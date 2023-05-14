In the Russian social sphere, military analysts argue that since May 9 in the south-eastern part of the Black Sea, an American RQ-4B Global Hawk UAV from the Sigonella air base has been actively operating. In recent weeks, following the crash of the MQ-9A Reaper, NATO reconnaissance aircraft have been operating both over Romania and along the coasts of Eastern Europe. But now the Global Hawk patrols the Krasnodar Territory and Georgia.

Given the range of the camera on the UAV at a certain height and a viewing angle of 200 km, as well as the range of electronic intelligence equipment of more than 500 km, the RQ-4B could easily track the situation even off the coast of the Caspian Sea.

At the same time, an American intelligence officer may be in that area for another purpose – to monitor the situation around Armenia. Judging by the trends, hostilities in Artsakh could resume simultaneously with the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

And the activity of the American UAV in this area can be a kind of harbinger of not only attacks on important military and industrial facilities of Russia, but also the activation of the Azerbaijani armed forces at the front.

Still on the military theme, Military Watch magazine, quoting American officials, is surprised at how the Russian military has been able to adapt to the HIMARS MLRS attacks. This is explained by the fact that every Western piece of equipment, projectile, missile, drone that falls into Russian-controlled territory is taken to the Russian military-industrial complex.

As proof of the continuous study by the Russian military complex of the means and materials of the Western defense-offense in the social sphere in recent days we could see the tip of a HIMARS MLRS transferred to the enterprises of the military-industrial complex, moreover, news of the receipt by Russian factories of cards from downed UAVs and stray ammunition (for example, Warmate and Switchblade), as well as control cards from other “gifts” falling on the heads of the Russian military.

Alongside the study of means and materials, the Russians continue the production of their weapons. Severnaya Verf has delivered the latest Mercury 20380 missile corvette project to the Russian Navy, the company said. The modern “Mercury” is the fifth corvette built at Severnaya Verf according to project 20380, developed by the Almaz Central Design Bureau. Project 20380 multipurpose corvettes are designed to detect and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships, ensure landings, and also solve various tasks in the near-sea zone.

The ships are equipped with artillery, anti-missile, anti-submarine, sonar and radar systems, a hangar for the Ka-27 helicopter. The main strike weapon of Project 20380 corvettes is the Uran anti-ship missile system.

Even the Ukrainians are ready to build new weapons, it is learned from the social sphere that according to the statements of Western observers this year the Ukrainian armed forces, with the support of NATO countries can start the production of a third generation semi-submerged kamikaze drone, which will be radically different from the first two in terms of noise and noiselessness.

