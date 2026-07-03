UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Massive Russian attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Zaluzhny ready to replace Zelensky in the event of an election. Sumy under heavy Russian pressure: water and power shortages.

According to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte: “Even when Russia’s war against Ukraine ends, Russia will remain a long-term threat to Euro-Atlantic security.” Meanwhile, Ukrainian drones continue to crash outside the Russian-Ukrainian border: “A drone was discovered in the Black Sea, approximately 2 km east of the Bulgarian resort town of Albena. A specialized Bulgarian Navy team located and destroyed the drone. This happened just one day after the Bulgarian Navy destroyed another drifting drone on June 26, discovered seven nautical miles east of Kranevo.” A Ukrainian drone carrying 5 kg of explosives crashed in the Turkish province of Trabzon, in the state of Sabah. The drone crashed into a tree and caught fire on impact; there were no injuries.

The German federal prosecutor has formally charged the alleged perpetrator of the Nord Stream attack, a Ukrainian citizen, with war crimes. Ukraine has appealed to the International Maritime Organization to recognize the ships of Russia’s “shadow fleet” as legitimate military targets, the Financial Times reports.

Regarding Russian-Ukrainian negotiations, “The window for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia is autumn. If it fails, spring,” says former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko. Meanwhile, the death toll is rising. According to the New York Times: “Ukraine has lost between 525,000 and 625,000 soldiers, including between 125,000 and 150,000 killed.”

And while dates for the signing of the agreements are being speculated, the post-war elections have begun in Kiev. Zaluzhny is rumored to be replacing Zelensky. Former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valeriy Zaluzhny, has made it clear to the current president that he intends to run for president. The Zelensky administration has attempted to dissuade the general, offering him any government position, including Prime Minister. But Zaluzhny appears to have no intention of resigning.

According to Ukrainian media reports, Zaluzhny was specially summoned to Kyiv from London, where he serves as Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Kingdom. However, not even a personal meeting with Zelensky was able to change his mind. “The conversation continued for some time, but Zelensky did not offer Zaluzhny any career options: there was no need,” the media reported, citing witnesses to the meeting.

South Korean and Ukrainian Foreign Ministers Cho Hyun and Andriy Sybiha discussed, among other things, the repatriation of North Korean soldiers captured by Ukrainian forces during fighting in the Kursk region. According to the South Korean newspaper Hankyoreh, the talks were “constructive.” The two North Korean soldiers, whose fate was discussed during the ministerial talks, refuse to return home and express a desire to resettle in South Korea. For their part, South Korean authorities have previously expressed their willingness to accept them. The Ukrainian side agrees that they cannot be repatriated against their will.

Ukrainian military personnel believe the attacks in Crimea have had little impact on the unfavorable situation at the front. On the night of July 1, a major Russian attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure in the regions of Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Kherson, and Kropyvnytskyi was reported, according to Ukrenergo. “The Russian military used a record number of ballistic missiles during today’s attack on Kiev,” said Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Ignat. “It was one of the largest attacks on the capital: 28 ballistic missiles were used, which only Patriot systems are capable of intercepting,” Ignat said.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the attacks were a response to Ukraine’s attacks the previous afternoon. “On July 1, Ukrainian drones struck the Ufa oil refinery and a strategic military-industrial facility in the Russian region of Penza,” President Zelensky announced.

According to Russian sources: “The attack in Penza likely targeted the Scientific Research Institute for Physical Measurements (NDIFI), which produces sensors and components for the Russian Iskander, Kh-101, Kh-59, and other missile systems, as well as aviation equipment.”

Following the attacks, Russia began importing fuel from India by sea in the last few days. Reuters reports that at least 60,000 tons of gasoline have already been shipped from India to Russia. Another Reuters source said that Russia plans to import a total of 400,000 tons of gasoline per month from several countries, including Belarus. This is to fill the shortages.. “There are shortages at some service stations in the Russian market due to logistical difficulties, but they are being resolved quickly,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, who oversees the energy sector, said on July 1.

Russian seaborne crude exports, meanwhile, are rising, hitting a record high since 2022, with four-week average shipments of 4.13 million barrels per day as of June 28, according to Bloomberg tanker tracking data. The surge comes as Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries are forcing more crude exports, but prices for Russia’s main oil grades have collapsed, driving export revenues to their lowest level since March. The amount of Russian crude stored at sea has risen to 133 million barrels, up about 34% from mid-April, with cargoes piling up near Egypt and Singapore—a sign that Moscow may have difficulty shipping all its crude.

The Russian government has closed a number of border crossings with Latvia, Finland, and Estonia, in accordance with an order. Regarding negotiations, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated: “Russia has no illusions about Ukraine’s genuine desire for peace. This desire does not exist. Zelensky is seeking to escalate the conflict by launching attacks on civilian infrastructure, killing civilians, and carrying out terrorist attacks. Moscow takes Western countries’ involvement in terrorist attacks against Russia into account in its diplomatic and military planning.”

