of Russians in favor.

Graziella Giangiulio

