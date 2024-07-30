US Secretary of State Antony Blinken criticized China for supporting the Russian arms industry. In a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, Blinken made it clear that the United States will continue to take “appropriate measures” if China does nothing to counter this threat to European security. Blinken also expressed concern about Beijing’s “destabilizing actions” in the South China Sea.

The Chinese Foreign Minister, in turn, accused the United States of “not only not stopping, but actually intensifying its efforts to contain and suppress China.” The risks in bilateral relations will continue to grow and are at a “critical point,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The G7 may complete work on a $50 billion loan to Ukraine using Russian assets frozen in the West by October, the US Treasury chief said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Ukraine scheduled for August, may offer New Delhi mediation to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, a source in the Indian parliament told TASS.

Meanwhile, the transfer of trained personnel from the UK to Ukraine continues. Poland has transferred 10 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine as part of a multi-year defense aid package. The head of the Ukrainian president’s office, Andriy Borysovych Yermak, announced that Kiev will soon receive new Patriot air defense systems.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, visiting the Kharkiv front yesterday, said: “This week, Russia has launched about 700 guided bombs and more than 100 stray munitions at Ukraine.” “We have contacted the Trump team. Donald Trump told me that he is available for any questions and I have his phone number.”

Adviser to the head of the presidential office, Mikhail Podolyak, in an interview with the Associated Press, spoke out against a potential peace agreement with Russia. This could cause the conflict to freeze, and during this time Russia will analyze the mistakes and modernize the army. “Signing an agreement with Russia to end the war is a deal with the devil. If you want to sign a pact with the devil, who will then drag you to hell, well, do it.”

Local sources from Ukraine say, quoting the head of the Rada budget committee Roksolana Pidlasa, born in 1994, that if the Verkhovna Rada does not add UAH 500 billion to defense (and this is impossible without raising taxes), the military will be left without salaries. According to Pidlasa, it is necessary to raise taxes in Ukraine, since the corresponding changes are due to come into force only on September 1.

Rada Deputy Maryana Volodymyrivna Bezuhla disagrees with the statement of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense that 75 percent of the wounded return to the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. “This is because the truly critically wounded do not reach the point of stabilization, they die… the seriously wounded do not reach medical posts,” he said. According to Bezuhla, the reason for this, in addition to the difficulties of evacuation during the battle, is the low quality of tactical medicine, problems with blood transfusions and counting statistics. It is “the same culture of lying about the downed Shahids and new zombie brigades instead of replenishing the existing ones at the front.” Russia has enough resources to conduct military operations in 2025 and beyond, said the head of the Military Intelligence Center of the Estonian Defense Forces, Colonel Ants Kiviselg. “Unfortunately, I cannot say that Russia will finally run out of military equipment in 2025, because it also has some partners or allies who will continue to supply or send them resources to wage war. Whether it is North Korea or Iran,” Kiviselg explained.

Vladimir Putin told reporters at the Navy parade in St. Petersburg that “Russia will consider itself free from the moratorium on the deployment of INF in the event of the appearance of American missiles in Germany.” Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Vladimir Putin is preparing for the visit of the new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Russia as part of his participation in the BRICS summit in Kazan in October. According to him, Pezeshkian already has an invitation from Moscow.

In the spirit of the new face of Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed Vladimir Titov from the post of first deputy head of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

And now a look at the front line updated at 15:00 on July 29.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine report that three Project 06363 submarines of the Black Sea Fleet are going to sea at the same time.

Five airborne UAVs were destroyed in the Bryansk region on the night of July 29. Thirteen such drones were shot down over the Kursk region, in the Oboyansky and Medvensky districts. Two Ukrainian UAVs were shot down in the Oryol region in the Glazunovsky district. In the Voronezh region, the air defense forces on duty and electronic warfare equipment in the Ostrogozh region detected and suppressed one UAV.

Fighting continues in the Kharkiv direction in Vovchansk. The assault groups of the Russian “Northern” troops, advanced into the private sector near the skyscrapers and occupied 2 buildings. In the Staritsa area, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have become more active and have made 4 attempts to attack the positions of the “North” group. In the direction of Lyptsi near the settlement. Hlyboke repelled 4 attacks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in 24 hours. Russian aviation is carrying out constant attacks, incl. FAB-3000 with UMPC.

Fighting continues in the direction of Torets’k in Zalizne and Niu-York, with the Russian Armed Forces attacking at short range.

In the direction of Pokrovs’k, the Russian Armed Forces are expanding the control zone to the west to Novoselivka Persha, advancing near the settlement of Vesele. On the southern flank east of Yasnobrodivka, the Russian assault groups have occupied and advanced to the Karlovs’ke Reservoir to a depth of 550 meters.

From the Donetsk direction, there are still reports of battles in Krasnohorivka, Russian troops are trying to push the Ukrainian Armed Forces out of the populated area; in the south, Russian troops are moving towards the highway to Vuhledar, trying to cut it from the northeast.

On the Zaporozhye front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are striking with drones and artillery, the Russian Armed Forces are responding with TOS and heavy aerial bombs. North of Robotyne-Verbove, the Russian Armed Forces are conducting offensive battles for every strong point, however, no significant progress has been made so far.

There are no changes in the situation in the direction of Kherson. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are beating the coast with drones, the Russians are operating on the islands and attacking Ukrainian ships with UAVs. The imbalance in UAVs of all types in favor of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is causing the situation to stagnate.

In the Belgorod region, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to attack with drones. In the Kursk region in Sudzha, a Ukrainian helicopter dropped an explosive device on a residential building, a Ukrainian drone attack caused a fire in an oil depot in the Kursk region.

In the DPR, during the attacks of kamikaze drones in Yelenovka, one killed and one injured. In the Kirovsky district of Donetsk, one injured when an explosive object was dropped by a drone of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