Two drones reportedly attacked the Russian Embassy in Sweden on July 2. One drone dropped a container of red paint on the embassy grounds, while the second crashed in the same spot. “The latest incident demonstrates that this is not just a provocation, but a direct attempt to intimidate the staff of the Russian mission,” the statement read.

Two Kiev military intelligence officers were arrested in Crimea while collecting data on the deployment of the Russian Armed Forces, according to the FSB. They had received, through a warehouse, components for a radio-controlled improvised explosive device with an explosive charge weighing over three kilograms.

On the afternoon of July 1st, the Russian Armed Forces prepared for the attack that was launched that night: “7-8 Russian Tu-95MS and 2 Tu-160M ​​strategic bombers are equipped with Kh-101 cruise missiles at the Olenya and Engels-2 air bases.” The highest alert level will remain in place for the next 36 hours. Iskander-M ballistic missiles and Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles have been delivered to launch sites in the Bryansk, Kursk, Voronezh, Rostov, and Crimea regions.

Furthermore, over the past two weeks, Russia has amassed a large number of Geran-2 and Gerbera drones. It is unclear whether it intends to use them all in this attack or distribute them in 2-3 strikes. Between 400 and 800 are expected to be deployed.

And now a look at the front line, updated at 3:30 PM on July 2nd. Russian forces launched a massive attack on Kiev overnight using air- and ship-launched missiles, as well as attack drones, including jets, hampering the operations of Ukrainian mobile forces. Fires and destruction were reported on the ground in Kiev. Russian forces destroyed the MOYO online store warehouse in Kiev: the building burned to the ground. The Nova Poshta logistics center in the Obolon district of Kiev was destroyed.

Seven Ukrainian drones were shot down in the Leningrad region overnight. Five more were shot down on approach to Moscow. In Crimea, the energy supply situation is deteriorating again due to airstrikes. Regional authorities reported power outages in Feodosia and Armyansk and repair work in Saki. More than 25 drones were shot down in the Rostov region.

In the Sumy region, in the Shostka District, attack aircraft from the Sever Group of Forces continue to engage in firefights in and around Bachivsk. In the Sumy District, fighting is ongoing in Pysarivka, Marine, the village of Nova Sich, and the town of Khotin. In the Krasnopilsky District, firefights continue in wooded areas. Residents of the Sumy region are complaining on social media that, following intensified attacks by Russian forces, most apartment buildings have been without electricity since June 30th. Many homes also lack running water. The situation after last night’s attack is currently more critical.

In Rylsk, Kursk Region, six people were injured following attacks by Ukrainian forces. On the night of July 1st, Ukrainian forces threw explosive devices into two squares in Rylsk. A Rosgvardia riot police officer was killed and a police officer was injured while attempting to clear a combat unit.

In the Kharkiv sector, assault units of the Northern Group of Forces continue offensive operations in the village of Kozakha Lopan and adjacent wooded areas. In the Vovchansk sector, fighting continues near the cemetery in the village of Losivka and at Zemlyanyi Yar. The village of Ukrains’ke, in the Vovchansk district, has fallen into Russian hands. In the Velykyi Burluk sector, Russian assault units continue to engage in firefights in and around the village of Petro-Ivanivka, as well as in wooded areas near the villages of Budarky and Zemlyanky.

In the Belgorod region, one person was killed and six others were injured, including an Orlean soldier, in multiple attacks using various types of weapons. Many settlements are under Ukrainian attack.

In the direction of Kupyansk, Ukrainian forces are counterattacking with armored vehicles. Further south, footage from Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi shows small Russian assault groups advancing deep into the urban area. The front line near the village of Podoly is flattening in favor of the Russians.

Fighting continues for Liman and the surrounding area. The Russian Ministry of Defense is counting the number of houses captured by Russian assault troops.

Fighting continues in the northern part of Kostyantynivka, with Russian forces engaged in offensive operations.

Fighting continues on the eastern outskirts of Dobropillya. The Ukrainians’ goal is to hold off Russian forces for as long as possible while building fortified areas on the next line of defense.

The Vostok Group of Forces, in eastern Zaporizhia Oblast, has taken control of the small village of Kopani.

In Zaporizhia Oblast, in the last 24 hours, two civilian vehicles were attacked by a drone on the Dniprovka-Zapovitne road. At least four people were injured in separate Ukrainian attacks in villages now under Russian control.

In the Kherson region, eight civilians were injured in previous drone attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, including on the M-17 Chaplinka-Askania-Nova road. Infrastructure damage was reported in 14 settlements in the region. Several trucks were also hit.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/