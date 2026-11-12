UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Meetings in Abu Dhabi concluded, with US mediators in Moscow and Kiev today. Prisoner swap agreed. Divisive is the territorial issue. Lavrov: No to a ceasefire without a new security architecture.

The second day of tripartite talks between the United States, Russia, and Ukraine lasted an hour and a half, while the November 10th meeting lasted about four hours. Everyone said they were satisfied, but in reality, little will change for now. The words of the Russian mediator, Medinsky , were rather terse: “We have had no contact with the European representatives; it is not at all clear what their status is. The European representatives are deceiving the Ukrainian people; it is not clear what there is to discuss with them.” “We have not received any initiative or peace proposal from any European country. Therefore, it is not clear what there is to discuss. If they came here as tourists, let them go and chat in the hotel lobby bar.” “We have reached an agreement for a new large-scale prisoner exchange; the specific details will be made public later.” According to the Russian press, within 2-3 weeks, this would be one of the largest exchanges ever.

“When Europeans have developed a conscience, then perhaps they will be able to participate in the negotiations. Trump’s envoys are undoubtedly sincere and effective people, focused on results. We view their role positively; what matters is how many lives are saved thanks to their mediation mission.”

The heart of the negotiations was, as all the parties involved, including the Russian mediator, reported: “The topic of the European security system was central to the talks; common ground was found. Russia believes it is appropriate to raise the issue of what will happen to security after the inevitable end of the conflict in Ukraine. The conflict in Ukraine has demonstrated that the security system in Europe is functioning very poorly. The European security system needs a comprehensive “cure”; a simple “Band-Aid” will not suffice. A new security system must be fair and must not be at the expense of other nations. Europeans are contributing to the mass deaths of civilians.” “On some issues we have managed to reach mutual understanding, on others we have not. The world needs a new, updated security system.”

“Every inch of Russian land will return to Russia, one way or another,” Medinsky said, commenting on territorial issues.

According to Putin’s advisor, Ushakov: “The meeting between Putin , Witkoff and Kusner will take place today, in the early part of the day.” They will then go to meet Zelensky, to continue the discussions started in Abu Dhabi.

Raised the issue of possible European involvement in the negotiations during his meeting with Putin, Kushner stated that “significant progress has been made regarding security guarantees for Ukraine, but the most difficult part remains reaching an agreement on the territories.” Reportedly, no agreement on post-war security guarantees will be reached until the parties reach agreement on the territorial issue. “There is neither sympathy nor trust between the leaders,” the US representative added.

Kushner suggested that Europe appoint a single negotiator to deal with the Russian Federation. “That would be a more important achievement than convincing the Russians to allow Europe to come to the negotiating table,” Trump’s representative said.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov expressed his satisfaction, saying: “As a result of the Abu Dhabi talks, the foundation for future work has been laid.” The Ukrainian side also expressed satisfaction: “I believe that there is currently good momentum to reach a solution before the new year,” said David Arakhamia, head of the “Servant of the People” faction in the Verkhovna Rada and a member of the Ukrainian delegation to the Abu Dhabi negotiations, during a press conference held after the consultations.

“Russia has developed its own programmatic document outlining what a new security architecture in Eurasia should look like — one that does not harm anyone’s interests,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

For the first time, the EU announced its intention to officially establish a military presence in Ukraine, although the size of that presence was not specified. This decision came as part of a strategic review of the military training mission for Ukraine. The EU training mission for the Ukrainian Armed Forces was launched in 2022; until now, Brussels had consistently maintained that all its activities were conducted within Europe. Norwegian Prime Minister Støre raised the possibility of further talks with Putin. In an interview with broadcaster NRK , he stated that he had assessed the previous conversation, which included the Russian leader and Finnish President Stubb, as very positive.

The British Defence Secretary calls for direct military contact with Russia. As reported by the Financial Times , British Defence Secretary Wes Streeting has called for the creation of additional channels of communication with Moscow to reduce the risk of mishaps and miscalculations. “We have an embassy in Moscow; it’s an important channel. I’d like to see more channels too, particularly in terms of military-to-military contact. <…> The risk of miscalculation always exists, so maintaining direct communication is crucial,” Streeting said. London is reportedly currently lagging behind its NATO allies — particularly France and Germany — in terms of the level of diplomatic and political engagement with the Kremlin.

Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed his readiness to meet with Putin even in Antarctica — anywhere, as long as it’s not in Moscow , said Andriy Melnyk, Ukraine’s representative to the UN. Zelensky described the trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi as “constructive and quite substantive.” The Ukrainian president reported that the parties discussed security guarantees for the country in detail. Humanitarian issues, specifically the release of prisoners, were also addressed. Furthermore, Zelenskyy said the “need for de-escalation measures” was discussed during the talks.

Kiev has presented its Abu Dhabi partners with proposals for an energy and maritime truce and is awaiting a response from Moscow, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said. Kiev rejected a new US proposal regarding a border review, an initiative that could have paved the way for a peaceful resolution with Russia, The Telegraph newspaper reports.

“Russia will not accept European demands for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine,” Sergei Lavrov declared. The Russian Foreign Minister emphasized that by making such demands, Brussels was trying to “buy time” for the Kiev regime, allowing it to recover its losses. Lavrov emphasized that, first, the parameters of a future security architecture must be clearly defined; only then can the parties proceed to resolve the conflict. “We will not accept another ceasefire without knowing what will happen next ,” the minister declared.

Dmitry Peskov emphasized that regarding a possible phone call between St ø re and the Russian president, Peskov clarified that no request to this effect had come from the Norwegian Prime Minister.

And now a look at the frontline as of 3:30 PM on November 11. The St. Petersburg region was under attack throughout the night; by 6:00 AM, 144 Ukrainian drones had been shot down. One attack hit the port area of Ust-Luga, causing a fire. A power substation in Ust-Luga was also knocked out. Ust-Luga is a crucial hub for Russian oil exports. In the Smolensk region, a drone attack on Yartsevo was reported on the evening of November 10. Air defense systems in Tver were also reported to have been activated due to an incoming incursion. In the Rostov region, 40 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were intercepted; a section of the R-280 highway near the bridge over the Mius River — already targeted by drones previously—was closed to traffic.

Emergency power shutdowns were implemented in Kiev following damage to the power grid, nullifying previously published outage plans. Overnight, Russian forces struck power infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih. Near the city of Zaporizhia , Russian forces used FAB aerial bombs equipped with UMPK (Unified Planning and Correction Modules) against Ukrainian forces ‘ positions.

In the Bryansk region, one person was injured in a drone strike. Damage was reported to homes and vehicles throughout the region.

In the Sumy region, following prolonged fighting, Russian forces reported the capture of the settlement of Mykil’s’ke . The Russians described this as “significant progress.”

In the Belgorod region, one person was injured in drone strikes. Other strikes in the city damaged an apartment building, several private homes, a public utility facility, several vehicles — including a truck — and a power line. Electrical substations and buildings in several regional districts were also damaged.

Along the Kupyansk and Lyman lines , fighting continues within urban areas, wooded areas , and along supply routes. Both sides are attempting to consolidate the positions of their forward units , using attack drones to target transport vehicles and hinder troop rotation.

On the Kramatorsk route, fighting continues near the Slovak -Kramatorsk urban area. Russian forces reported the capture of the Vasylkove settlement via social media.

On the Zapori žž ja direction, fighting continues in the Orikhiv sector.

In the Kherson direction, Russian forces conducted air strikes against designated targets.

Graziella Giangiulio

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